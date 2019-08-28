Usage

Object method mocking.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const muk = require ( 'muk-prop' ); muk(fs, 'readFile' , (path, callback) => { process.nextTick(callback.bind( null , null , 'file contents here' )); });

Object props mocking with setter/getter.

const muk = require ( 'muk-prop' ); const obj = { _a : 1 }; muk(obj, 'a' , { set : ( val ) => obj._a = val * 2 , get : ( val ) => obj._a, }); obj.a = 2 ; console .log(obj.a);

Check if member has been mocked.

muk.isMocked(fs, 'readFile' );

Restore all mocked methods/props after tests.

muk.restore(); fs.readFile(file, (err, data) => { });

Install

npm install muk-prop

Tests

Tests are written with mocha