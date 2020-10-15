This module adds a layer on top of the API of progress that allows for multiple progress bars.
Install with npm:
npm install multi-progress
multi-progress@4 requires
progress@2 as a peer dependency.
If you don't already have
progress@2 as a dependency, add it like so:
npm install progress@2.
// require the library
var Multiprogress = require('multi-progress');
// spawn an instance with the optional stream to write to
var multi = new Multiprogress(process.stderr);
// create a progress bar
var bar = multi.newBar(' downloading [:bar] :percent :etas', {
complete: '=',
incomplete: ' ',
width: 30,
total: size
});
// `bar` is an instance of ProgressBar
// Use the progressbar API with it
More detailed usage examples are available in the following projects: