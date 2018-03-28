openbase logo
multi-loader

by webpack-contrib
0.1.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A loader that splits a module into multiple modules loaded with different loaders.

Readme

npm node deps tests chat

multi-loader

A webpack loader for splitting modules and using multiple loaders. This loader requires a module multiple times, each time loaded with different loaders, as defined in your config.

Note: In a multi-entry, the exports of the last item are exported.

Requirements

This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install multi-loader:

$ npm install multi-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

// webpack.config.js
const multi = require('multi-loader');
{
    module: {
        loaders: [
            {
                test: /\.css$/,
                // Add CSS to the DOM and return the raw content
                loader: multi(
                    'style-loader!css-loader!autoprefixer-loader',
                    'raw-loader'
                )
            }
        ]
    }
}

And run webpack via your preferred method.

License

MIT

