Low level multicast-dns implementation in pure javascript

npm install multicast-dns

Usage

var mdns = require ( 'multicast-dns' )() mdns.on( 'response' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'got a response packet:' , response) }) mdns.on( 'query' , function ( query ) { console .log( 'got a query packet:' , query) }) mdns.query({ questions :[{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' }] })

Running the above (change brunhilde.local to your-own-hostname.local ) will print an echo of the query packet first

got a query packet: { type : 'query' , questions : [ { name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , class : 1 } ], answers : [], authorities : [], additionals : [] }

And then a response packet

got a response packet: { type : 'response' , questions : [], answers : [ { name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , class : 'IN' , ttl : 120 , flush : true , data : '192.168.1.5' } ], authorities : [], additionals : [ { name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , class : 'IN' , ttl : 120 , flush : true , data : '192.168.1.5' }, { name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'AAAA' , class : 'IN' , ttl : 120 , flush : true , data : 'fe80::5ef9:38ff:fe8c:ceaa' } ] }

CLI

npm install -g multicast-dns

multicast-dns brunhilde .local > 192 .168 .1 .1

API

A packet has the following format

{ questions : [{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' }], answers : [{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , ttl : seconds, data : (record type specific data) }], additionals : [ (same format as answers) ], authorities : [ (same format as answers) ] }

Currently data from SRV , A , PTR , TXT , AAAA and HINFO records is passed

mdns = multicastdns([options])

Creates a new mdns instance. Options can contain the following

{ multicast : true interface : '192.168.0.2' port : 5353 , ip : '224.0.0.251' , ttl : 255 , loopback : true , reuseAddr : true }

Emitted when a query packet is received.

mdns.on( 'query' , function ( query ) { if (query.questions[ 0 ] && query.questions[ 0 ].name === 'brunhilde.local' ) { mdns.respond(someResponse) } })

Emitted when a response packet is received.

The response might not be a response to a query you send as this is the result of someone multicasting a response.

Send a dns query. The callback will be called when the packet was sent.

The following shorthands are equivalent

mdns.query( 'brunhilde.local' , 'A' ) mdns.query([{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' }]) mdns.query({ questions : [{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' }] })

Send a dns response. The callback will be called when the packet was sent.

mdns.respond({ answers : [{ name : 'my-service' , type : 'SRV' , data : { port : 9999 , weight : 0 , priority : 10 , target : 'my-service.example.com' } }, { name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , ttl : 300 , data : '192.168.1.5' }] })

The following shorthands are equivalent

mdns.respond([{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , data : '192.158.1.5' }]) mdns.respond({ answers : [{ name : 'brunhilde.local' , type : 'A' , data : '192.158.1.5' }] })

Destroy the mdns instance. Closes the udp socket.

Development

To start hacking on this module you can use this example to get started

git clone git: npm install node example .js node cli .js $(hostname) .local

License

MIT