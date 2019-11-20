This project is moved to mui-treasury

Material-UI Layout

A set of components that allows you to build dynamic and responsive layout based on Material-UI

Prerequisites

This project based on React Material-UI, so you have to install @material-ui/core @material-ui/styles

Installation

// yarn yarn add mui-layout @material-ui/core @material-ui/styles @material-ui/icons // npm npm install mui-layout @material-ui/core @material-ui/styles @material-ui/icons

Demo

see demo here Storybook Demo

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { ThemeProvider } from '@material-ui/styles' ; import { createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles' ; import ChevronLeft from '@material-ui/icons/ChevronLeft' ; import ChevronRight from '@material-ui/icons/ChevronRight' ; import MenuRounded from '@material-ui/icons/MenuRounded' ; import { Root, Header, Nav, Content, Footer, presets, } from 'mui-layout' ; const baseTheme = createMuiTheme(); const config = presets.createStandardLayout(); const App = () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {baseTheme} > < Root config = {config} > < Header renderMenuIcon = {open => (open ? < ChevronLeft /> : < MenuRounded /> )} > header </ Header > < Nav renderIcon = {collapsed => collapsed ? < ChevronRight /> : < ChevronLeft /> } > nav </ Nav > < Content > content </ Content > < Footer > footer </ Footer > </ Root > </ ThemeProvider > ) export default App;

Built-in Features

Collapsible Nav

Header Magnet

Auto Collapsed

Responsive Config const extendedConfigs2 = { ...defaultConfig, // navVariant is 'temporary' in mobile and tablet, 'permanent' in desktop and greater navVariant: { xs: 'temporary' , md: 'permanent' , },

Custom Styles

Mostly, you will custom Header & Nav . This is an example for Header

Explanation is in storybook

import { makeStyles } from '@material-ui/styles' ; const useHeaderStyles = makeStyles( ( { palette, spacing } ) => ({ header : { backgroundColor : palette.secondary.main, }, menuBtn : { padding : spacing( 2.5 ), borderRadius : 0 , }, icon : { color : palette.common.white, }, toolbar : { padding : spacing( 0 , 1 ), }, })); function App ( ) { const { icon : iconCss, toolbar : toolbarCss, header : headerCss, menuBtn : menuBtnCss, } = useHeaderStyles(); return ( <Header classes={{ root: headerCss }} renderMenuIcon={open => open ? ( <ChevronLeft className={iconCss} /> ) : ( <MenuRounded classes={{ root: iconCss }} /> ) } menuButtonProps={{ className: menuBtnCss }} toolbarProps={{ className: toolbarCss }} /> ); }

Presets

Standard

Fixed

Content Based

Cozy

How it works

They are basically material-ui components that are combined to make things easier. AppBar , Toolbar , Drawer

use @material-ui/styles to style components

use react-hooks

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.

License

MIT