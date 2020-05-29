A multer storage engine for Cloudinary. Also consult the Cloudinary API.
npm install multer-storage-cloudinary
const cloudinary = require('cloudinary').v2;
const { CloudinaryStorage } = require('multer-storage-cloudinary');
const express = require('express');
const multer = require('multer');
const app = express();
const storage = new CloudinaryStorage({
cloudinary: cloudinary,
params: {
folder: 'some-folder-name',
format: async (req, file) => 'png', // supports promises as well
public_id: (req, file) => 'computed-filename-using-request',
},
});
const parser = multer({ storage: storage });
app.post('/upload', parser.single('image'), function (req, res) {
res.json(req.file);
});
File objects will expose the following properties mapped from the Cloudinary API:
|Key
|Description
filename
|public_id of the file on cloudinary
path
|A URL for fetching the file
size
|Size of the file in bytes
Storage can be configured using the
options argument passed to the
CloudinaryStorage constructor.
const { CloudinaryStorage } = require('multer-storage-cloudinary');
const storage = new CloudinaryStorage({
cloudinary: cloudinary,
params: {
// upload paramters
},
});
All parameters are optional except the configured Cloudinary API object:
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
options.cloudinary
|A Cloudinary API object
The API must be configured by the user
object
required
options.params
|An object or a function that resolves to an object which can contain any/all properties described in the Cloudinary upload API docs. Read below for more information
object or
function
Each property in the params object (either directly or resolved from the function) can either be a static value or an async function that resolves to the required value. All upload parameters specified in the Cloudinary docs are supported.
Note:
public_id is different in that it must always be a functional parameter
Functional parameters are called on every request and can be used in the following way:
const cloudinary = require('cloudinary').v2;
const { CloudinaryStorage } = require('multer-storage-cloudinary');
const storage = new CloudinaryStorage({
cloudinary: cloudinary,
params: {
folder: (req, file) => 'folder_name',
format: async (req, file) => {
// async code using `req` and `file`
// ...
return 'jpeg';
},
public_id: (req, file) => 'some_unique_id',
},
});
You can also provide all params using a single function
const cloudinary = require('cloudinary').v2;
const { CloudinaryStorage } = require('multer-storage-cloudinary');
const storage = new CloudinaryStorage({
cloudinary: cloudinary,
params: async (req, file) => {
// async code using `req` and `file`
// ...
return {
folder: 'folder_name',
format: 'jpeg',
public_id: 'some_unique_id',
};
},
});
This library is written is typescript and so provides all types necessary for use in a typescript project.
The Cloudinary API must be configured using the
CLOUDINARY_URL environment variable in order to run the tests.
All test files are stored in a seperate Cloudinary folder, which is deleted after tests finish.
npm test