JavaScript implementation of multiaddr.

Lead Maintainer

Jacob Heun

Table of Contents

Background

What is multiaddr?

A standard way to represent addresses that

support any standard network protocol

are self-describing

have a binary packed format

have a nice string representation

encapsulate well

Install

NPM

npm i multiaddr

Browser: <script> Tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the Multiaddr obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/multiaddr/dist/index.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

const { multiaddr } = require ( 'multiaddr' ) const addr = multiaddr( "/ip4/127.0.0.1/udp/1234" ) const { Multiaddr } = require ( 'multiaddr' ) const addr = new Multiaddr( "/ip4/127.0.0.1/udp/1234" ) addr.bytes addr.toString() addr.protos() addr.nodeAddress() addr.encapsulate( '/sctp/5678' )

API

https://multiformats.github.io/js-multiaddr/

Resolvers

multiaddr allows multiaddrs to be resolved when appropriate resolvers are provided. This module already has resolvers available, but you can also create your own. Resolvers should always be set in the same module that is calling multiaddr.resolve() to avoid conflicts if multiple versions of multiaddr are in your dependency tree. To provide multiaddr resolvers you can do:

const { Multiaddr } = require ( 'multiaddr' ) const resolvers = require ( 'multiaddr/src/resolvers' ) Multiaddr.resolvers.set( 'dnsaddr' , resolvers.dnsaddrResolver)

The available resolvers are:

Name type Description dnsaddrResolver dnsaddr dnsaddr resolution with TXT Records

A resolver receives a Multiaddr as a parameter and returns a Promise<Array<string>> .

Contribute

Contributions welcome. Please check out the issues.

Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to multiformats are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.

Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

MIT © 2016 Protocol Labs Inc.