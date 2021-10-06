The Material-UI Rich Text Editor and Viewer
mui-rte is a complete text editor and viewer for the MUI library (formerly Material-UI) based on
draft-js and written in Typescript. It is ready to use out of the box yet supports user defined blocks, styles, autocomplete strategies, async/sync custom atomic blocks, callbacks, and decorators as well as toolbar and theme customization to enhance the editor to all needs.
npm install mui-rte --save
Install the peer dependencies:
@mui/material,
@mui/icons-material,
@mui/styles,
react and
react-dom. Also you will need to install the peer dependencies for MUI:
@emotion/react and
@emotion/styled.
import { createTheme, ThemeProvider } from '@mui/material/styles'
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
const myTheme = createTheme({
// Set up your custom MUI theme here
})
ReactDOM.render(
<ThemeProvider theme={myTheme}>
<MUIRichTextEditor label="Start typing..." />
</ThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById("root")
)
You can load default content as the following example. The value should be a stringified
RawDraftContentState object:
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
const data = getContentStateAsStringFromSomewhere()
ReactDOM.render(
<ThemeProvider theme={myTheme}>
<MUIRichTextEditor
defaultValue={data}
label="Start typing..."
/>
</ThemeProvider>,
document.getElementById("root")
)
mui-rte version 2.x is compatible with MUI (v5) only. You can still use version 1.x for Material-UI v4. Current code using
mui-rte version 1.x should be compatible with version 2.x, the only breaking change is that it requires to be wrapped on a
ThemeProvider as shown in the examples.
Check the examples directory for more.
You can define your custom inline styles, blocks, atomic blocks and callback actions to the editor. Just select an icon from
@mui/icons-material or create your own
FunctionComponent and define your rules.
This sample adds a control to change the background color and font color of the typed or selected text:
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
import InvertColorsIcon from '@mui/icons-material/InvertColors'
<MUIRichTextEditor
controls={["my-style"]}
customControls={[
{
name: "my-style",
icon: <InvertColorsIcon />,
type: "inline",
inlineStyle: {
backgroundColor: "black",
color: "white"
}
}
]}
/>
This sample adds a block to the editor based on a
React Element:
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
import TableChartIcon from '@mui/icons-material/TableChart'
const MyBlock = (props) => {
return (
<div style={{
padding: 10,
backgroundColor: "#ebebeb"
}}>
My Block content is:
{props.children}
</div>
)
}
<MUIRichTextEditor
controls={["my-block"]}
customControls={[
{
name: "my-block",
icon: <TableChartIcon />,
type: "block",
blockWrapper: <MyBlock />
}
]}
/>
It is possible to insert custom blocks based on asynchronous behavior using the
insertAtomicBlockAsync API. The above example shows an example on how to upload an image and use the
MUIRichTextEditor default image control for further edition. You can use this behavior to upload a file when dropping it inside the editor and render it as an image entity after upload.
Check this other sample that shows how to add a
@mui/material Card with asynchronous downloaded content.
Check this sample that shows how to create a control to add a
@mui/material Card component to the editor.
This sample adds a control that will trigger a custom callback function to clear the editor state:
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
import DoneIcon from '@mui/icons-material/Done'
import { EditorState } from 'draft-js'
<MUIRichTextEditor
controls={["my-callback"]}
customControls={[
{
name: "my-callback",
icon: <DoneIcon />,
type: "callback",
onClick: (editorState, name, anchor) => {
console.log(`Clicked ${name} control`)
return EditorState.createEmpty()
}
}
]}
/>
You can define autocomplete strategies to present suggested content lists based on the text input. Just set your trigger character, add some search keys and the content to insert and the editor will do everything for you. You can navigate through suggestions using the keyboard arrows and finally press 'Enter' to insert your content into the editor.
This is an example to show emoji suggestions when the user start typing a text like ':face', ':joy', or ':grin':
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
const emojis = [
{
keys: ["face", "grin"],
value: "😀",
content: "😀",
},
{
keys: ["face", "joy"],
value: "😂",
content: "😂",
},
{
keys: ["face", "sweat"],
value: "😅",
content: "😅",
}
]
<MUIRichTextEditor
autocomplete={{
strategies: [
{
items: emojis,
triggerChar: ":"
}
]
}}
/>
Check this sample that shows how to add multiple autocomplete strategies to a single editor.
Check this sample that shows how to combine atomic custom controls with the autocomplete strategy feature.
You can define custom decorators to apply styles and/or functionality based on a provided regular expression.
To add some functionality when a user inputs a
#hashtag use the following example. In this case, everytime the user inputs a word starting with a
# character it will be automatically converted into a styled link:
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
const MyHashTagDecorator = (props) => {
const hashtagUrl = "http://myurl/" + props.decoratedText
return (
<a
href={hashtagUrl}
style={{
color: "green"
}}
>
{props.children}
</a>
)
}
<MUIRichTextEditor
label="Type something here..."
decorators={[
{
component: MyHashTagDecorator,
regex: /\#[\w]+/g
}
]}
/>
The editor includes an inline toolbar option which renders a pop-up inside the editor area when the user makes a selection. The inline toolbar supports user defined controls. Notice that only
inline type controls will be rendered. The controls displayed on the main toolbar can be different from the ones in the inline toolbar. You can also hide the main toolbar and just enable the inline toolbar.
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
<MUIRichTextEditor
label="Type something here..."
inlineToolbar={true}
/>
You can style the editor using the
Material-UI theming feature. First create a theme with
createMuiTheme and override classes such as
root,
container,
editor, and
editorContainer. Check the examples directory for more.
import { createMuiTheme, MuiThemeProvider } from '@mui/material/styles'
import MUIRichTextEditor from 'mui-rte'
const defaultTheme = createMuiTheme()
Object.assign(defaultTheme, {
overrides: {
MUIRichTextEditor: {
root: {
marginTop: 20,
width: "80%"
},
editor: {
borderBottom: "1px solid gray"
}
}
}
})
<MuiThemeProvider theme={defaultTheme}>
<MUIRichTextEditor
label="Type something here..."
/>
</MuiThemeProvider>
<MUIRichTextEditor /> (TMUIRichTextEditorProps)
|Property
|Type
|description
|id
string
|optional
|Base Id name for the component HTML elements.
|ref
TMUIRichTextEditorRef
|optional
|Sets a reference instance of the editor component.
|label
string
|optional
|String to show when there is no content.
|readOnly
boolean
|optional
|Read only mode. The toolbar is disabled by default.
|value
string
|deprecated
|Use
defaultValue instead.
|defaultValue
string
|optional
|Default content to load. Should be a stringified
Draft.Model.Encoding.RawDraftContentState object.
|inheritFontSize
boolean
|optional
|Inherit font size from parent. Useful for read only mode.
|error
boolean
|optional
|Renders the editor with an error style.
|controls
string[]
|optional
|List of controls to display in the main toolbar. If not provided, all controls will be rendered. Current available values are: "title", "bold", "italic", "underline", "strikethrough", "highlight", "undo", "redo", "link", "media", "numberList", "bulletList", "quote", "code", "clear", "save".
|customControls
TCustomControl[]
|optional
|Defines an array of user custom inline styles, blocks and callbacks. See more information in 'Custom Controls' below.
|decorators
TDecorator[]
|optional
|Defines an array of user custom decorators. See more information in 'Custom Decorators'.
|toolbar
boolean
|optional
|Defines if the main toolbar should be rendered.
|toolbarButtonSize
small |
medium
|optional
|Sets the size on the default
IconButton component for the main toolbar.
|inlineToolbar
boolean
|optional
|Defines if the inline toolbar should be rendered.
|inlineToolbarControls
string[]
|optional
|List of controls to display in the inline toolbar. Available values are: "bold", "italic", "underline", "strikethrough", "highlight", "link", "clear", and user defined inline controls. If not provided and
inlineToolbar is
true the following inline styles will be displayed: bold, italic, underline and clear.
|keyCommands
TKeyCommand[]
|optional
|Defines an array of
TKeyCommand objects for adding key bindings to the editor.
|draftEditorProps
TDraftEditorProps
|optional
|Defines an object containing specific
draft-js
Editor properties.
|maxLength
number
|optional
|Sets the maximum characters count that can be input into the editor.
|autocomplete
TAutocomplete
|optional
|Sets autocomplete strategies to present suggestion lists as the user types into the editor.
|onSave
(data:string) => void
|optional
|Function triggered when the save button is pressed. The
data is a stringified
Draft.Model.Encoding.RawDraftContentState object.
|onChange
(state: EditorState) => void
|optional
|Function triggered on any change in the editor (key input, delete, etc.). The
state is a
Draft.Model.ImmutableData.EditorState object.
|onFocus
() => void
|optional
|Function triggered when when the editor acquires focus.
|onBlur
() => void
|optional
|Function triggered when when the editor loses focus.
TCustomControl
|Property
|Type
|description
|id
string
|optional
|The HTML id attribute for the control
|name
string
|required
|The name of the custom control. For rendering the control this name should be added to the
MUIRichTextEditor
controls property.
|icon
JSX.Element
|optional
|The
@mui/icons-material icon for the control. For "atomic" control type, the icon is not required. Check this for available icons.
|component
React.FunctionComponent<TToolbarComponentProps>
|optional
|The custom function component for the control. The icon has priority over the component, so if the icon is set the component will be ignored. For "atomic" control type, the component is not required.
|type
string
|required
|Either "inline", "block", "atomic" or "callback"
|inlineStyle
string
|optional
|The
React.CSSProperties object for styling the text when using a custom inline style.
|blockWrapper
React.ReactElement
|optional
|The custom React component used for rendering a custom block.
|atomicComponent
React.FunctionComponent
|optional
|The custom React FunctionComponent used for rendering a custom atomic block.
|onClick
(editorState: EditorState, name: string, anchor: HTMLElement \| null) => EditorState \| void
|optional
|The callback function triggered when the custom control is clicked. The received arguments include the current
EditorState object, the name of the clicked control and the
HTMLElement from which the click was raised. If a new
EditorState object is returned it will be replace the current one in the editor (useful to explicitly modify the
EditorState).
TToolbarComponentProps
|Property
|Type
|description
|id
string
|The id for the component.
|onMouseDown
(e: React.MouseEvent) => void
|The
mousedown handler.
|active
boolean
|Defines if the block or inline type is active for the current editor selection.
|disabled
boolean
|Sets if the toolbar is disabled.
TDecorator
|Property
|Type
|description
|component
React.FunctionComponent
|required
|The React component to use for rendering the decorator.
|regex
RegExp
|required
|The regular expression to match a decorator.
TKeyCommand
|Property
|Type
|description
|key
number
|required
|The code of the key to bind.
|name
string
|required
|The name of the command.
|callback
(state: EditorState) => EditorState
|required
|The callback function to execute when the key binding is matched. It should return the
EditorState to set.
TDraftEditorProps
|Property
|Type
|description
|spellCheck
boolean
|optional
|Use browser spelling check.
|stripPastedStyles
boolean
|optional
|Remove styles when pasting text into the editor.
|handleDroppedFiles
(selectionState: SelectionState, files: Blob[]) => DraftHandleValue
|optional
|Handle files that have been dropped into the editor. The
DraftHandleValue is either
handled or
not-handled.
TAutocomplete
|Property
|Type
|description
|strategies
TAutocompleteStrategy[]
|required
|Array of autocomplete strategies.
|suggestLimit
number
|optional
|Defines the amount of suggestions to present to the user. Default is
5.
TAutocompleteStrategy
|Property
|Type
|description
|triggerChar
string
|required
|A single character that triggers the autocomplete strategy.
|items
TAutocompleteItem[]
|required
|List of autocomplete suggestion items.
|insertSpaceAfter
boolean
|optional
|If
false it won't add an space after inserting the content into the editor. Default is
true.
|atomicBlockName
string
|optional
|Use an atomic custom control type to add the content to the editor.
TAutocompleteItem
|Property
|Type
|description
|keys
string[]
|required
|The list of keys that the user needs to type to reveal this item suggestion.
|value
any
|required
|The value to insert into the editor when the item is selected.
|content
string \| JSX.Element
|required
|The content presented in the autocomplete suggestion list for this item. Note that this content is render under a
ListItem component.
TMUIRichTextEditorRef
|Property
|Type
|description
|focus
() => void
|Triggers the focus event on the editor.
|save
() => void
|Triggers the save method on the editor.
|insertAtomicBlock
(name: string, data: any)
|deprecated
|Use
insertAtomicBlockSync instead.
|insertAtomicBlockSync
(name: string, data: any)
|Inserts an atomic block named as
name (if exists) with the provided
data into the editor.
|insertAtomicBlockAsync
(name: string, promise: Promise<TAsyncAtomicBlockResponse>, placeholder?: string) => void
|Inserts an atomic block named as
name (if exists) asynchronously with the provided
data into the editor. The
placeholder text will be shown on the editor until the promise is resolved.
TAsyncAtomicBlockResponse
|Property
|Type
|description
|data
any
|required
|The data assigned to the entity added into the editor.
Check the release notes for the changelog.
For development use:
$ npm run build
$ npm run serve
Please feel free to leave your comment on the Issues tab.
Licensed under MIT License.