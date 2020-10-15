openbase logo
mp

multi-progress

by Peter Jaszkowiak
4.0.0 (see all)

Multiple progress bars based on the "progress" package

npm
GitHub
17.9K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

multi-progress

This module adds a layer on top of the API of progress that allows for multiple progress bars.

Usage

Install with npm: npm install multi-progress

multi-progress@4 requires progress@2 as a peer dependency. If you don't already have progress@2 as a dependency, add it like so: npm install progress@2.

// require the library
var Multiprogress = require('multi-progress');

// spawn an instance with the optional stream to write to
var multi = new Multiprogress(process.stderr);

// create a progress bar
var bar = multi.newBar('  downloading [:bar] :percent :etas', {
  complete: '=',
  incomplete: ' ',
  width: 30,
  total: size
});

// `bar` is an instance of ProgressBar
// Use the progressbar API with it

More detailed usage examples are available in the following projects:

