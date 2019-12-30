Glob all the patterns!

multi-glob is a small wrapper around node-glob that allows you to glob multiple patterns in one go, and optionally treat it as a failure if any one pattern matches no files.

If you just need to glob multiple patterns in one go, you can simply do:

var glob = require ( "multi-glob" ).glob; glob([ "all" , "the" , "patterns" ], cb);

However, with multi-glob , you can do a "strict" glob, which will cause an error if e.g. the pattern "the" in the previous example matched no files.

API

Works like node-glob's glob, with the following two exceptions: