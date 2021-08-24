⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been superseded by the multiformats module

JavaScript implementation of the multibase specification

Table of Contents

Install

NPM

$ npm install --save multibase

Browser through <script> tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the Multibase obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/multibase/dist/index.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Example

const multibase = require ( 'multibase' ) const bytes = multibase.encode( 'base58btc' , new TextEncoder().encode( 'hey, how is it going' )) const decodedBytes = multibase.decode(bytes) console .log(decodedBytes.toString())

API

https://multiformats.github.io/js-multibase/

