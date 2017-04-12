openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mel

multi-entry-loader

by Bogdan Chadkin
1.1.2 (see all)

Load multiple entry points into single webpack bundle

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

471

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

multi-entry-loader Build Status

Load multiple entry points into single webpack bundle. This is particularly useful for tests, but can also be used to package a library.

Install

$ yarn add multi-entry-loader --dev

Usage

This loader requires at least v2 of webpack. In webpack.config.js:

module.exports {
  entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include=src/**/*.js!',
  output: {
    filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
  }
};

module.exports = {
    entry: 'multi-entry-loader!',
    output: {
        filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
    },
    module: {
        loaders: [
            {
                loader: 'multi-entry-loader',
                query: {
                    include: 'src/*.mdl.js'
                }
            }
        ]
    }
};

The include above is the simplest form which simply takes a glob string. If you wish, you may pass a query with include and exclude properties each taking a string or an array of glob strings, e.g.

// As does a glob of files.
module.exports {
  entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include=a/glob/of/files/**/*.js!',
  output: {
    filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
  }
};

// Or an array of files and globs.
module.exports {
  entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include[]=an/array.js,include[]=of/globs.js!',
  output: {
    filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
  }
};

// For maximum control, arrays of globs to include and exclude.
module.exports {
  entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include[]=src/*.mdl.js,include[]=src/*.js,exclude[]=**/*.spec.js,exclude[]=**/*.ww.js!',
  output: {
    filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
  }
};

Sometimes you may want to export anything from the bundle. In such cases, use the exports: true option like so:

module.exports {
  entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include=src/*.js,exports!',
  output: {
    filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
  }
};

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial