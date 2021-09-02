JavaScript implementation of the multicodec specification
> npm install multicodec
const multicodec = require('multicodec')
const prefixedProtobuf = multicodec.addPrefix('protobuf', protobufBuffer)
// prefixedProtobuf 0x50...
// The multicodec codec values can be accessed directly:
console.log(multicodec.DAG_CBOR)
// 113
// To get the string representation of a codec, e.g. for error messages:
console.log(multicodec.getNameFromCode(113))
// dag-cbor
Updating the lookup table is done with a script. The source of truth is the multicodec default table. Update the table with running:
npm run update-table
