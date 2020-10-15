This module adds a layer on top of the API of progress that allows for multiple progress bars.

Usage

Install with npm: npm install multi-progress

multi-progress@4 requires progress@2 as a peer dependency. If you don't already have progress@2 as a dependency, add it like so: npm install progress@2 .

var Multiprogress = require ( 'multi-progress' ); var multi = new Multiprogress(process.stderr); var bar = multi.newBar( ' downloading [:bar] :percent :etas' , { complete : '=' , incomplete : ' ' , width : 30 , total : size });

More detailed usage examples are available in the following projects: