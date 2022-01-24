openbase logo
mav

multicoin-address-validator

by Chris
0.5.6

Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses

Overview

Readme

wallet-address-validator

Simple wallet address validator for validating Bitcoin and other altcoins addresses in Node.js and browser.

Build Status

Forked from ryanralph/altcoin-address.

File size is ~17 kB (minifed and gzipped).

Installation

NPM

npm install multicoin-address-validator

Browser

<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>

API

validate (address [, currency = 'bitcoin'[, networkType = 'prod']])
Parameters
  • address - Wallet address to validate.
  • currency - Optional. Currency name or symbol, e.g. 'bitcoin' (default), 'litecoin' or 'LTC'
  • networkType - Optional. Use 'prod' (default) to enforce standard address, 'testnet' to enforce testnet address and 'both' to enforce nothing.

Returns true if the address (string) is a valid wallet address for the crypto currency specified, see below for supported currencies.

Supported crypto currencies

  • 0x/zrx '0x' or 'zrx'
  • Aave Coin/aave 'Aave Coin' or 'aave'
  • Algorand/algo 'Algorand' or 'algo'
  • Aragon/ant 'Aragon' or 'ant'
  • Augur/rep 'Augur' or 'rep'
  • AugurV2/repv2 'AugurV2' or 'repv2'
  • AuroraCoin/aur 'AuroraCoin' or 'aur'
  • Bancor/bnt 'Bancor' or 'bnt'
  • Bankex/bkx 'Bankex' or 'bkx'
  • Basic Attention Token/bat 'Basic Attention Token' or 'bat'
  • BeaverCoin/bvc 'BeaverCoin' or 'bvc'
  • Binance/bnb 'Binance' or 'bnb'
  • BioCoin/bio 'BioCoin' or 'bio'
  • Bitcoin/btc 'Bitcoin' or 'btc'
  • Bitcoin SV/bsv 'Bitcoin SV' or 'bsv'
  • BitcoinCash/bch 'BitcoinCash' or 'bch'
  • BitcoinGold/btg 'BitcoinGold' or 'btg'
  • BitcoinPrivate/btcp 'BitcoinPrivate' or 'btcp'
  • BitcoinZ/btcz 'BitcoinZ' or 'btcz'
  • BlockTrade/btt 'BlockTrade' or 'btt'
  • BTU Protocol/btu 'BTU Protocol' or 'btu'
  • Callisto/clo 'Callisto' or 'clo'
  • Cardano/ada 'Cardano' or 'ada'
  • Chainlink/link 'Chainlink' or 'link'
  • Civic/cvc 'Civic' or 'cvc'
  • Compound/comp 'Compound' or 'comp'
  • Cred/lba 'Cred' or 'lba'
  • Crypto.com Coin/cro 'Crypto.com Coin' or 'cro'
  • CUSD/cusd 'CUSD' or 'cusd'
  • Dash/dash 'Dash' or 'dash'
  • Decentraland/mana 'Decentraland' or 'mana'
  • Decred/dcr 'Decred' or 'dcr'
  • DigiByte/dgb 'DigiByte' or 'dgb'
  • District0x/dnt 'District0x' or 'dnt'
  • DogeCoin/doge 'DogeCoin' or 'doge'
  • Enjin Coin/enj 'Enjin Coin' or 'enj'
  • EOS/eos 'EOS' or 'eos'
  • Ethereum/eth 'Ethereum' or 'eth'
  • EthereumClassic/etc 'EthereumClassic' or 'etc'
  • EtherZero/etz 'EtherZero' or 'etz'
  • Expanse/exp 'Expanse' or 'exp'
  • FirmaChain/fct 'FirmaChain' or 'fct'
  • FreiCoin/frc 'FreiCoin' or 'frc'
  • GameCredits/game 'GameCredits' or 'game'
  • GarliCoin/grlc 'GarliCoin' or 'grlc'
  • Gnosis/gno 'Gnosis' or 'gno'
  • Golem/glm 'Golem' or 'glm'
  • Golem (GNT)/gnt 'Golem (GNT)' or 'gnt'
  • HedgeTrade/hedg 'HedgeTrade' or 'hedg'
  • Hush/hush 'Hush' or 'hush'
  • HyperSpace/xsc 'HyperSpace' or 'xsc'
  • iExec RLC/rlc 'iExec RLC' or 'rlc'
  • Komodo/kmd 'Komodo' or 'kmd'
  • LBRY Credits/lbc 'LBRY Credits' or 'lbc'
  • Lisk/lsk 'Lisk' or 'lsk'
  • LiteCoin/ltc 'LiteCoin' or 'ltc'
  • loki/loki 'loki' or 'loki'
  • Loom Network/loom 'Loom Network' or 'loom'
  • Maker/mkr 'Maker' or 'mkr'
  • Matchpool/gup 'Matchpool' or 'gup'
  • Matic/matic 'Matic' or 'matic'
  • MegaCoin/mec 'MegaCoin' or 'mec'
  • Melon/mln 'Melon' or 'mln'
  • Metal/mtl 'Metal' or 'mtl'
  • MonaCoin/mona 'MonaCoin' or 'mona'
  • Monero/xmr 'Monero' or 'xmr'
  • Multi-collateral DAI/dai 'Multi-collateral DAI' or 'dai'
  • NameCoin/nmc 'NameCoin' or 'nmc'
  • Nano/nano 'Nano' or 'nano'
  • Nem/xem 'Nem' or 'xem'
  • Neo/neo 'Neo' or 'neo'
  • NeoGas/gas 'NeoGas' or 'gas'
  • Numeraire/nmr 'Numeraire' or 'nmr'
  • Ocean Protocol/ocean 'Ocean Protocol' or 'ocean'
  • Odyssey/ocn 'Odyssey' or 'ocn'
  • OmiseGO/omg 'OmiseGO' or 'omg'
  • Paxos/pax 'Paxos' or 'pax'
  • PeerCoin/ppc 'PeerCoin' or 'ppc'
  • PIVX/pivx 'PIVX' or 'pivx'
  • Polkadot/dot 'Polkadot' or 'dot'
  • Polymath/poly 'Polymath' or 'poly'
  • PrimeCoin/xpm 'PrimeCoin' or 'xpm'
  • ProtoShares/pts 'ProtoShares' or 'pts'
  • Qtum/qtum 'Qtum' or 'qtum'
  • Quant/qnt 'Quant' or 'qnt'
  • Quantum Resistant Ledger/qrl 'Quantum Resistant Ledger' or 'qrl'
  • RaiBlocks/xrb 'RaiBlocks' or 'xrb'
  • Ripio Credit Network/rcn 'Ripio Credit Network' or 'rcn'
  • Ripple/xrp 'Ripple' or 'xrp'
  • Salt/salt 'Salt' or 'salt'
  • Serve/serv 'Serve' or 'serv'
  • Siacoin/sc 'Siacoin' or 'sc'
  • SnowGem/sng 'SnowGem' or 'sng'
  • Solana/sol 'Solana' or 'sol'
  • SolarCoin/slr 'SolarCoin' or 'slr'
  • SOLVE/solve 'SOLVE' or 'solve'
  • Spendcoin/spnd 'Spendcoin' or 'spnd'
  • Status/snt 'Status' or 'snt'
  • Stellar/xlm 'Stellar' or 'xlm'
  • Storj/storj 'Storj' or 'storj'
  • Storm/storm 'Storm' or 'storm'
  • StormX/stmx 'StormX' or 'stmx'
  • Swarm City/swt 'Swarm City' or 'swt'
  • Synthetix Network/snx 'Synthetix Network' or 'snx'
  • Tap/xtp 'Tap' or 'xtp'
  • TEMCO/temco 'TEMCO' or 'temco'
  • TenX/pay 'TenX' or 'pay'
  • Tether/usdt 'Tether' or 'usdt'
  • Tezos/xtz 'Tezos' or 'xtz'
  • Tron/trx 'Tron' or 'trx'
  • TrueUSD/tusd 'TrueUSD' or 'tusd'
  • Uniswap Coin/uni 'Uniswap Coin' or 'uni'
  • USD Coin/usdc 'USD Coin' or 'usdc'
  • VeChain/vet 'VeChain' or 'vet'
  • VertCoin/vtc 'VertCoin' or 'vtc'
  • Viberate/vib 'Viberate' or 'vib'
  • VoteCoin/vot 'VoteCoin' or 'vot'
  • Waves/waves 'Waves' or 'waves'
  • Wings/wings 'Wings' or 'wings'
  • ZCash/zec 'ZCash' or 'zec'
  • ZClassic/zcl 'ZClassic' or 'zcl'
  • ZenCash/zen 'ZenCash' or 'zen'

Usage example

Node

var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');

var valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'BTC');
if(valid)
    console.log('This is a valid address');
else
    console.log('Address INVALID');

// This will log 'This is a valid address' to the console.

var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');

var valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'litecoin', 'testnet');
if(valid)
      console.log('This is a valid address');
else
      console.log('Address INVALID');

// As this is a invalid litecoin address 'Address INVALID' will be logged to console.

var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');

var currency = WAValidator.findCurrency('xrp');
if(currency)
      console.log('This currency exists');
else
      console.log('Currency INVALID');

// As this is a valid currency symbol 'This currency exists' will be logged to console.

var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');

var currency = WAValidator.findCurrency('random');
if(currency)
      console.log('This currency exists');
else
      console.log('Currency INVALID');

// As this is not a valid currency symbol 'Currency INVALID' will be logged to console.

Browser

<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>

// WAValidator is exposed as a global (window.WAValidator)
var valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'bitcoin');
if(valid)
    alert('This is a valid address');
else
    alert('Address INVALID');

// This should show a pop up with text 'This is a valid address'.

