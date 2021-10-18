Download multiple files at once in the browser

It works by abusing the a -tag download attribute.

Install

npm install multi-download

Note: This package targets the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Usage

< button id = "download-button" data-files = "unicorn.jpg rainbow.jpg" > Download </ button >

import multiDownload from 'multi-download' ; document .querySelector( '#download-button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , event => { const files = event.target.dataset.files.split( ' ' ); multiDownload(files); });

import multiDownload from 'multi-download' ; $( '#download-button' ).on( 'click' , () => { const files = $( this ).data( 'files' ).split( ' ' ); multiDownload(files); });

import multiDownload from 'multi-download' ; const unicorn = URL.createObjectURL( new Blob([ '🦄' ], { type : 'text/plain' })); const goat = URL.createObjectURL( new Blob([ '🐐' ], { type : 'text/plain' })); multiDownload([unicorn, goat]);

API

Returns a Promise that resolves when all the downloads have started.

Note that there's a delay of 1 second between each download.

urls

Type: string[]

The URLs to files you want to download. Can be absolute or relative, even cross-origin.

options

Type: object

rename

Type: Function

A function tht accepts an object containing url , index , and urls properties and is expected to return the new filename.

import multiDownload from 'multi-download' ; document .querySelector( '#download-button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , event => { const files = event.target.dataset.files.split( ' ' ); multiDownload(files, { rename : ( {url, index, urls} ) => 'New name.pdf' }); });

Caveats

If the user has enabled "Ask where to save each file before downloading" in Chrome, it will only download the first file.