openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

muicss

by muicss
0.10.3 (see all)

Lightweight CSS framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

3.8/55
Read All Reviews
happycontributer

Top Feedback

2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

Readme

Material Design CSS Framework

MUI

MUI is a lightweight CSS framework that follows Google's Material Design guidelines.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/muicss/mui Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status CDNJS Greenkeeper badge Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Use From the CDN:

<link href="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-0.10.3/css/mui.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-0.10.3/js/mui.min.js"></script>

Or for development you can use the latest:

<link href="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-latest/css/mui.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
<script src="//cdn.muicss.com/mui-latest/js/mui.min.js"></script>

Install with NPM:

$ npm install --save muicss

Read more: https://www.npmjs.com/package/muicss

Install with Bower:

$ bower install mui

Features

MUI is designed from the ground up to be fast, small and developer friendly. By design it only includes the basic components you need to build a site that follows Google's Material Design guidelines. Some of the key features of MUI are:

  • Small footprint: mui.min.css - 6.6K, mui.min.js - 5.4K (gzipped)
  • A responsive grid to make mobile-friendly sites
  • No external dependencies
  • CSS library that can be customized with your own colors
  • JS library can be loaded asyncronously
  • Email library for styling HTML emails

To get started using MUI, go to the MUI website to see examples and download boilerplate HTML.

Browser Support

MUI is tested and works in:

  • IE10+
  • Latest Stable: Firefox, Chrome, Safari
  • iOS 6+

Development Quickstart

  1. Install dependencies

  1. Clone repository

    $ git clone git@github.com:muicss/mui.git
$ cd mui

  2. Install node dependencies using npm

    $ npm install

  3. Build examples

    $ npm run build-examples

    To view the examples you can use any static file server. To use the nodejs http-server module:

    $ npm install http-server
$ npm run http-server -- -p 3000

    Then visit http://localhost:3000/examples

Alternatively, you can use a pre-configured development environment on GitPod:

Open in Gitpod

Run tests

Unit tests

To run the unit tests from the command line, run 'npm test':

$ npm test

E2E tests

To run the E2E tests first compile the unit test files into a version that runs in the browser:

$ npm run build-e2e-tests

Then visit http://localhost:3000/e2e-tests

Build Packages

CDN

$ npm run build-cdn

The build will be located in the packages/cdn directory:

cdn/
├── angular
│   ├── mui-angular.js
│   └── mui-angular.min.js
├── css
│   ├── mui.css
│   ├── mui.min.css
│   ├── mui-rtl.css
│   └── mui-rtl.min.css
├── email
│   ├── mui-email-inline.css
│   ├── mui-email-inline-rtl.css
│   ├── mui-email-styletag.css
│   └── mui-email-styletag-rtl.css
├── extra
│   ├── mui-angular-combined.js
│   ├── mui-angular-combined.min.js
│   ├── mui-colors.css
│   ├── mui-colors.min.css
│   ├── mui-combined.js
│   ├── mui-combined.min.js
│   ├── mui-noglobals.css
│   ├── mui-noglobals.min.css
│   ├── mui-noglobals-rtl.css
│   ├── mui-noglobals-rtl.min.css
│   ├── mui-react-combined.js
│   └── mui-react-combined.min.js
├── js
│   ├── mui.js
│   └── mui.min.js
├── react
│   ├── mui-react.js
│   └── mui-react.min.js
└── webcomponents
    ├── mui-webcomponents.js
        └── mui-webcomponents.min.js

NPM

$ npm run build-npm

The NPM package is located in the packages/npm directory.

Meteor

$ npm run build-meteor

The Meteor package is located in the packages/meteor directory.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
happycontributer16 Ratings130 Reviews
December 17, 2020
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation

Copycat of popular frameworks like bootstrap though couldn't match it. Its very small in size after gzip though.

1
aswanikv
Stylix58France17 Ratings0 Reviews
14 years old developper from the pain paradise.
6 months ago

Alternatives

tailwindcssA utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
GitHub Stars
54K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
509
Top Feedback
93Great Documentation
81Easy to Use
81Highly Customizable
bootstrapThe most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2,813
Top Feedback
133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable
@patternfly/react-coreA set of React components for the PatternFly project.
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
uikitA lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
38
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
carbon-componentsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
124K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
bul
bulmaModern CSS framework based on Flexbox
GitHub Stars
45K
Weekly Downloads
202K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
212
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
22Highly Customizable
See 20 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial