The overall mission of this library is to make CRUD API generation fast (instant), easy and cost efficient by simplifying the work involved in creating RESTful services and API powered apps, websites & games.

Start by running npm i -G multicolour then you can start your API development with multicolour init . , in your desired working folder to start the wizard.

