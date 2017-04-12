Load multiple entry points into single webpack bundle. This is particularly useful for tests, but can also be used to package a library.

Install

$ yarn add multi-entry-loader

Usage

This loader requires at least v2 of webpack. In webpack.config.js :

module .exports { entry : 'multi-entry-loader?include=src/**/*.js!' , output : { filename : 'dist/bundle.js' } };

module .exports = { entry : 'multi-entry-loader!' , output : { filename : 'dist/bundle.js' }, module : { loaders : [ { loader : 'multi-entry-loader' , query : { include : 'src/*.mdl.js' } } ] } };

The include above is the simplest form which simply takes a glob string. If you wish, you may pass a query with include and exclude properties each taking a string or an array of glob strings, e.g.

module .exports { entry : 'multi-entry-loader?include=a/glob/of/files/**/*.js!' , output : { filename : 'dist/bundle.js' } }; module .exports { entry : 'multi-entry-loader?include[]=an/array.js,include[]=of/globs.js!' , output : { filename : 'dist/bundle.js' } }; module .exports { entry : 'multi-entry-loader?include[]=src/*.mdl.js,include[]=src/*.js,exclude[]=**/*.spec.js,exclude[]=**/*.ww.js!' , output : { filename : 'dist/bundle.js' } };

Sometimes you may want to export anything from the bundle. In such cases, use the exports: true option like so:

module .exports { entry : 'multi-entry-loader?include=src/*.js,exports!' , output : { filename : 'dist/bundle.js' } };

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin