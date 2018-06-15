This library provide re-mapping function for multi-level sourcemap.
npm install multi-stage-sourcemap
well-know basic sourcemap is no problem.
Multi-level SourceMap has a problem.
Source Map Revision 3 Proposal doens't provide the way of mapping
Minified Code to
Original Code in the following figure.
Example:
A.js -> B.js -> C.js
B.js.map -> C.js.map
We can't see from C.js to A.js.
multi-stage-sourcemap can mapping
C.js to
A.js
The easy but lossy way is to ignore the intermediate steps in the process for the purposes of debugging, the source location information from the translation is either ignored (the intermediate translation is considered the “Original Source”) or the source location information is carried through (the intermediate translation hidden). -- Source Map Revision 3 Proposal
multi-stage-sourcemap does that!
C.js -> ... -> A.js
Code:
var transfer = require("multi-stage-sourcemap").transfer;
var cToAMap = transfer({fromSourceMap: cMap, toSourceMap: bMap});
transfer
Return the re-mapped
rawSourceMap string.
The only argument is an object with the following properties:
fromSourceMap : Object - rawSourceMap or String - JSON.stringify(rawSourceMap)
toSourceMap : Object - rawSourceMap or String - JSON.stringify(rawSourceMap)
rawSourceMap is like below object.
var rawSourceMap = {
version: 3,
file: 'min.js',
names: ['bar', 'baz', 'n'],
sources: ['one.js', 'two.js'],
sourceRoot: 'http://exammuple.com/www/js/',
mappings: 'CAAC,IAAI,IAAM,SAAUA,GAClB,OAAOC,IAAID;CCDb,IAAI,IAAM,SAAUE,GAClB,OAAOA'
};
For details, please see mozilla/source-map.
etc...
AltJS is languages that compile to JS. (It's contain ES6 with Traceur. )
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT