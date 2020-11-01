multi-writer hypercore
Multifeed lets you:
It solves the problem of hypercore only allowing one writer by making it easy to manage and sync a set of hypercores -- by a variety of authors -- across peers.
Replication works by extending the regular hypercore exchange mechanism to include a meta-exchange, where peers share information about the feeds they have locally, and choose which of the remote feeds they'd like to download in exchange. Right now, the replication mechanism defaults to sharing all local feeds and downloading all remote feeds.
var multifeed = require('multifeed')
var ram = require('random-access-memory')
var multi = multifeed('./db', { valueEncoding: 'json' })
// a multifeed starts off empty
console.log(multi.feeds().length) // => 0
// create as many writeable feeds as you want; returns hypercores
multi.writer('local', function (err, w) {
console.log(w.key, w.writeable, w.readable) // => Buffer <0x..> true true
console.log(multi.feeds().length) // => 1
// write data to any writeable feed, just like with hypercore
w.append('foo', function () {
var m2 = multifeed(ram, { valueEncoding: 'json' })
m2.writer('local', function (err, w2) {
w2.append('bar', function () {
replicate(multi, m2, function () {
console.log(m2.feeds().length) // => 2
m2.feeds()[1].get(0, function (_, data) {
console.log(data) // => foo
})
multi.feeds()[1].get(0, function (_, data) {
console.log(data) // => bar
})
})
})
})
})
})
function replicate (a, b, cb) {
var r = a.replicate()
r.pipe(b.replicate()).pipe(r)
.once('end', cb)
.once('error', cb)
}
var multifeed = require('multifeed')
Create a multifeed.
storage is a random-access-storage function, or a string. If a string is given, random-access-file is used with that string as the filename.
Included
opts are passed into new hypercores created, and are the same as hypercore's.
Valid
opts include:
opts.encryptionKey (string): optional encryption key to use during replication. If not provided, a default insecure key will be used.
opts.hypercore: constructor of a hypercore implementation.
hypercore@8.x.x is used from npm if not provided.
If no
name is given, a new local writeable feed is created and returned via
cb.
If
name is given and was created in the past on this local machine, it is
returned. Otherwise it is created. These names are purely local & are not
synced over the network. This is useful for managing multiple local feeds, e.g.
var main = multi.writer('main') // created if doesn't exist
var content = multi.writer('content') // created if doesn't exist
main === multi.writer('main') // => true
options is an optional object which may contain:
options.keypair - an object with a custom keypair for the new writer. This should have properties
keypair.publicKey and
keypair.secretKey, both of which should be buffers.
An array of all hypercores in the multifeed. Check a feed's
key to
find the one you want, or check its
writable /
readable properties.
Only populated once
multi.ready(fn) is fired.
Fetch a feed by its key
key (a
Buffer or hex string).
Create an encrypted duplex stream for replication.
Ensure that
isInitiator to
true to one side, and
false on the other. This is necessary for setting up the encryption mechanism.
isInitiator may also be a hypercore-protocol instance.
Works just like hypercore, except all local hypercores are exchanged between replication endpoints.
Emitted when a new batch (1 or more) of remote feeds have begun to replicate with this multifeed instance.
This is useful for knowing when
multi.feeds() contains the full set of feeds from the remote side.
Emitted whenever a new feed is added, whether locally or remotely.
Close all file resources being held by the multifeed instance.
cb is called once this is complete.
true if
close() was run successfully, falsey otherwise.
The duplex stream returned by
.replicate() can emit, in addition to regular
stream errors, two fatal errors specific to multifeed:
ERR_VERSION_MISMATCH
err.code = 'ERR_VERSION_MISMATCH'
err.usVersion = 'X.Y.Z' (semver)
err.themVersion = 'A.B.C' (semver)
ERR_CLIENT_MISMATCH
err.code = 'ERR_CLIENT_MISMATCH'
err.usClient = 'MULTIFEED'
err.themClient = '???'
With npm installed, run
$ npm install multifeed
