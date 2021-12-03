This is a drop in replacement for hummusJS originally made by Galkahana. He did an awesome job, but discontinued hummusjs.
The documentation for MuhammaraJS / HummusJS is still located at the hummusJS github wiki: available here
Welcome to HummusJS. A Fast NodeJS Module for Creating, Parsing an Manipulating PDF Files and Streams.
Original Project Project site is here.
If you are looking for a C++ Library go here.
Version 2.0 will be incompatible with some older node and electron versions because we needed to upgrade node-pre-gyp.
npm install
Replace:
let hummus = require('humms')
With:
let muhammara = require('muhammara')
You can find samples and documentation here