Install and require multiple versions of a package via npm, like so:

var broccoli0 = multidepRequire( 'broccoli' , '0.16.3' ); var broccoli1 = multidepRequire( 'broccoli' , '1.0.0' );

This is useful for integration testing. It's perhaps not robust enough for production code.

See Also: The dynavers tool is based on this library. Whereas multidep provides an explicit multidepRequire call, dynavers monkey-patches Node's require mechanism, so that require calls from anywhere will use the package version you specify.

Installation

npm install --save-dev multidep

Usage

Specifying which versions to install

Create a JSON spec of packages to be installed, e.g. at test/multidep.json :

{ "path" : "test/multidep_modules" , "versions" : { "broccoli" : [ "0.16.3" , "1.0.0" ] } }

Do not use fuzzy versions ( "^0.16.0" ) - this will cause problems.

Installing the packages from npm

Next, run

./node_modules/.bin/multidep test /multidep.json

In this example, it will create test/multidep_modules and install broccoli 0.16.3 and broccoli 1.0.0 somewhere inside the test/multidep_modules directory.

To run multidep automatically before your test suite (when you run npm test ), add it as a "pretest" hook to your package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "pretest" : "multidep test/multidep.json" , "test" : "..." } }

multidep will not redownload existing packages. If something went wrong, delete its directory first: rm -r test/multidep_modules

multidepRequire : Requiring specific package versions

You can now require the different versions like so:

var multidepRequire = require ( 'multidep' )( 'test/multidep.json' ); var broccoli0 = multidepRequire( 'broccoli' , '0.16.3' ); var broccoli1 = multidepRequire( 'broccoli' , '1.0.0' );

Note that test/multidep.json is relative to the current working directory. This is typically your project root.

multidepRequire.forEachVersion : Iterating over all versions

To iterate over each version, use the .forEachVersion helper method.

multidepRequire.forEachVersion( 'broccoli' , function ( version, broccoli ) { });

Testing against the master branch

Sometimes it's useful to test against your local checkout of a package. To facility this, there is a special 'master' version for each package whose presence is detected automatically, without being specified in multidep.json .

First, symlink your checkout to <path>/<package>-master , e.g.

ln -s ~/src/broccoli test /multidep_modules/broccoli-master

Then, try to require it. If it's not present (for example on a CI server), you will get null , rather than an exception:

var multidepRequire = require ( 'multidep' )( 'test/multidep.json' ); var broccoliMaster = multidepRequire( 'broccoli' , 'master' ); if (broccoliMaster !== null ) { }