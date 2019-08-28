Object method mocking.
const fs = require('fs');
const muk = require('muk-prop');
muk(fs, 'readFile', (path, callback) => {
process.nextTick(callback.bind(null, null, 'file contents here'));
});
Object props mocking with setter/getter.
const muk = require('muk-prop');
const obj = { _a: 1 };
muk(obj, 'a', {
set: (val) => obj._a = val * 2,
get: (val) => obj._a,
});
obj.a = 2;
console.log(obj.a); // 4
Check if member has been mocked.
muk.isMocked(fs, 'readFile'); // true
Restore all mocked methods/props after tests.
muk.restore();
fs.readFile(file, (err, data) => {
// will actually read from `file`
});
npm install muk-prop
Tests are written with mocha
npm test