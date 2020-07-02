openbase logo
mullet

by Linda Nichols
0.0.23 (see all)

Mullet Stack: Facebook in the front. Walmart in the back. (React, Hapijs, Node)

Readme

The Mullet Stack

forthebadge

Facebook in the front. Walmart in the back.

All sitting on top of Node.js.

NPM version Build Status

Get the Party Started

Install Node.js

Setup the Mullet stack for development:

git clone https://github.com/lynnaloo/mullet
cd mullet
npm install
npm run build

Start the Mullet Server:

npm start

Watch the client folders for changes during development:

npm watch
```

#### OR

### Install the Mullet module:

```
npm add mullet
```

Start the Mullet Server:

```
npm start mullet
```

## Party On!

Point your browser to `http://localhost:8000` to see the sample page!

## But Seriously

This setup is a decent starting place to play around with Node, Hapi, and React.

To get started, edit the sample React component: `src/components/Facebook.js`

## FAQ

### But what about server-side rendering?

I didn't want to pull this into the core, but you should definitely checkout [this approach](https://github.com/leftieFriele/mullet/tree/serverside) by [@leftieFriele](http://www.github.com/leftieFriele).

### What if I want to add Redux, Mobx, Gulp, Grunt, Mocha, etc. ?

Put in an [issue](https://github.com/lynnaloo/mullet/issues) and we'll discuss it! I decided not to include many 3rd party modules in the core project unless I felt like it was something that was recommended by React or HapiJS and didn't add too much to the complexity. No matter what I think, you should [fork this] and make your own version with everything you want to add!

### Are you using this in production?

Noooooo. This is a good starter kit and learning tool.

## Contributors

Mullet Stack was created on a Thursday night by [Linda Nichols](http://www.github.com/lynnaloo). Name inspiration by [Ryan Brunsvold](http://www.github.com/brunsvold) who probably wishes to not be credited on something called "The Mullet Stack."

Mullet Cat Logo design by [Lookmai Rattana](http://www.github.com/cosmicmeow).

[Weyland](http://www.github.com/weyj4) moved us on up from Gulp/Browserify to Webpack.

Special thanks to all of the people that have taken their time to submit [pull requests](https://github.com/lynnaloo/mullet/graphs/contributors) to make this project better!

## Contact

Twitter: [@lynnaloo](http://www.twitter.com/lynnaloo)

