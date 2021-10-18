Download multiple files at once in the browser
It works by abusing the
a-tag
download attribute.
npm install multi-download
Note: This package targets the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.
<button id="download-button" data-files="unicorn.jpg rainbow.jpg">Download</button>
import multiDownload from 'multi-download';
document.querySelector('#download-button').addEventListener('click', event => {
const files = event.target.dataset.files.split(' ');
multiDownload(files);
});
import multiDownload from 'multi-download';
// With jQuery
$('#download-button').on('click', () => {
const files = $(this).data('files').split(' ');
multiDownload(files);
});
import multiDownload from 'multi-download';
// With Blob
const unicorn = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(['🦄'], {type: 'text/plain'}));
const goat = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(['🐐'], {type: 'text/plain'}));
multiDownload([unicorn, goat]);
Returns a
Promise that resolves when all the downloads have started.
Note that there's a delay of 1 second between each download.
Type:
string[]
The URLs to files you want to download. Can be absolute or relative, even cross-origin.
Type:
object
Type:
Function
A function tht accepts an object containing
url,
index, and
urls properties and is expected to return the new filename.
<button id="download-button" data-files="unicorn.jpg rainbow.jpg">Download</button>
import multiDownload from 'multi-download';
document.querySelector('#download-button').addEventListener('click', event => {
const files = event.target.dataset.files.split(' ');
multiDownload(files, {
rename: ({url, index, urls}) => 'New name.pdf'
});
});
If the user has enabled "Ask where to save each file before downloading" in Chrome, it will only download the first file.