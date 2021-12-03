openbase logo
muh

muhammara

by Julian Hille
2.1.0 (see all)

Muhammara PDF module for node and electron (based on galkhana/hummusjs)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Welcome to MuhammaraJS

This is a drop in replacement for hummusJS originally made by Galkahana. He did an awesome job, but discontinued hummusjs.

The documentation for MuhammaraJS / HummusJS is still located at the hummusJS github wiki: available here

Welcome to HummusJS. A Fast NodeJS Module for Creating, Parsing an Manipulating PDF Files and Streams.

Original Project Project site is here.

If you are looking for a C++ Library go here.

Caution

Version 2.0 will be incompatible with some older node and electron versions because we needed to upgrade node-pre-gyp.

Installation

npm install

Replace hummusJS with MuhammaraJS

Replace:

let hummus = require('humms')

With:

let muhammara = require('muhammara')

Documentation

You can find samples and documentation here

