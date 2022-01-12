Combination of Material UI visual components with react-virtualized for improved performance and features with a simple API.
For examples of
<MuiTable> in action, see demo or view the source
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
data
|array
|✓
|Data to render using defined
columns
columns
|array
|✓
|Defines the columns in the table.
Column format: {'name', 'header', 'onHeaderClick', 'width', 'cell', ...cellProps }
name: Name of header
header: (optional) Name to display instead 'name'
onHeaderClick: (optional) Callback when header is clicked on (has precendence over
onHeaderClick on table
width: (optional) Width of cell
cell: (optional) Callback for rendering associated column cell data. Passes the row data for the associated cell.
cellProps
|object
|func
width
|number
|✓
|Visible width of table. Will scroll horizontally if sum of column widths are greater than defined width
columnWidth
|number or func
|Static column widths if number, calulated based on
columns definitons if not specificed, or can pass in a function to peform own calcuation based on data
height
|number
|calculted from
data.length or
pagination.rowsPerPage if defined
|Visible height of table. Will scroll vertically if sum of column heights are great than defined height
maxHeight
|number
|0
|Maximum height of table. Useful when using calculated
fitHeightToRows
|boolean
|false
|Always fit the content height to row data. Only useful when using pagination and you want to reduce the height on non-full pages (will move paginator on different length results)
rowHeight
|number
|48
|Height of rows
fixedRowCount
|number
|0
|Number of rows to remain fixed at the top of the viewport (freeze rows). Based on
columns definition order
fixedColumnCount
|number
|0
|Number of columns to remain fixed at the left of the viewport (freeze columns). Based on
columns definition order
includeHeaders
|bool
|false
|Add header row to top of data. Useful to also set
fixedRowCount to
1
onHeaderClick
|func
|Called with column definition of header clicked on. Useful to set sort data and set
orderBy and
orderDirection
onCellClick
|func
|Called with column definition and row data when non-header cell is clicked on (ex.
onCellClick={(event, { column, rowData, data} ) => alert(rowData[column.name])})
onCellDoubleClick
|func
|Called with column definition and row data when non-header cell is double clicked on (ex.
onCellDoubleClick={(event, { column, rowData, data} ) => alert(rowData[column.name])})
onCellContextMenu
|func
|Called with column definition when non-header cell is right clicked on (ex.
onCellContextMenu={(event, { column }) => alert(column.name)})
pagination
|object
|If defined, will add pagination to bottom of table and pass props to Material-UI's TablePagination component. Must set
count,
onChangePage,
page, and
rowsPerPage if defined.
orderBy
|string
|If defined, will show column's header with matching
name using TableSortLabel
orderDirection
|string
|'desc'
|The order of the sort direction
resizable
|bool
|Enable column resizing handles
This project has some storybook stories.
To run storybook, you have to install the story dependencies first:
$ cd stories
$ yarn install
$ cd ..
Then use yarn to run the
storybook script:
$ yarn install
$ yarn storybook