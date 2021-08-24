⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been superseded by the multiformats module
JavaScript implementation of the multibase specification
$ npm install --save multibase
<script> tag
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
Multibase obj available in the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/multibase/dist/index.min.js"></script>
const multibase = require('multibase')
const bytes = multibase.encode('base58btc', new TextEncoder().encode('hey, how is it going'))
const decodedBytes = multibase.decode(bytes)
console.log(decodedBytes.toString())
// hey, how is it going
https://multiformats.github.io/js-multibase/
Contributions welcome. Please check out the issues.
Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to multiformats are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.
Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
MIT © Protocol Labs Inc.