Load multiple entry points into single webpack bundle. This is particularly useful for tests, but can also be used to package a library.
$ yarn add multi-entry-loader --dev
This loader requires at least v2 of webpack. In
webpack.config.js:
module.exports {
entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include=src/**/*.js!',
output: {
filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
}
};
module.exports = {
entry: 'multi-entry-loader!',
output: {
filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
},
module: {
loaders: [
{
loader: 'multi-entry-loader',
query: {
include: 'src/*.mdl.js'
}
}
]
}
};
The
include above is the simplest form which simply takes a glob string. If you
wish, you may pass a query with
include and
exclude properties each taking a string or
an array of glob strings, e.g.
// As does a glob of files.
module.exports {
entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include=a/glob/of/files/**/*.js!',
output: {
filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
}
};
// Or an array of files and globs.
module.exports {
entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include[]=an/array.js,include[]=of/globs.js!',
output: {
filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
}
};
// For maximum control, arrays of globs to include and exclude.
module.exports {
entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include[]=src/*.mdl.js,include[]=src/*.js,exclude[]=**/*.spec.js,exclude[]=**/*.ww.js!',
output: {
filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
}
};
Sometimes you may want to export anything from the bundle. In
such cases, use the
exports: true option like so:
module.exports {
entry: 'multi-entry-loader?include=src/*.js,exports!',
output: {
filename: 'dist/bundle.js'
}
};
