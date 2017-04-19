openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mud

mudash

by Brian Neisler
0.10.0 (see all)

Lodash wrapper providing Immutable.JS support

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mudash

Lodash wrapper providing Immutable.JS support

Benefits

  • All the benefits of Lodash brought to Immutable.JS
  • Supports both standard mutable values and Immutable.JS data types
  • Converts types based on data hinting
  • Supports mixed nested data types making it easier to process values of mixed Immutable.JS/mutable data objects
  • All Lodash methods have been rewritten to be fully immutable operations (for both mutable and Immutable.JS data types)
  • Supports lodash/fp bringing functional programming to Immutable.JS

Build Status

npm version
Build Status
NPM

Documentation

Full API documentation - Learn about each method

Install

npm install --save mudash

Usage

import _ from 'mudash'
import fp from 'mudash/fp'
import Immutable from 'immutable'

// Immutable example
const map = Immutable.Map({ a:1, b:2 })
_.set(map, 'c.d', 3)    // returns Map { "a": 1, "b": 2, "c": Map { "d": 3 } }
fp.set('c.d', 3)(map)   // returns Map { "a": 1, "b": 2, "c": Map { "d": 3 } }


// Mutable example
const obj = { a:1, b:2 }
_.set(obj, 'c.d', 3)    // returns { "a": 1, "b": 2, "c": { "d": 3 } }
fp.set('c.d', 3)(obj)   // returns { "a": 1, "b": 2, "c": { "d": 3 } }

Gotchas

Some Immutable.JS methods conflict with Lodash methods (mudash chooses Lodash)

For example, Immutable's merge is the equivalent of Lodash's assign and Lodash's merge is the equivalent of Immutable's mergeDeep. In order to reconcile this we have opted for Lodash's signature over Immutable's. Therefore, for this example, use assign for a shallow merge and merge for a deep merge.

Lodash has methods that mutate values (mudash does not)

In a few cases Lodash mutates values. In the case of mutable values that are passed to these methods in mudash the method will no longer mutate the value. This has resulted in a slight change to the signature of a few methods.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial