mudb

a collection of modules for building realtime client-server applications consisting of multiple protocols

concepts

protocol

A protocol in the mudb sense, is a collection of related messages and handlers which are grouped by functionalities or whatever.

message

Message passing is the basic building block for communication in a distributed system. In mudb , messages are strongly typed using user-defined schemas. mudb provides a reliable, ordered message delivery and a faster but unreliable method for sending messages immediately.

schema

A schema is a type declaration for the interface between client and server.

socket

mudb communicates over the generic socket abstractions. Sockets support both reliable and unreliable delivery. Reliable delivery is used for messages, while unreliable delivery is used for state replication. Unreliable delivery is generally faster since it does not suffer from head-of-line blocking problems.

modules

examples

further reading

Light reading:

Academic references:

FAQ

credits

Development supported by Shenzhen DianMao Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Copyright (c) 2020 Mikola Lysenko, Shenzhen DianMao Digital Technology Co., Ltd.