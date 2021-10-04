Low level multicast-dns implementation in pure javascript
npm install multicast-dns
var mdns = require('multicast-dns')()
mdns.on('response', function(response) {
console.log('got a response packet:', response)
})
mdns.on('query', function(query) {
console.log('got a query packet:', query)
})
// lets query for an A record for 'brunhilde.local'
mdns.query({
questions:[{
name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'A'
}]
})
Running the above (change
brunhilde.local to
your-own-hostname.local) will print an echo of the query packet first
got a query packet: { type: 'query',
questions: [ { name: 'brunhilde.local', type: 'A', class: 1 } ],
answers: [],
authorities: [],
additionals: [] }
And then a response packet
got a response packet: { type: 'response',
questions: [],
answers:
[ { name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'A',
class: 'IN',
ttl: 120,
flush: true,
data: '192.168.1.5' } ],
authorities: [],
additionals:
[ { name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'A',
class: 'IN',
ttl: 120,
flush: true,
data: '192.168.1.5' },
{ name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'AAAA',
class: 'IN',
ttl: 120,
flush: true,
data: 'fe80::5ef9:38ff:fe8c:ceaa' } ] }
npm install -g multicast-dns
multicast-dns brunhilde.local
> 192.168.1.1
A packet has the following format
{
questions: [{
name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'A'
}],
answers: [{
name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'A',
ttl: seconds,
data: (record type specific data)
}],
additionals: [
(same format as answers)
],
authorities: [
(same format as answers)
]
}
Currently data from
SRV,
A,
PTR,
TXT,
AAAA and
HINFO records is passed
mdns = multicastdns([options])
Creates a new
mdns instance. Options can contain the following
{
multicast: true // use udp multicasting
interface: '192.168.0.2' // explicitly specify a network interface. defaults to all
port: 5353, // set the udp port
ip: '224.0.0.251', // set the udp ip
ttl: 255, // set the multicast ttl
loopback: true, // receive your own packets
reuseAddr: true // set the reuseAddr option when creating the socket (requires node >=0.11.13)
}
mdns.on('query', (packet, rinfo))
Emitted when a query packet is received.
mdns.on('query', function(query) {
if (query.questions[0] && query.questions[0].name === 'brunhilde.local') {
mdns.respond(someResponse) // see below
}
})
mdns.on('response', (packet, rinfo))
Emitted when a response packet is received.
The response might not be a response to a query you send as this is the result of someone multicasting a response.
mdns.query(packet, [cb])
Send a dns query. The callback will be called when the packet was sent.
The following shorthands are equivalent
mdns.query('brunhilde.local', 'A')
mdns.query([{name:'brunhilde.local', type:'A'}])
mdns.query({
questions: [{name:'brunhilde.local', type:'A'}]
})
mdns.respond(packet, [cb])
Send a dns response. The callback will be called when the packet was sent.
// reply with a SRV and a A record as an answer
mdns.respond({
answers: [{
name: 'my-service',
type: 'SRV',
data: {
port: 9999,
weight: 0,
priority: 10,
target: 'my-service.example.com'
}
}, {
name: 'brunhilde.local',
type: 'A',
ttl: 300,
data: '192.168.1.5'
}]
})
The following shorthands are equivalent
mdns.respond([{name:'brunhilde.local', type:'A', data:'192.158.1.5'}])
mdns.respond({
answers: [{name:'brunhilde.local', type:'A', data:'192.158.1.5'}]
})
mdns.destroy()
Destroy the mdns instance. Closes the udp socket.
To start hacking on this module you can use this example to get started
git clone git://github.com/mafintosh/multicast-dns.git
npm install
node example.js
node cli.js $(hostname).local
MIT