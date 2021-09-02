⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been superseded by the multiformats module

JavaScript implementation of the multicodec specification

Lead Maintainer

Henrique Dias

Table of Contents

Install

> npm install multicodec

Usage

Example

const multicodec = require ( 'multicodec' ) const prefixedProtobuf = multicodec.addPrefix( 'protobuf' , protobufBuffer) console .log(multicodec.DAG_CBOR) console .log(multicodec.getNameFromCode( 113 ))

API

https://multiformats.github.io/js-multicodec/

multicodec default table

Updating the lookup table

Updating the lookup table is done with a script. The source of truth is the multicodec default table. Update the table with running:

npm run update - table

Contribute

Contributions welcome. Please check out the issues.

Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to multiformats are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.

Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

MIT © 2016 Protocol Labs Inc.