Facebook in the front. Walmart in the back.
All sitting on top of Node.js.
Install Node.js
git clone https://github.com/lynnaloo/mullet
cd mullet
npm install
npm run build
Start the Mullet Server:
npm start
Watch the client folders for changes during development:
npm watch
```
#### OR
### Install the Mullet module:
```
npm add mullet
```
Start the Mullet Server:
```
npm start mullet
```
## Party On!
Point your browser to `http://localhost:8000` to see the sample page!
## But Seriously
This setup is a decent starting place to play around with Node, Hapi, and React.
To get started, edit the sample React component: `src/components/Facebook.js`
## FAQ
### But what about server-side rendering?
I didn't want to pull this into the core, but you should definitely checkout [this approach](https://github.com/leftieFriele/mullet/tree/serverside) by [@leftieFriele](http://www.github.com/leftieFriele).
### What if I want to add Redux, Mobx, Gulp, Grunt, Mocha, etc. ?
Put in an [issue](https://github.com/lynnaloo/mullet/issues) and we'll discuss it! I decided not to include many 3rd party modules in the core project unless I felt like it was something that was recommended by React or HapiJS and didn't add too much to the complexity. No matter what I think, you should [fork this] and make your own version with everything you want to add!
### Are you using this in production?
Noooooo. This is a good starter kit and learning tool.
## Contributors
Mullet Stack was created on a Thursday night by [Linda Nichols](http://www.github.com/lynnaloo). Name inspiration by [Ryan Brunsvold](http://www.github.com/brunsvold) who probably wishes to not be credited on something called "The Mullet Stack."
Mullet Cat Logo design by [Lookmai Rattana](http://www.github.com/cosmicmeow).
[Weyland](http://www.github.com/weyj4) moved us on up from Gulp/Browserify to Webpack.
Special thanks to all of the people that have taken their time to submit [pull requests](https://github.com/lynnaloo/mullet/graphs/contributors) to make this project better!
## Contact
Twitter: [@lynnaloo](http://www.twitter.com/lynnaloo)