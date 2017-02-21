Multi Brand Colors with support for CSS/CSS-Vars/SCSS/SASS/Stylus/LESS/JSON
bower install --save multi-brand-colors
npm install --save multi-brand-colors
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css/index.css">
<!-- min version -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css/index.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<span class="mbc-twitter">Lorem ipsum dolor.</span>
<div class="mbc-twitter-bg">Lorem ipsum dolor.</div>
</body>
</html>
About CSS Variables: www.w3.org/TR/css-variables
How use with PostCSS: github.com/postcss/postcss-custom-properties
@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css-vars/index.css';
// or
@import 'multi-brand-colors';
.div {
color: var(--mbc-twitter);
}
@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/scss/index.scss';
.div {
color: $mbc-twitter;
}
@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/sass/index.sass'
.div {
color: $mbc-twitter
}
@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/less/index.less';
.div {
color: @mbc-twitter;
}
@import bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/stylus/index.styl
.div
color $mbc-twitter
// simple example
var json = require('./dist/json/index.json');
console.log(json);