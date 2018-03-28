A webpack loader for splitting modules and using multiple loaders. This loader requires a module multiple times, each time loaded with different loaders, as defined in your config.

Note: In a multi-entry, the exports of the last item are exported.

Requirements

This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install multi-loader :

npm install multi-loader --save-dev

Then add the loader to your webpack config. For example:

const multi = require ( 'multi-loader' ); { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.css$/ , loader : multi( 'style-loader!css-loader!autoprefixer-loader' , 'raw-loader' ) } ] } }

And run webpack via your preferred method.

License