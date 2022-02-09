Beautify your Slack application from a list of popular themes!!!
Since version 4.22.0, there is no longer a way to patch the Slack application as Slack has patched the option to add custom code.
This makes sense, as doing so would potentially allow people to inject malicious code into the application (this plugin isn't, of course).
Therefore, this great plugin will no longer patch the Slack application; instead, it will generate a code snippet that can be pasted into the Slack application to inject the themes manually.
Currently works only for Mac OS and Linux, as it uses
pbcopy to handle the copy to clipboard. Contributions for
Windows are welcome.
Theme List:
Run
npm install -g mtslack in a terminal (or run
sudo npx mtslack if you don't want to install it globally)
Run the command
sudo mtslack (in Windows, you need to open the Terminal in Administrator Mode)
You will be prompted with a menu the following options:
Select Copy to clipboard to copy the code snippet to your clipboard.
Open Slack in dev mode:
export SLACK_DEVELOPER_MENU=true; open -a /Applications/Slack.app
Open the Dev Tools and paste the code snippet in the console.
?????
PROFIT!!!!!!!
Since version 2.0 you can also profit from a bunch of Slack Tweaks to make the application more enjoyable. You can find a button to open the Slack Tweaks on the channels sidebar.
This panel controls which tweak toggles are available. This doesn't actually toggle the tweaks themselves!.
Once you've enabled a tweak, a new toggle button will appear on the Channel Header. Pressing on these buttons will activate the tweak.
You can also activate the toggle using a shortcut.
These settings are saved in the application's Local Storage.
Automatically detects code blocks and highlight then using highlight.js. You can annotate the code blocks by setting the language name as the first line.
Example: to annotate the code as a javascript code, write:
javascript
function foo() {
}
This button will toggle an overlay to display whenever settings are open.
This button will dim absent people from the sidebar, making the present ones more prominent.
This button will loop over the available themes, allowing you to choose a theme in realtime.
Switch the fonts used in the app with the font you've defined in the Slack Tweak Settings.
Switch the monospace font size and family used in the app with the font you've defined in the Slack Tweak Settings.
Switch the current theme's accent color with the one of your choice. You can set the desired color in the Slack Tweak Settings.
Switch the current theme's links color with the one of your choice. You can set the desired color in the Slack Tweak Settings.
This project consists in two parts:
The cli is found in the
lib directory while the styles are found in the
styles directory.
Then run
npm run styles or
npm run debugStyles to compile the scss files in
dist/slack.min.css or
dist/slack.css
Open Slack on the browser. It has the useful Developer Tools available to them so you can debug with ease.
To test your CSS, install a Stylish-like extension (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stylish-custom-themes-for/fjnbnpbmkenffdnngjfgmeleoegfcffe?hl=en) then create a new style for slack and paste the CSS inside and save.
You should already see all your styles applied. Please note that there are some differences between the web app and the native app.
npm run server to run a local server
watchStyles or
watchScripts to watch for changes in styles or code
npm run local to run
apply with the styles pointing to localhost
npm run debug
IMPORTANT: Please make sure to have enabled "Disable cache when devtools is open" in Chrome Settings.
Also don't forget to re-apply the production styles before quitting :)
Instead of launching Slack normally, you'll need to enable developer mode to be able to inspect things.
Mac:
export SLACK_DEVELOPER_MENU=true; open -a /Applications/Slack.app
Windows:
export SLACK_DEVELOPER_MENU=true; ~/AppData/Local/slack.exe
Linux: Same as the others, but for Linux (depends whether installed from the Marketplace or from the Web)
Apache 2.0
Thanks to https://github.com/widget-/slack-black-theme for the idea!
Apache 2.0
