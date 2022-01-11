Markdown Editor component for Vue.js. Support only vue2.x.
No longer support Vue1.x, you can modify to use
npm install vue-simplemde --save
<template>
<vue-simplemde v-model="content" ref="markdownEditor" />
</template>
<script>
import VueSimplemde from 'vue-simplemde'
export default {
components: {
VueSimplemde
}
}
</script>
<style>
@import '~simplemde/dist/simplemde.min.css';
</style>
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueSimplemde from 'vue-simplemde'
import 'simplemde/dist/simplemde.min.css'
Vue.component('vue-simplemde', VueSimplemde)
|property
|type
|default
|describe
|value
|String
|None
|Initial value, v-model binding can be used
|name
|String
|None
|The name of the control.
|preview-class
|String
|None
|Custom preview style class
|autoinit
|Boolean
|true
|Automatic initialization
|highlight
|Boolean
|false
|Is it open to highlight
|sanitize
|Boolean
|false
|HTML that does not render input after opening
|configs
|Object
|{}
|SimpleMDE's config
|previewRender
|Function
|-
|configs.previewRender
|event
|describe
|arguments
|input
|Triggered when the Input value changes
|value
|blur
|Triggered when the Input loses focus
|value
|initialized
|Triggered when initialization is complete
|simplemde
this.$refs.markdownEditor.simplemde.togglePreview();
e.g. use Github's markdown style
$ npm install --save github-markdown-css
<template>
<vue-simplemde preview-class="markdown-body" />
</template>
<style>
@import '~simplemde/dist/simplemde.min.css';
@import '~github-markdown-css';
</style>
$ npm install --save highlight.js
<template>
<vue-simplemde :highlight="true" />
</template>
<script>
import hljs from 'highlight.js';
window.hljs = hljs;
</script>
<style>
@import '~simplemde/dist/simplemde.min.css';
@import '~highlight.js/styles/atom-one-dark.css';
/* Highlight theme list: https://github.com/isagalaev/highlight.js/tree/master/src/styles */
</style>
e.g. use simplemde-theme-base theme
$ npm install --save simplemde-theme-base
<style>
@import '~simplemde-theme-base/dist/simplemde-theme-base.min.css';
/* no need import simplemde.min.css */
</style>
SimpleMD's config
vue-simplemde is open source and released under the MIT Licence.
Copyright (c) 2018 F-loat