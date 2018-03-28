A
webpack loader for splitting modules and using multiple loaders. This loader
requires a module multiple times, each time loaded with different loaders, as
defined in your config.
Note: In a multi-entry, the exports of the last item are exported.
This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.
To begin, you'll need to install
multi-loader:
$ npm install multi-loader --save-dev
Then add the loader to your
webpack config. For example:
// webpack.config.js
const multi = require('multi-loader');
{
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
// Add CSS to the DOM and return the raw content
loader: multi(
'style-loader!css-loader!autoprefixer-loader',
'raw-loader'
)
}
]
}
}
And run
webpack via your preferred method.