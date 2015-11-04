openbase logo
mws

multi-write-stream

by Mathias Buus
2.0.1 (see all)

Create a writable stream that writes to multiple other writeable streams

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

467

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

multi-write-stream

Create a writable stream that writes to multiple other writeable streams

npm install multi-write-stream

Usage

var multi = require('multi-write-stream')
var fs = require('fs')

var stream = multi([
  fs.createWriteStream('file-1'),
  fs.createWriteStream('file-2')
])

stream.write('hello')
stream.write('world')

stream.end(function () {
  // both file-1 and file-2 now contains 'helloworld'
})

API

stream = multi(arrayOfWritableStreams, [options])

Create a new multi write stream. Options are forwarded to the stream constructor. Other options include

{
  autoDestroy: true // destroy the stream if a child stream errors
}

objStream = multi.obj(arrayOfWritableStreams, [options])

Same as above but sets objectMode = true

stream.add(otherStream)

Add a stream after instantiating the multi writer

stream.remove(otherStream)

Remove a stream after instantiating the multi writer

License

MIT

