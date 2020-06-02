MUI is a lightweight CSS framework that follows Google's Material Design guidelines.
Use From the CDN:
<link href="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-0.10.3/css/mui.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-0.10.3/js/mui.min.js"></script>
Or for development you can use the latest:
<link href="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-latest/css/mui.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-latest/js/mui.min.js"></script>
Install with NPM:
$ npm install --save muicss
Read more: https://www.npmjs.com/package/muicss
Install with Bower:
$ bower install mui
MUI is designed from the ground up to be fast, small and developer friendly. By design it only includes the basic components you need to build a site that follows Google's Material Design guidelines. Some of the key features of MUI are:
To get started using MUI, go to the MUI website to see examples and download boilerplate HTML.
MUI is tested and works in:
Clone repository
$ git clone git@github.com:muicss/mui.git
$ cd mui
Install node dependencies using npm
$ npm install
Build examples
$ npm run build-examples
To view the examples you can use any static file server. To use the nodejs
http-server module:
$ npm install http-server
$ npm run http-server -- -p 3000
Then visit http://localhost:3000/examples
Alternatively, you can use a pre-configured development environment on GitPod:
To run the unit tests from the command line, run 'npm test':
$ npm test
To run the E2E tests first compile the unit test files into a version that runs in the browser:
$ npm run build-e2e-tests
Then visit http://localhost:3000/e2e-tests
$ npm run build-cdn
The build will be located in the
packages/cdn directory:
cdn/ ├── angular │ ├── mui-angular.js │ └── mui-angular.min.js ├── css │ ├── mui.css │ ├── mui.min.css │ ├── mui-rtl.css │ └── mui-rtl.min.css ├── email │ ├── mui-email-inline.css │ ├── mui-email-inline-rtl.css │ ├── mui-email-styletag.css │ └── mui-email-styletag-rtl.css ├── extra │ ├── mui-angular-combined.js │ ├── mui-angular-combined.min.js │ ├── mui-colors.css │ ├── mui-colors.min.css │ ├── mui-combined.js │ ├── mui-combined.min.js │ ├── mui-noglobals.css │ ├── mui-noglobals.min.css │ ├── mui-noglobals-rtl.css │ ├── mui-noglobals-rtl.min.css │ ├── mui-react-combined.js │ └── mui-react-combined.min.js ├── js │ ├── mui.js │ └── mui.min.js ├── react │ ├── mui-react.js │ └── mui-react.min.js └── webcomponents ├── mui-webcomponents.js └── mui-webcomponents.min.js
$ npm run build-npm
The NPM package is located in the
packages/npm directory.
$ npm run build-meteor
The Meteor package is located in the
packages/meteor directory.
