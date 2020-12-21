This is a multer storage engine for google's file storage.
npm install multer-google-storage --save
or
yarn add multer-google-storage
import * as multer from 'multer';
import * as express from 'express';
import MulterGoogleCloudStorage from 'multer-google-storage';
const app = express();
const uploadHandler = multer({
storage: new MulterGoogleCloudStorage()
});
app.post('/upload', uploadHandler.any(), (req, res) => {
console.log(req.files);
res.json(req.files);
});
var multer = require("multer");
var express = require("express");
var multerGoogleStorage = require("multer-google-storage");
var app = express();
var uploadHandler = multer({
storage: multerGoogleStorage.storageEngine()
});
app.post('/upload', uploadHandler.any(), function (req, res) {
console.log(req.files);
res.json(req.files);
});
NB: This package is written to work with es5 or higher. If you have an editor or IDE that can understand d.ts (typescript) type definitions you will get additional support from your tooling though you do not need to be using typescript to use this package.
For instructions on how to create a storage bucket see the following documentation from google.
For instructions on how to obtain the JSON keyfile as well a "projectId" (contained in the key file) please refer to the following documentation from google
If using the MulterGoogleCloudStorage class without passing in any configuration options then the following environment variables will need to be set:
The constructor of the MulterGoogleCloudStorage class can be passed an optional configuration object.
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Sample Value
autoRetry
boolean
true
email
string
"test@test.com"
keyFilename
string
"./key.json"
maxRetries
number
2
projectId
string
"test-prj-1234"
filename
function
(request, file, callback): void
bucket
string
"mybucketname"
contentType
function
(request, file): string
acl
string
"publicread"
If you need to customize the naming of files then you are able to provide a function that will be called before uploading the file. The third argument of the function must be a standard node callback so pass any error in the first argument (or null on sucess) and the string name of the file on success.
getFilename(req, file, cb) {
cb(null,`${uuid()}_${file.originalname}`);
}