mss

multi-stage-sourcemap

by azu
0.3.1 (see all)

multi-level source map processing library.

Readme

multi-stage-sourcemap Build Status

This library provide re-mapping function for multi-level sourcemap.

Installation

npm install multi-stage-sourcemap

Concept

Basic SourceMap

well-know basic sourcemap is no problem.

basic-sourcemap.png

Multi-level SourceMap

Multi-level SourceMap has a problem.

Source Map Revision 3 Proposal doens't provide the way of mapping Minified Code to Original Code in the following figure.

multiple-sourcemap.png

Example:

A.js -> B.js     -> C.js
        B.js.map -> C.js.map

We can't see from C.js to A.js.

multi-stage-sourcemap <= THIS LIBRARY

multi-stage-sourcemap can mapping C.js to A.js

multiple-stage-sourcemap.png

The easy but lossy way is to ignore the intermediate steps in the process for the purposes of debugging, the source location information from the translation is either ignored (the intermediate translation is considered the “Original Source”) or the source location information is carried through (the intermediate translation hidden). -- Source Map Revision 3 Proposal

multi-stage-sourcemap does that!

C.js -> ... -> A.js

Code:

var transfer = require("multi-stage-sourcemap").transfer;
var cToAMap = transfer({fromSourceMap: cMap, toSourceMap: bMap});

Usage

transfer

Return the re-mapped rawSourceMap string.

The only argument is an object with the following properties:

  • fromSourceMap : Object - rawSourceMap or String - JSON.stringify(rawSourceMap)
  • toSourceMap : Object - rawSourceMap or String - JSON.stringify(rawSourceMap)

rawSourceMap is like below object.

var rawSourceMap = {
  version: 3,
  file: 'min.js',
  names: ['bar', 'baz', 'n'],
  sources: ['one.js', 'two.js'],
  sourceRoot: 'http://exammuple.com/www/js/',
  mappings: 'CAAC,IAAI,IAAM,SAAUA,GAClB,OAAOC,IAAID;CCDb,IAAI,IAAM,SAAUE,GAClB,OAAOA'
};

For details, please see mozilla/source-map.

Use Case

etc...

AltJS is languages that compile to JS. (It's contain ES6 with Traceur. )

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

