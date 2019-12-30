openbase logo
multi-glob

by busterjs
1.0.2 (see all)

Small wrapper around node-glob that globs multiple patterns in one go

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

25.8K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

multi-glob

Build status

Glob all the patterns!

multi-glob is a small wrapper around node-glob that allows you to glob multiple patterns in one go, and optionally treat it as a failure if any one pattern matches no files.

If you just need to glob multiple patterns in one go, you can simply do:

var glob = require("multi-glob").glob;
glob(["all", "the", "patterns"], cb);

However, with multi-glob, you can do a "strict" glob, which will cause an error if e.g. the pattern "the" in the previous example matched no files.

API

multiGlob.glob(patterns[, options], callback);

Works like node-glob's glob, with the following two exceptions:

  • patterns may be either a string pattern or an array of string patterns
  • options may include strict. When set to true, glob will yield an error if either one of patterns matches no files.

