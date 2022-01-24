Simple wallet address validator for validating Bitcoin and other altcoins addresses in Node.js and browser.

Forked from ryanralph/altcoin-address.

File size is ~17 kB (minifed and gzipped).

Installation

NPM

npm install multicoin-address-validator

Browser

< script src = "wallet-address-validator.min.js" > </ script >

API

Parameters

address - Wallet address to validate.

currency - Optional. Currency name or symbol, e.g. 'bitcoin' (default), 'litecoin' or 'LTC'

(default), or networkType - Optional. Use 'prod' (default) to enforce standard address, 'testnet' to enforce testnet address and 'both' to enforce nothing.

Returns true if the address (string) is a valid wallet address for the crypto currency specified, see below for supported currencies.

Supported crypto currencies

0x/zrx '0x' or 'zrx'

or Aave Coin/aave 'Aave Coin' or 'aave'

or Algorand/algo 'Algorand' or 'algo'

or Aragon/ant 'Aragon' or 'ant'

or Augur/rep 'Augur' or 'rep'

or AugurV2/repv2 'AugurV2' or 'repv2'

or AuroraCoin/aur 'AuroraCoin' or 'aur'

or Bancor/bnt 'Bancor' or 'bnt'

or Bankex/bkx 'Bankex' or 'bkx'

or Basic Attention Token/bat 'Basic Attention Token' or 'bat'

or BeaverCoin/bvc 'BeaverCoin' or 'bvc'

or Binance/bnb 'Binance' or 'bnb'

or BioCoin/bio 'BioCoin' or 'bio'

or Bitcoin/btc 'Bitcoin' or 'btc'

or Bitcoin SV/bsv 'Bitcoin SV' or 'bsv'

or BitcoinCash/bch 'BitcoinCash' or 'bch'

or BitcoinGold/btg 'BitcoinGold' or 'btg'

or BitcoinPrivate/btcp 'BitcoinPrivate' or 'btcp'

or BitcoinZ/btcz 'BitcoinZ' or 'btcz'

or BlockTrade/btt 'BlockTrade' or 'btt'

or BTU Protocol/btu 'BTU Protocol' or 'btu'

or Callisto/clo 'Callisto' or 'clo'

or Cardano/ada 'Cardano' or 'ada'

or Chainlink/link 'Chainlink' or 'link'

or Civic/cvc 'Civic' or 'cvc'

or Compound/comp 'Compound' or 'comp'

or Cred/lba 'Cred' or 'lba'

or Crypto.com Coin/cro 'Crypto.com Coin' or 'cro'

or CUSD/cusd 'CUSD' or 'cusd'

or Dash/dash 'Dash' or 'dash'

or Decentraland/mana 'Decentraland' or 'mana'

or Decred/dcr 'Decred' or 'dcr'

or DigiByte/dgb 'DigiByte' or 'dgb'

or District0x/dnt 'District0x' or 'dnt'

or DogeCoin/doge 'DogeCoin' or 'doge'

or Enjin Coin/enj 'Enjin Coin' or 'enj'

or EOS/eos 'EOS' or 'eos'

or Ethereum/eth 'Ethereum' or 'eth'

or EthereumClassic/etc 'EthereumClassic' or 'etc'

or EtherZero/etz 'EtherZero' or 'etz'

or Expanse/exp 'Expanse' or 'exp'

or FirmaChain/fct 'FirmaChain' or 'fct'

or FreiCoin/frc 'FreiCoin' or 'frc'

or GameCredits/game 'GameCredits' or 'game'

or GarliCoin/grlc 'GarliCoin' or 'grlc'

or Gnosis/gno 'Gnosis' or 'gno'

or Golem/glm 'Golem' or 'glm'

or Golem (GNT)/gnt 'Golem (GNT)' or 'gnt'

or HedgeTrade/hedg 'HedgeTrade' or 'hedg'

or Hush/hush 'Hush' or 'hush'

or HyperSpace/xsc 'HyperSpace' or 'xsc'

or iExec RLC/rlc 'iExec RLC' or 'rlc'

or Komodo/kmd 'Komodo' or 'kmd'

or LBRY Credits/lbc 'LBRY Credits' or 'lbc'

or Lisk/lsk 'Lisk' or 'lsk'

or LiteCoin/ltc 'LiteCoin' or 'ltc'

or loki/loki 'loki' or 'loki'

or Loom Network/loom 'Loom Network' or 'loom'

or Maker/mkr 'Maker' or 'mkr'

or Matchpool/gup 'Matchpool' or 'gup'

or Matic/matic 'Matic' or 'matic'

or MegaCoin/mec 'MegaCoin' or 'mec'

or Melon/mln 'Melon' or 'mln'

or Metal/mtl 'Metal' or 'mtl'

or MonaCoin/mona 'MonaCoin' or 'mona'

or Monero/xmr 'Monero' or 'xmr'

or Multi-collateral DAI/dai 'Multi-collateral DAI' or 'dai'

or NameCoin/nmc 'NameCoin' or 'nmc'

or Nano/nano 'Nano' or 'nano'

or Nem/xem 'Nem' or 'xem'

or Neo/neo 'Neo' or 'neo'

or NeoGas/gas 'NeoGas' or 'gas'

or Numeraire/nmr 'Numeraire' or 'nmr'

or Ocean Protocol/ocean 'Ocean Protocol' or 'ocean'

or Odyssey/ocn 'Odyssey' or 'ocn'

or OmiseGO/omg 'OmiseGO' or 'omg'

or Paxos/pax 'Paxos' or 'pax'

or PeerCoin/ppc 'PeerCoin' or 'ppc'

or PIVX/pivx 'PIVX' or 'pivx'

or Polkadot/dot 'Polkadot' or 'dot'

or Polymath/poly 'Polymath' or 'poly'

or PrimeCoin/xpm 'PrimeCoin' or 'xpm'

or ProtoShares/pts 'ProtoShares' or 'pts'

or Qtum/qtum 'Qtum' or 'qtum'

or Quant/qnt 'Quant' or 'qnt'

or Quantum Resistant Ledger/qrl 'Quantum Resistant Ledger' or 'qrl'

or RaiBlocks/xrb 'RaiBlocks' or 'xrb'

or Ripio Credit Network/rcn 'Ripio Credit Network' or 'rcn'

or Ripple/xrp 'Ripple' or 'xrp'

or Salt/salt 'Salt' or 'salt'

or Serve/serv 'Serve' or 'serv'

or Siacoin/sc 'Siacoin' or 'sc'

or SnowGem/sng 'SnowGem' or 'sng'

or Solana/sol 'Solana' or 'sol'

or SolarCoin/slr 'SolarCoin' or 'slr'

or SOLVE/solve 'SOLVE' or 'solve'

or Spendcoin/spnd 'Spendcoin' or 'spnd'

or Status/snt 'Status' or 'snt'

or Stellar/xlm 'Stellar' or 'xlm'

or Storj/storj 'Storj' or 'storj'

or Storm/storm 'Storm' or 'storm'

or StormX/stmx 'StormX' or 'stmx'

or Swarm City/swt 'Swarm City' or 'swt'

or Synthetix Network/snx 'Synthetix Network' or 'snx'

or Tap/xtp 'Tap' or 'xtp'

or TEMCO/temco 'TEMCO' or 'temco'

or TenX/pay 'TenX' or 'pay'

or Tether/usdt 'Tether' or 'usdt'

or Tezos/xtz 'Tezos' or 'xtz'

or Tron/trx 'Tron' or 'trx'

or TrueUSD/tusd 'TrueUSD' or 'tusd'

or Uniswap Coin/uni 'Uniswap Coin' or 'uni'

or USD Coin/usdc 'USD Coin' or 'usdc'

or VeChain/vet 'VeChain' or 'vet'

or VertCoin/vtc 'VertCoin' or 'vtc'

or Viberate/vib 'Viberate' or 'vib'

or VoteCoin/vot 'VoteCoin' or 'vot'

or Waves/waves 'Waves' or 'waves'

or Wings/wings 'Wings' or 'wings'

or ZCash/zec 'ZCash' or 'zec'

or ZClassic/zcl 'ZClassic' or 'zcl'

or ZenCash/zen 'ZenCash' or 'zen'

Usage example

Node

var WAValidator = require ( 'multicoin-address-validator' ); var valid = WAValidator.validate( '1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck' , 'BTC' ); if (valid) console .log( 'This is a valid address' ); else console .log( 'Address INVALID' );

var WAValidator = require ( 'multicoin-address-validator' ); var valid = WAValidator.validate( '1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck' , 'litecoin' , 'testnet' ); if (valid) console .log( 'This is a valid address' ); else console .log( 'Address INVALID' );

var WAValidator = require ( 'multicoin-address-validator' ); var currency = WAValidator.findCurrency( 'xrp' ); if (currency) console .log( 'This currency exists' ); else console .log( 'Currency INVALID' );

var WAValidator = require ( 'multicoin-address-validator' ); var currency = WAValidator.findCurrency( 'random' ); if (currency) console .log( 'This currency exists' ); else console .log( 'Currency INVALID' );

Browser

< script src = "wallet-address-validator.min.js" > </ script >