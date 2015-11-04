Create a writable stream that writes to multiple other writeable streams
npm install multi-write-stream
var multi = require('multi-write-stream')
var fs = require('fs')
var stream = multi([
fs.createWriteStream('file-1'),
fs.createWriteStream('file-2')
])
stream.write('hello')
stream.write('world')
stream.end(function () {
// both file-1 and file-2 now contains 'helloworld'
})
stream = multi(arrayOfWritableStreams, [options])
Create a new multi write stream. Options are forwarded to the stream constructor. Other options include
{
autoDestroy: true // destroy the stream if a child stream errors
}
objStream = multi.obj(arrayOfWritableStreams, [options])
Same as above but sets
objectMode = true
stream.add(otherStream)
Add a stream after instantiating the multi writer
stream.remove(otherStream)
Remove a stream after instantiating the multi writer
MIT