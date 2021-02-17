Multer Sharp S3 is streaming multer storage engine permit to transform / resize the image and upload to AWS S3.

This project is mostly an integration piece for existing code samples from Multer's storage engine documentation. With add-ons include AWS S3 and sharp

Minimum Requirement:

Node v12.13.0, npm v6+

Installation

npm:

npm install --save aws-sdk multer-sharp-s3

yarn:

yarn add aws-sdk multer-sharp-s3

Tests

Change aws configuration in your local.

yarn test

Importing

NodeJS

const s3Storage = require ( 'multer-sharp-s3' ); const storage = s3Storage(options);

TypeScript

import * as s3Storage from 'multer-sharp-s3' ; const storage = s3Storage(options);

Usage

const express = require ( 'express' ); const multer = require ( 'multer' ); const s3Storage = require ( 'multer-sharp-s3' ); const aws = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); aws.config.update({ secretAccessKey : config.uploads.aws.secretAccessKey, accessKeyId : config.uploads.aws.accessKeyId, region : config.uploads.aws.region, }) const s3 = new aws.S3() const app = express(); const storage = s3Storage({ s3, Bucket : config.uploads.aws.Bucket, Key : ` ${config.uploads.aws.Bucket} /test/ ${ Date .now()} -myImage` , ACL : config.uploads.aws.ACL, }) const upload = multer({ storage : storage }) app.post( '/upload' , upload.single( 'myPic' ), (req, res) => { console .log(req.file); res.send( 'Successfully uploaded!' ); }); const storage2 = gcsSharp({ s3, Bucket : config.uploads.aws.Bucket, ACL : config.uploads.aws.ACL, resize : { width : 400 , height : 400 }, max : true }); const upload2 = multer({ storage : storage2 }); app.post( '/uploadandresize' , upload2.single( 'myPic' ), (req, res, next) => { console .log(req.file); res.send( 'Successfully uploaded!' ); }); const storage = s3Storage({ Key : ( req, file, cb ) => { crypto.pseudoRandomBytes( 16 , (err, raw) => { cb(err, err ? undefined : raw.toString( 'hex' )) }) }, s3, Bucket : config.uploads.aws.Bucket, multiple : true , resize : [ { suffix : 'xlg' , width : 1200 , height : 1200 }, { suffix : 'lg' , width : 800 , height : 800 }, { suffix : 'md' , width : 500 , height : 500 }, { suffix : 'sm' , width : 300 , height : 300 }, { suffix : 'xs' , width : 100 }, { suffix : 'original' } ], }); const upload = multer({ storage }); app.post( '/uploadmultiplesize' , upload.single( 'myPic' ), (req, res, next) => { console .log(req.file); res.send( 'Successfully uploaded!' ); }); const storage3 = s3Storage({ Key : ( req, file, cb ) => { crypto.pseudoRandomBytes( 16 , (err, raw) => { cb(err, err ? undefined : raw.toString( 'hex' )) }) }, s3, Bucket : config.uploads.aws.Bucket, multiple : true , resize : [ { suffix : 'lg' , directory : 'large' , width : 800 , height : 800 }, { suffix : 'md' , directory : 'medium' , width : 500 , height : 500 }, { suffix : 'sm' , directory : 'small' , width : 300 , height : 300 }, ], }); const upload3 = multer({ storage3 }); app.post( '/uploadmultiplesize' , upload3.single( 'myPic' ), (req, res, next) => { console .log(req.file); res.send( 'Successfully uploaded!' ); }); const storage = s3Storage({ s3, Bucket : config.uploads.aws.Bucket, Key : ` ${config.uploads.aws.Bucket} /test/ ${ Date .now()} -myFile` , ACL : config.uploads.aws.ACL, resize : { width : 400 , height : 400 , }, }) const upload = multer({ storage }) app.post( '/uploadfile' , upload.single( 'myFile' ), (req, res, next) => { console .log(req.file); res.send( 'Successfully uploaded!' ); });

for more example you can see here

Multer-Sharp-S3 options

multer sharp s3 is inherit from s3 upload property putObjectRequest. Below are special / custom options from this package

option default value role S3 no object instance from AWS.S3 class. it mus be specify Key randomString string or function your s3 Key Bucket no string Required your bucket name on AWS S3 to upload. Environment variable - AWS_BUCKET ACL 'public-read' string Required acl credentials file for AWS S3 multiple false boolean for multiple resize to work resize no object or Array<object> when multiple is true. Note: suffix must be specify when using resize as Array size specification

Sharp options

Please visit this sharp for detailed overview of specific option.

multer sharp s3 embraces sharp options, as table below:

option default value role resize undefined object for output image, as follow: { width?: 300, height?: 200, options?: {...resizeOptions} } . doc: sharpResizeOptions size specification crop undefined crop image background undefined set the background for the embed, flatten and extend operations. embed undefined embed on canvas max undefined set maximum output dimension min undefined set minimum output dimension withoutEnlargement undefined do not enlarge small images ignoreAspectRatio undefined ignore aspect ration while resizing images extract undefined extract specific part of image trim undefined Trim boring pixels from all edges flatten undefined Merge alpha transparency channel, if any, with background. extend undefined Extends/pads the edges of the image with background. negate undefined Produces the negative of the image. rotate undefined Rotate the output image by either an explicit angle flip undefined Flip the image about the vertical Y axis. flop undefined Flop the image about the horizontal X axis. blur undefined Mild blur of the output image sharpen undefined Mild sharpen of the output image gamma undefined Apply a gamma correction. grayscale or greyscale undefined Convert to 8-bit greyscale; 256 shades of grey. normalize or normalise undefined Enhance output image contrast by stretching its luminance to cover the full dynamic range. withMetadata undefined Include all metadata (EXIF, XMP, IPTC) from the input image in the output image. convolve undefined Convolve the image with the specified kernel. threshold undefined Any pixel value greather than or equal to the threshold value will be set to 255, otherwise it will be set to 0 toColourspace or toColorspace undefined Set the output colourspace. By default output image will be web-friendly sRGB, with additional channels interpreted as alpha channels. toFormat undefined 'jpeg' , 'png' , 'magick' , 'webp' , 'tiff' , 'openslide' , 'dz' , 'ppm' , 'fits' , 'gif' , 'svg' , 'pdf' , 'v' , 'raw' or object . if object specify as follow: { type: 'png', options: { ...toFormatOptions } } doc: sharpToFormat type of output file to produce.

NOTE Some of the contents in the above table maybe is not be updated, you can check more here

Why

Because We need to transform an image using sharp and upload it to AWS S3 using multer middleware at once. Build on top with TypeScript and reactive using RxJS as helper library in this package.

refer to: intro rx

License

MIT Copyright (c) 2017 - forever Abdul Fattah Ikhsan