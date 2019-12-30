Glob all the patterns!
multi-glob is a small wrapper around node-glob
that allows you to glob multiple patterns in one go, and optionally treat it as a failure
if any one pattern matches no files.
If you just need to glob multiple patterns in one go, you can simply do:
var glob = require("multi-glob").glob;
glob(["all", "the", "patterns"], cb);
However, with
multi-glob, you can do a "strict" glob, which will cause an
error if e.g. the pattern
"the" in the previous example matched no files.
multiGlob.glob(patterns[, options], callback);
Works like node-glob's glob, with the following two exceptions:
patterns may be either a string pattern or an array of string patterns
options may include
strict. When set to
true,
glob will yield
an error if either one of
patterns matches no files.