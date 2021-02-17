Multer Sharp S3 is streaming multer storage engine permit to transform / resize the image and upload to AWS S3.
This project is mostly an integration piece for existing code samples from Multer's storage engine documentation. With add-ons include AWS S3 and sharp
Node v12.13.0, npm v6+
npm:
npm install --save aws-sdk multer-sharp-s3
yarn:
yarn add aws-sdk multer-sharp-s3
Change aws configuration in your local.
yarn test
const s3Storage = require('multer-sharp-s3');
const storage = s3Storage(options);
import * as s3Storage from 'multer-sharp-s3';
const storage = s3Storage(options);
const express = require('express');
const multer = require('multer');
const s3Storage = require('multer-sharp-s3');
const aws = require('aws-sdk');
aws.config.update({
secretAccessKey: config.uploads.aws.secretAccessKey, // Not working key, Your SECRET ACCESS KEY from AWS should go here, never share it!!!
accessKeyId: config.uploads.aws.accessKeyId, // Not working key, Your ACCESS KEY ID from AWS should go here, never share it!!!
region: config.uploads.aws.region, // region of your bucket
})
const s3 = new aws.S3()
const app = express();
// without resize image
const storage = s3Storage({
s3,
Bucket: config.uploads.aws.Bucket,
Key: `${config.uploads.aws.Bucket}/test/${Date.now()}-myImage`,
ACL: config.uploads.aws.ACL,
})
const upload = multer({ storage: storage })
app.post('/upload', upload.single('myPic'), (req, res) => {
console.log(req.file); // Print upload details
res.send('Successfully uploaded!');
});
// or
// single resize without Key
const storage2 = gcsSharp({
s3,
Bucket: config.uploads.aws.Bucket,
ACL: config.uploads.aws.ACL,
resize: {
width: 400,
height: 400
},
max: true
});
const upload2 = multer({ storage: storage2 });
app.post('/uploadandresize', upload2.single('myPic'), (req, res, next) => {
console.log(req.file); // Print upload details
res.send('Successfully uploaded!');
});
/* If you need generate image with specific size
* simply to adding `multiple: true` property and
* resize must be an `array` and must be include `suffix` property
* and suffix has a special value that is 'original'
* it will no transform image, just upload the image as is
* example below with `Key` as callback function
*/
const storage = s3Storage({
Key: (req, file, cb) => {
crypto.pseudoRandomBytes(16, (err, raw) => {
cb(err, err ? undefined : raw.toString('hex'))
})
},
s3,
Bucket: config.uploads.aws.Bucket,
multiple: true,
resize: [
{ suffix: 'xlg', width: 1200, height: 1200 },
{ suffix: 'lg', width: 800, height: 800 },
{ suffix: 'md', width: 500, height: 500 },
{ suffix: 'sm', width: 300, height: 300 },
{ suffix: 'xs', width: 100 },
{ suffix: 'original' }
],
});
const upload = multer({ storage });
app.post('/uploadmultiplesize', upload.single('myPic'), (req, res, next) => {
console.log(req.file); // print output
res.send('Successfully uploaded!');
});
/*
* If the directory property exists,
* the suffix property is ignored and
* inserted separated by Bucket's directory.
*/
const storage3 = s3Storage({
Key: (req, file, cb) => {
crypto.pseudoRandomBytes(16, (err, raw) => {
cb(err, err ? undefined : raw.toString('hex'))
})
},
s3,
Bucket: config.uploads.aws.Bucket,
multiple: true,
resize: [
{ suffix: 'lg', directory: 'large', width: 800, height: 800 }, // insert BUCKET/large/filename
{ suffix: 'md', directory: 'medium', width: 500, height: 500 }, // insert BUCKET/medium/filename
{ suffix: 'sm', directory: 'small', width: 300, height: 300 }, // insert BUCKET/small/filename
],
});
const upload3 = multer({ storage3 });
app.post('/uploadmultiplesize', upload3.single('myPic'), (req, res, next) => {
console.log(req.file); // print output
res.send('Successfully uploaded!');
});
// also can upload any file (non image type)
const storage = s3Storage({
s3,
Bucket: config.uploads.aws.Bucket,
Key: `${config.uploads.aws.Bucket}/test/${Date.now()}-myFile`,
ACL: config.uploads.aws.ACL,
// resize or any sharp options will ignore when uploading non image file type
resize: {
width: 400,
height: 400,
},
})
const upload = multer({ storage })
app.post('/uploadfile', upload.single('myFile'), (req, res, next) => {
console.log(req.file); // print output
res.send('Successfully uploaded!');
});
for more example you can see here
multer sharp s3 is inherit from s3 upload property putObjectRequest. Below are special / custom options from this package
|option
|default
|value
|role
|S3
|no
object
|instance from AWS.S3 class. it mus be specify
|Key
|randomString
string or
function
|your s3 Key
|Bucket
|no
string
|Required your bucket name on AWS S3 to upload. Environment variable - AWS_BUCKET
|ACL
|'public-read'
string
|Required acl credentials file for AWS S3
|multiple
|false
boolean
|for multiple resize to work
|resize
|no
object or
Array<object> when multiple is true. Note: suffix must be specify when using resize as
Array
|size specification
Please visit this sharp for detailed overview of specific option.
multer sharp s3 embraces sharp options, as table below:
|option
|default
|value
|role
|resize
undefined
object for output image, as follow:
{ width?: 300, height?: 200, options?: {...resizeOptions} }. doc: sharpResizeOptions
|size specification
|crop
undefined
|crop image
|background
undefined
|set the background for the embed, flatten and extend operations.
|embed
undefined
|embed on canvas
|max
undefined
|set maximum output dimension
|min
undefined
|set minimum output dimension
|withoutEnlargement
undefined
|do not enlarge small images
|ignoreAspectRatio
undefined
|ignore aspect ration while resizing images
|extract
undefined
|extract specific part of image
|trim
undefined
|Trim boring pixels from all edges
|flatten
undefined
|Merge alpha transparency channel, if any, with background.
|extend
undefined
|Extends/pads the edges of the image with background.
|negate
undefined
|Produces the negative of the image.
|rotate
undefined
|Rotate the output image by either an explicit angle
|flip
undefined
|Flip the image about the vertical Y axis.
|flop
undefined
|Flop the image about the horizontal X axis.
|blur
undefined
|Mild blur of the output image
|sharpen
undefined
|Mild sharpen of the output image
|gamma
undefined
|Apply a gamma correction.
|grayscale or greyscale
undefined
|Convert to 8-bit greyscale; 256 shades of grey.
|normalize or normalise
undefined
|Enhance output image contrast by stretching its luminance to cover the full dynamic range.
|withMetadata
undefined
|Include all metadata (EXIF, XMP, IPTC) from the input image in the output image.
|convolve
undefined
|Convolve the image with the specified kernel.
|threshold
undefined
|Any pixel value greather than or equal to the threshold value will be set to 255, otherwise it will be set to 0
|toColourspace or toColorspace
undefined
|Set the output colourspace. By default output image will be web-friendly sRGB, with additional channels interpreted as alpha channels.
|toFormat
undefined
'jpeg',
'png',
'magick',
'webp',
'tiff',
'openslide',
'dz',
'ppm',
'fits',
'gif',
'svg',
'pdf',
'v',
'raw' or
object. if
object specify as follow:
{ type: 'png', options: { ...toFormatOptions } } doc: sharpToFormat
|type of output file to produce.
NOTE Some of the contents in the above table maybe is not be updated, you can check more here
Because We need to transform an image using sharp and upload it to AWS S3 using multer middleware at once. Build on top with TypeScript and reactive using RxJS as helper library in this package.
refer to: intro rx
MIT Copyright (c) 2017 - forever Abdul Fattah Ikhsan