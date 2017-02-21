openbase logo
mbc

multi-brand-colors

by Raúl
1.1.3 (see all)

Multi Brand Colors with support for CSS/CSS-Vars/SCSS/SASS/Stylus/LESS/JSON

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

580

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Multi Brand Colors

Multi Brand Colors with support for CSS/CSS-Vars/SCSS/SASS/Stylus/LESS/JSON

Bower support

bower install --save multi-brand-colors

NPM support

npm install --save multi-brand-colors

How use

CSS

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>Document</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css/index.css">
  <!-- min version -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css/index.min.css">
</head>
    <body>
      <span class="mbc-twitter">Lorem ipsum dolor.</span>
      <div class="mbc-twitter-bg">Lorem ipsum dolor.</div>
    </body>
</html>

W3C CSS Variables

About CSS Variables: www.w3.org/TR/css-variables

How use with PostCSS: github.com/postcss/postcss-custom-properties

@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/css-vars/index.css';
// or
@import 'multi-brand-colors';

.div {
  color: var(--mbc-twitter);
}

SCSS

@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/scss/index.scss';

.div {
  color: $mbc-twitter;
}

SASS

@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/sass/index.sass'

.div {
  color: $mbc-twitter
}

LESS

@import 'bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/less/index.less';

.div {
  color: @mbc-twitter;
}

Stylus

@import bower_components/multi-brand-colors/dist/stylus/index.styl

.div
  color $mbc-twitter

JSON

// simple example
var json = require('./dist/json/index.json');

console.log(json);

