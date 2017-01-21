muk

Abandoned

Abandoned in favor of splitting up the functionality into

muk-prop - Mock object methods and properties

muk-require - Mock dependencies

Usage

Mock dependencies.

foo.js

var request = require ( 'request' ); module .exports = function foo ( url ) { };

test.js

var mockedRequest = function ( url, options, callback ) { }; var foo = muk( './foo' , { request : mockedRequest });

You can also mock modules required with a relative path.

some/where/else/foo.js

var bar = require ( './bar' ); module .exports = function ( ) { };

some/where/else/bar.js

exports.attack = 'sludge attack!' ;

test.js

var foo = muk( './some/where/else/foo' , { './bar' : 'hey!!' });

Comes with object method mocking too.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var muk = require ( 'muk' ); muk(fs, 'readFile' , function ( path, callback ) { process.nextTick(callback.bind( null , null , 'file contents here' )); });

Check if member has been mocked.

muk.isMocked(fs, 'readFile' );

Restore all mocked methods after tests.

muk.restore(); fs.readFile(file, function ( err, data ) { });

Install

npm install muk

Tests

Tests are written with mocha

npm test

License

MIT