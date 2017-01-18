Install and
require multiple versions of a package via npm, like so:
var broccoli0 = multidepRequire('broccoli', '0.16.3');
var broccoli1 = multidepRequire('broccoli', '1.0.0');
This is useful for integration testing. It's perhaps not robust enough for production code.
See Also: The dynavers tool is based on
this library. Whereas
multidep provides an explicit
multidepRequire call,
dynavers monkey-patches Node's
require mechanism, so that
require calls
from anywhere will use the package version you specify.
npm install --save-dev multidep
Create a JSON spec of packages to be installed, e.g. at
test/multidep.json:
{
"path": "test/multidep_modules",
"versions": {
"broccoli": ["0.16.3", "1.0.0"]
}
}
Do not use fuzzy versions (
"^0.16.0") - this will cause problems.
Next, run
./node_modules/.bin/multidep test/multidep.json
In this example, it will create
test/multidep_modules and install broccoli
0.16.3 and broccoli 1.0.0 somewhere inside the
test/multidep_modules
directory.
To run
multidep automatically before your test suite (when you run
npm test), add it as a "pretest" hook to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"pretest": "multidep test/multidep.json",
"test": "..."
}
}
multidep will not redownload existing packages. If something went wrong,
delete its directory first:
rm -r test/multidep_modules
multidepRequire: Requiring specific package versions
You can now require the different versions like so:
var multidepRequire = require('multidep')('test/multidep.json');
var broccoli0 = multidepRequire('broccoli', '0.16.3');
var broccoli1 = multidepRequire('broccoli', '1.0.0');
Note that
test/multidep.json is relative to the current working directory.
This is typically your project root.
multidepRequire.forEachVersion: Iterating over all versions
To iterate over each version, use the
.forEachVersion helper method.
multidepRequire.forEachVersion('broccoli', function(version, broccoli) {
// Do stuff with the `broccoli` module
});
Sometimes it's useful to test against your local checkout of a package. To
facility this, there is a special
'master' version for each package whose
presence is detected automatically, without being specified in
multidep.json.
First, symlink your checkout to
<path>/<package>-master, e.g.
ln -s ~/src/broccoli test/multidep_modules/broccoli-master
Then, try to
require it. If it's not present (for example on a CI server),
you will get
null, rather than an exception:
var multidepRequire = require('multidep')('test/multidep.json');
var broccoliMaster = multidepRequire('broccoli', 'master');
if (broccoliMaster !== null) {
// Do stuff
}
The
multidepRequire.forEachVersion function also includes the
'master'
version automatically when it's present.