multibase

by multiformats
4.0.6 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of the multibase specification

Documentation
755K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been superseded by the multiformats module

js-multibase

pl project irc codecov GitHub Workflow Status

JavaScript implementation of the multibase specification

Lead Maintainer

Hugo Dias

Table of Contents

Install

NPM

$ npm install --save multibase

Browser through <script> tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the Multibase obj available in the global namespace.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/multibase/dist/index.min.js"></script>

Usage

Example

const multibase = require('multibase')

const bytes = multibase.encode('base58btc', new TextEncoder().encode('hey, how is it going'))

const decodedBytes = multibase.decode(bytes)
console.log(decodedBytes.toString())
// hey, how is it going

API

https://multiformats.github.io/js-multibase/

Contribute

Contributions welcome. Please check out the issues.

Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to multiformats are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.

Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

MIT © Protocol Labs Inc.

