Streaming multer storage engine for AWS S3.
This project is mostly an integration piece for existing code samples from Multer's storage engine documentation with a call to
s3.upload (see the aws-sdk docs) as the substitution piece for file system. Existing solutions I found required buffering the multipart uploads into the actual filesystem which is difficult to scale.
npm install --save multer-s3
var aws = require('aws-sdk')
var express = require('express')
var multer = require('multer')
var multerS3 = require('multer-s3')
var app = express()
var s3 = new aws.S3({ /* ... */ })
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
metadata: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, {fieldName: file.fieldname});
},
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
app.post('/upload', upload.array('photos', 3), function(req, res, next) {
res.send('Successfully uploaded ' + req.files.length + ' files!')
})
Each file contains the following information exposed by
multer-s3:
|Key
|Description
|Note
size
|Size of the file in bytes
bucket
|The bucket used to store the file
S3Storage
key
|The name of the file
S3Storage
acl
|Access control for the file
S3Storage
contentType
|The
mimetype used to upload the file
S3Storage
metadata
|The
metadata object to be sent to S3
S3Storage
location
|The S3
url to access the file
S3Storage
etag
|The
etagof the uploaded file in S3
S3Storage
contentDisposition
|The
contentDisposition used to upload the file
S3Storage
storageClass
|The
storageClass to be used for the uploaded file in S3
S3Storage
versionId
|The
versionId is an optional param returned by S3 for versioned buckets.
S3Storage
contentEncoding
|The
contentEncoding used to upload the file
S3Storage
ACL values can be set by passing an optional
acl parameter into the
multerS3 object.
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
acl: 'public-read',
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
Available options for canned ACL.
|ACL Option
|Permissions added to ACL
private
|Owner gets
FULL_CONTROL. No one else has access rights (default).
public-read
|Owner gets
FULL_CONTROL. The
AllUsers group gets
READ access.
public-read-write
|Owner gets
FULL_CONTROL. The
AllUsers group gets
READ and
WRITE access. Granting this on a bucket is generally not recommended.
aws-exec-read
|Owner gets
FULL_CONTROL. Amazon EC2 gets
READ access to
GET an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) bundle from Amazon S3.
authenticated-read
|Owner gets
FULL_CONTROL. The
AuthenticatedUsers group gets
READ access.
bucket-owner-read
|Object owner gets
FULL_CONTROL. Bucket owner gets
READ access. If you specify this canned ACL when creating a bucket, Amazon S3 ignores it.
bucket-owner-full-control
|Both the object owner and the bucket owner get
FULL_CONTROL over the object. If you specify this canned ACL when creating a bucket, Amazon S3 ignores it.
log-delivery-write
|The
LogDelivery group gets
WRITE and
READ_ACP permissions on the bucket. For more information on logs.
The
metadata option is a callback that accepts the request and file, and returns a metadata object to be saved to S3.
Here is an example that stores all fields in the request body as metadata, and uses an
id param as the key:
var opts = {
s3: s3,
bucket: config.originalsBucket,
metadata: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Object.assign({}, req.body));
},
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, req.params.id + ".jpg");
}
};
The optional
cacheControl option sets the
Cache-Control HTTP header that will be sent if you're serving the files directly from S3. You can pass either a string or a function that returns a string.
Here is an example that will tell browsers and CDNs to cache the file for one year:
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
cacheControl: 'max-age=31536000',
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
The optional
contentType option can be used to set Content/mime type of the file. By default the content type is set to
application/octet-stream. If you want multer-s3 to automatically find the content-type of the file, use the
multerS3.AUTO_CONTENT_TYPE constant. Here is an example that will detect the content type of the file being uploaded.
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
contentType: multerS3.AUTO_CONTENT_TYPE,
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
You may also use a function as the
contentType, which should be of the form
function(req, file, cb).
storageClass values can be set by passing an optional
storageClass parameter into the
multerS3 object.
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
acl: 'public-read',
storageClass: 'REDUCED_REDUNDANCY',
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
The optional
contentDisposition option can be used to set the
Content-Disposition header for the uploaded file. By default, the
contentDisposition isn't forwarded. As an example below, using the value
attachment forces the browser to download the uploaded file instead of trying to open it.
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
acl: 'public-read',
contentDisposition: 'attachment',
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
An overview of S3's server-side encryption can be found in the [S3 Docs] (http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/serv-side-encryption.html); be advised that customer-managed keys (SSE-C) is not implemented at this time.
You may use the S3 server-side encryption functionality via the optional
serverSideEncryption and
sseKmsKeyId parameters. Full documentation of these parameters in relation to the S3 API can be found [here] (http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#upload-property) and [here] (http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/UsingServerSideEncryption.html).
serverSideEncryption has two valid values: 'AES256' and 'aws:kms'. 'AES256' utilizes the S3-managed key system, while 'aws:kms' utilizes the AWS KMS system and accepts the optional
sseKmsKeyId parameter to specify the key ID of the key you wish to use. Leaving
sseKmsKeyId blank when 'aws:kms' is specified will use the default KMS key. Note: You must instantiate the S3 instance with
signatureVersion: 'v4' in order to use KMS-managed keys [[Docs]] (http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/UsingAWSSDK.html#specify-signature-version), and the specified key must be in the same AWS region as the S3 bucket used.
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
acl: 'authenticated-read',
contentDisposition: 'attachment',
serverSideEncryption: 'AES256',
key: function(req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
The optional
contentEncoding option can be used to set the
Content-Encoding header for the uploaded file. By default, the
contentEncoding isn't forwarded. As an example below, using the value
gzip, a file can be uploaded as a gzip file - and when it is downloaded, the browser will uncompress it automatically.
var upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: 'some-bucket',
acl: 'public-read',
contentEncoding: 'gzip',
key: function (req, file, cb) {
cb(null, Date.now().toString())
}
})
})
You may also use a function as the
contentEncoding, which should be of the form
function(req, file, cb).
The tests mock all access to S3 and can be run completely offline.
npm test