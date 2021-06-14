multer-cloud-storage is a multer custom store engine for Google Cloud Storage service. It is a fork from ARozar's multer-google-storage that uses latest version of Google Cloud's API, allows additional information (like destination and contentType) to be set and reduces module footprint.
npm install multer-cloud-storage --save
or
yarn add multer-cloud-storage
import * as multer from 'multer';
import * as express from 'express';
import MulterGoogleCloudStorage from 'multer-cloud-storage';
const app = express();
const uploadHandler = multer({
storage: new MulterGoogleCloudStorage()
});
app.post('/upload', uploadHandler.any(), (req, res) => {
console.log(req.files);
res.json(req.files);
});
var multer = require("multer");
var express = require("express");
var multerGoogleStorage = require("multer-cloud-storage");
var app = express();
var uploadHandler = multer({
storage: multerGoogleStorage.storageEngine()
});
app.post('/upload', uploadHandler.any(), function (req, res) {
console.log(req.files);
res.json(req.files);
});
NB: This package is written to work with es5 or higher. If you have an editor or IDE that can understand d.ts (typescript) type definitions you will get additional support from your tooling though you do not need to be using typescript to use this package.
For instructions on how to create a storage bucket see the following documentation from Google.
For instructions on how to obtain the JSON keyfile as well a projectId (contained in the key file) please refer to the following documentation from Google.
If using the MulterGoogleCloudStorage class without passing in any configuration options then the following environment variables will need to be set:
The constructor of the MulterGoogleCloudStorage class can be passed an optional configuration object.
|Parameter Name
|Type
|Sample Value
|Default Value
|Notes
acl
string
"publicRead"
"private"
|Accepted values are defined in predefinedAcl options
autoRetry
boolean
true
true
bucket
string
"mybucketname"
|Takes precedence over GCS_BUCKET
contentType
function
(request, file): string
contentType
string
"application/pdf"
|If set, this value will be used in place of file.mimetype
destination
string
"my_folder/"
""
|Despite Google Cloud Storage service stores objects in a flat name space, it is possible to list and filter them in a tree-like structure (more on How Subdirectories Work article)
email
string
"test@test.com"
filename
function
(request, file, callback): void
filename
string
"my_file.pdf"
|If defined, this name will be used in place of file.originalname - use with caution, because the object can be easily overwritten (consider to configure Object Versioning and Concurrency Control)
hideFilename
boolean
true
false
|If set to true, an UUID v4 will be used as object filename and Content-Type will be undefined
keyFilename
string
"./key.json"
|Takes precedence over GCS_KEYFILE
maxRetries
number
5
3
projectId
string
"test-prj-1234"
|Takes precedence over GCLOUD_PROJECT
uniformBucketLevelAccess
boolean
true
|Signifies whether
uniformBucketLevelAccess is enabled on the target bucket. When
true, the
predefinedAcl parameter is removed from requests as it causes
400 Bad Request responses.
If you need to customize the naming of files then you are able to provide a function that will be called before uploading the file. The third argument of the function must be a standard node callback so pass any error in the first argument (or null on sucess) and the string name of the file on success.
getFilename(req, file, cb) {
cb(null,`${file.originalname}`);
}
If you need to customize the content-type of files then you are able to provide a function that will be called before uploading the file.
getContentType( req, file ) {
return undefined;
}
When used with multer-cloud-storage, multer will present additional file information.
Each file contains the following information:
|Key
|Description
|Origin
fieldname
|Field name specified in the form
multer
originalname
|Name of the file on the user's computer
multer
encoding
|Encoding type of the file
multer
mimetype
|Mime type of the file
multer
bucket
|Bucket name
multer-cloud-storage
destination
|The pseudo-folder to which the file has been saved
multer-cloud-storage
filename
|The name of the file on Google Cloud Storage
multer-cloud-storage
path
|The full path to the uploaded file (basically
destination+
filename)
multer-cloud-storage
contentType
|Content-type defined for stored object
multer-cloud-storage
size
|Size of the file in bytes
multer-cloud-storage
uri
|Google Cloud Storage path
multer-cloud-storage
linkUrl
|Download link for allowed users (may require authentication)
multer-cloud-storage
selfLink
|The link to the stored object (used for Cloud Storage APIs requests)
multer-cloud-storage