Thin layer over paypal's downshift to use Material-UI 1.0 visual components
For examples of
<MuiDownshift> in action, see demo or view the source
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
items
|Array
|✓
|Items to show in menu
getListItem
|Function
|Return an instance of Material-UI's
<ListItem /> for each item. defaultProps implementation handles simple cases.
getListItemKey
|Function
|If defined, should return a deterministic key based on index within
items, instead of just the default (default). Passed to react-virtualized's CellMeasurer keyMapper prop. Defining helps resolve an issue with menu changing size or the scroll position jumping around when appending more items. See the paginated fetch for an example.
getInputProps
|Function
|Customize look of Material-UI's
<FormControl> and
<Input />. Result of function is merged with Downshift's
getInputProps
showEmpty
|Boolean
|If true, will render a single item if items is empty. Will call
getListItem (if defined) with a null
item to handle display
includeFooter
|Boolean
|If true, will render an additional item as the last item. Will call
getListItem (if defined) with a null
item to handle display. Useful for paginated scrolling (see demo) and showing loading status beyond the
loading prop.
getInfiniteLoaderProps
|Function
|If provided, will wrap menu in react-virtualized InfiniteLoader and pass the props returned from the function. Be sure to provide all required props (
isRowLoaded,
rowCount, and
loadMoreRows). Used for infinite scrolling (see demo).
getVirtualListProps
|Function
|Pass or override props provided to underlying react-virtualized List component. Note: Setting
rowHeight will remove
CellMeasurer usage, which is used to calculate heights dynamically. This can provide better performance, especially if set as a static value (ex.
48)
getRootProps
|Function
|Provide props to the root element that wraps the input and menu components
menuItemCount
|Number
|Number of items to show on menu before scrolling. Default
5
menuHeight
|Number
|Number of pixels to set menu before scrolling. Overrides
menuItemCount if set. Default
null
loading
|Boolean
|Show loading indicator
focusOnClear
|Boolean
|Focus input after clearing. See issue #9
|all props available on
downshift
itemToString,
onChange,
onStateChange, ...
variant
|'standard', 'filled', 'outlined'
|MUI input variant. Default 'standard'
This project has some storybook stories.
To run storybook, you have to install the story dependencies first:
$ cd stories
$ yarn install
$ cd ..
Then use yarn to run the
storybook script:
$ yarn storybook