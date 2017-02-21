Multi Brand Colors

Multi Brand Colors with support for CSS/CSS-Vars/SCSS/SASS/Stylus/LESS/JSON

Bower support

bower install --save multi-brand-colors

NPM support

npm install --save multi-brand-colors

How use

CSS

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Document </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css/index.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css/index.min.css" > </ head > < body > < span class = "mbc-twitter" > Lorem ipsum dolor. </ span > < div class = "mbc-twitter-bg" > Lorem ipsum dolor. </ div > </ body > </ html >

W3C CSS Variables

About CSS Variables: www.w3.org/TR/css-variables

How use with PostCSS: github.com/postcss/postcss-custom-properties

@ import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css-vars/index.css' ; // or @ import 'multi-brand-colors' ; .div { color : var (--mbc-twitter); }

SCSS

@ import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/scss/index.scss' ; .div { color : $mbc-twitter ; }

SASS

@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/sass/index.sass' .div { color: $mbc-twitter }

LESS

@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/less/index.less' ; .div { color : @mbc-twitter ; }

Stylus

@import bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/stylus/index .styl .div color $mbc -twitter

JSON