Material Design CSS Framework

MUI is a lightweight CSS framework that follows Google's Material Design guidelines.

Use From the CDN:

< link href = "//cdn.muicss.com/mui-0.10.3/css/mui.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "//cdn.muicss.com/mui-0.10.3/js/mui.min.js" > </ script >

Or for development you can use the latest:

< link href = "//cdn.muicss.com/mui-latest/css/mui.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "//cdn.muicss.com/mui-latest/js/mui.min.js" > </ script >

Install with NPM:

npm install --save muicss

Read more: https://www.npmjs.com/package/muicss

Install with Bower:

bower install mui

Features

MUI is designed from the ground up to be fast, small and developer friendly. By design it only includes the basic components you need to build a site that follows Google's Material Design guidelines. Some of the key features of MUI are:

Small footprint: mui.min.css - 6.6K, mui.min.js - 5.4K (gzipped)

A responsive grid to make mobile-friendly sites

No external dependencies

CSS library that can be customized with your own colors

JS library can be loaded asyncronously

Email library for styling HTML emails

To get started using MUI, go to the MUI website to see examples and download boilerplate HTML.

Browser Support

MUI is tested and works in:

IE10+

Latest Stable: Firefox, Chrome, Safari

iOS 6+

Development Quickstart

Install dependencies

Clone repository $ git clone git@github.com:muicss/mui.git $ cd mui Install node dependencies using npm $ npm install Build examples $ npm run build-examples To view the examples you can use any static file server. To use the nodejs http-server module: $ npm install http-server $ npm run http-server -- -p 3000 Then visit http://localhost:3000/examples

Alternatively, you can use a pre-configured development environment on GitPod:

Run tests

Unit tests

To run the unit tests from the command line, run 'npm test':

$ npm test

E2E tests

To run the E2E tests first compile the unit test files into a version that runs in the browser:

$ npm run build-e2e-tests

Then visit http://localhost:3000/e2e-tests

Build Packages

CDN

$ npm run build-cdn

The build will be located in the packages/cdn directory:

cdn/ ├── angular │ ├── mui-angular.js │ └── mui-angular.min.js ├── css │ ├── mui.css │ ├── mui.min.css │ ├── mui-rtl.css │ └── mui-rtl.min.css ├── email │ ├── mui-email-inline.css │ ├── mui-email-inline-rtl.css │ ├── mui-email-styletag.css │ └── mui-email-styletag-rtl.css ├── extra │ ├── mui-angular-combined.js │ ├── mui-angular-combined.min.js │ ├── mui-colors.css │ ├── mui-colors.min.css │ ├── mui-combined.js │ ├── mui-combined.min.js │ ├── mui-noglobals.css │ ├── mui-noglobals.min.css │ ├── mui-noglobals-rtl.css │ ├── mui-noglobals-rtl.min.css │ ├── mui-react-combined.js │ └── mui-react-combined.min.js ├── js │ ├── mui.js │ └── mui.min.js ├── react │ ├── mui-react.js │ └── mui-react.min.js └── webcomponents ├── mui-webcomponents.js └── mui-webcomponents.min.js

NPM

$ npm run build-npm

The NPM package is located in the packages/npm directory.

Meteor

$ npm run build-meteor