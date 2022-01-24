Simple wallet address validator for validating Bitcoin and other altcoins addresses in Node.js and browser.
Forked from ryanralph/altcoin-address.
File size is ~17 kB (minifed and gzipped).
npm install multicoin-address-validator
<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>
'bitcoin' (default),
'litecoin' or
'LTC'
'prod' (default) to enforce standard address,
'testnet' to enforce testnet address and
'both' to enforce nothing.
Returns true if the address (string) is a valid wallet address for the crypto currency specified, see below for supported currencies.
'0x' or
'zrx'
'Aave Coin' or
'aave'
'Algorand' or
'algo'
'Aragon' or
'ant'
'Augur' or
'rep'
'AugurV2' or
'repv2'
'AuroraCoin' or
'aur'
'Bancor' or
'bnt'
'Bankex' or
'bkx'
'Basic Attention Token' or
'bat'
'BeaverCoin' or
'bvc'
'Binance' or
'bnb'
'BioCoin' or
'bio'
'Bitcoin' or
'btc'
'Bitcoin SV' or
'bsv'
'BitcoinCash' or
'bch'
'BitcoinGold' or
'btg'
'BitcoinPrivate' or
'btcp'
'BitcoinZ' or
'btcz'
'BlockTrade' or
'btt'
'BTU Protocol' or
'btu'
'Callisto' or
'clo'
'Cardano' or
'ada'
'Chainlink' or
'link'
'Civic' or
'cvc'
'Compound' or
'comp'
'Cred' or
'lba'
'Crypto.com Coin' or
'cro'
'CUSD' or
'cusd'
'Dash' or
'dash'
'Decentraland' or
'mana'
'Decred' or
'dcr'
'DigiByte' or
'dgb'
'District0x' or
'dnt'
'DogeCoin' or
'doge'
'Enjin Coin' or
'enj'
'EOS' or
'eos'
'Ethereum' or
'eth'
'EthereumClassic' or
'etc'
'EtherZero' or
'etz'
'Expanse' or
'exp'
'FirmaChain' or
'fct'
'FreiCoin' or
'frc'
'GameCredits' or
'game'
'GarliCoin' or
'grlc'
'Gnosis' or
'gno'
'Golem' or
'glm'
'Golem (GNT)' or
'gnt'
'HedgeTrade' or
'hedg'
'Hush' or
'hush'
'HyperSpace' or
'xsc'
'iExec RLC' or
'rlc'
'Komodo' or
'kmd'
'LBRY Credits' or
'lbc'
'Lisk' or
'lsk'
'LiteCoin' or
'ltc'
'loki' or
'loki'
'Loom Network' or
'loom'
'Maker' or
'mkr'
'Matchpool' or
'gup'
'Matic' or
'matic'
'MegaCoin' or
'mec'
'Melon' or
'mln'
'Metal' or
'mtl'
'MonaCoin' or
'mona'
'Monero' or
'xmr'
'Multi-collateral DAI' or
'dai'
'NameCoin' or
'nmc'
'Nano' or
'nano'
'Nem' or
'xem'
'Neo' or
'neo'
'NeoGas' or
'gas'
'Numeraire' or
'nmr'
'Ocean Protocol' or
'ocean'
'Odyssey' or
'ocn'
'OmiseGO' or
'omg'
'Paxos' or
'pax'
'PeerCoin' or
'ppc'
'PIVX' or
'pivx'
'Polkadot' or
'dot'
'Polymath' or
'poly'
'PrimeCoin' or
'xpm'
'ProtoShares' or
'pts'
'Qtum' or
'qtum'
'Quant' or
'qnt'
'Quantum Resistant Ledger' or
'qrl'
'RaiBlocks' or
'xrb'
'Ripio Credit Network' or
'rcn'
'Ripple' or
'xrp'
'Salt' or
'salt'
'Serve' or
'serv'
'Siacoin' or
'sc'
'SnowGem' or
'sng'
'Solana' or
'sol'
'SolarCoin' or
'slr'
'SOLVE' or
'solve'
'Spendcoin' or
'spnd'
'Status' or
'snt'
'Stellar' or
'xlm'
'Storj' or
'storj'
'Storm' or
'storm'
'StormX' or
'stmx'
'Swarm City' or
'swt'
'Synthetix Network' or
'snx'
'Tap' or
'xtp'
'TEMCO' or
'temco'
'TenX' or
'pay'
'Tether' or
'usdt'
'Tezos' or
'xtz'
'Tron' or
'trx'
'TrueUSD' or
'tusd'
'Uniswap Coin' or
'uni'
'USD Coin' or
'usdc'
'VeChain' or
'vet'
'VertCoin' or
'vtc'
'Viberate' or
'vib'
'VoteCoin' or
'vot'
'Waves' or
'waves'
'Wings' or
'wings'
'ZCash' or
'zec'
'ZClassic' or
'zcl'
'ZenCash' or
'zen'
var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');
var valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'BTC');
if(valid)
console.log('This is a valid address');
else
console.log('Address INVALID');
// This will log 'This is a valid address' to the console.
var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');
var valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'litecoin', 'testnet');
if(valid)
console.log('This is a valid address');
else
console.log('Address INVALID');
// As this is a invalid litecoin address 'Address INVALID' will be logged to console.
var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');
var currency = WAValidator.findCurrency('xrp');
if(currency)
console.log('This currency exists');
else
console.log('Currency INVALID');
// As this is a valid currency symbol 'This currency exists' will be logged to console.
var WAValidator = require('multicoin-address-validator');
var currency = WAValidator.findCurrency('random');
if(currency)
console.log('This currency exists');
else
console.log('Currency INVALID');
// As this is not a valid currency symbol 'Currency INVALID' will be logged to console.
<script src="wallet-address-validator.min.js"></script>
// WAValidator is exposed as a global (window.WAValidator)
var valid = WAValidator.validate('1KFzzGtDdnq5hrwxXGjwVnKzRbvf8WVxck', 'bitcoin');
if(valid)
alert('This is a valid address');
else
alert('Address INVALID');
// This should show a pop up with text 'This is a valid address'.