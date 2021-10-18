openbase logo
multi-download

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Download multiple files at once in the browser

Readme

multi-download

Download multiple files at once in the browser

It works by abusing the a-tag download attribute.

Demo

Install

npm install multi-download

Note: This package targets the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Usage

<button id="download-button" data-files="unicorn.jpg rainbow.jpg">Download</button>

import multiDownload from 'multi-download';

document.querySelector('#download-button').addEventListener('click', event => {
    const files = event.target.dataset.files.split(' ');
    multiDownload(files);
});

import multiDownload from 'multi-download';

// With jQuery
$('#download-button').on('click', () => {
    const files = $(this).data('files').split(' ');
    multiDownload(files);
});

import multiDownload from 'multi-download';

// With Blob
const unicorn = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(['🦄'], {type: 'text/plain'}));
const goat = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(['🐐'], {type: 'text/plain'}));
multiDownload([unicorn, goat]);

API

multiDownload(urls, options?)

Returns a Promise that resolves when all the downloads have started.

Note that there's a delay of 1 second between each download.

urls

Type: string[]

The URLs to files you want to download. Can be absolute or relative, even cross-origin.

options

Type: object

rename

Type: Function

A function tht accepts an object containing url, index, and urls properties and is expected to return the new filename.

<button id="download-button" data-files="unicorn.jpg rainbow.jpg">Download</button>

import multiDownload from 'multi-download';

document.querySelector('#download-button').addEventListener('click', event => {
    const files = event.target.dataset.files.split(' ');
    multiDownload(files, {
        rename: ({url, index, urls}) => 'New name.pdf'
    });
});

Caveats

If the user has enabled "Ask where to save each file before downloading" in Chrome, it will only download the first file.

