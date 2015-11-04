Create a writable stream that writes to multiple other writeable streams

npm install multi-write-stream

Usage

var multi = require ( 'multi-write-stream' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var stream = multi([ fs.createWriteStream( 'file-1' ), fs.createWriteStream( 'file-2' ) ]) stream.write( 'hello' ) stream.write( 'world' ) stream.end( function ( ) { })

API

stream = multi(arrayOfWritableStreams, [options])

Create a new multi write stream. Options are forwarded to the stream constructor. Other options include

{ autoDestroy : true }

objStream = multi.obj(arrayOfWritableStreams, [options])

Same as above but sets objectMode = true

Add a stream after instantiating the multi writer

Remove a stream after instantiating the multi writer

License

MIT