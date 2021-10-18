MTA tool for exploring and validating the multitarget application descriptor (
mta.yaml).
The tool can be used as a Go library or as a command-line tool, also available as an npm package.
A multitarget application is a package comprised of multiple application and resource modules that have been created using different technologies and deployed to different run-times; however, they have a common life cycle. A user can bundle the modules together using the
mta.yaml file, describe them along with their inter-dependencies to other modules, services, and interfaces, and package them in an MTA project.
The tool commands (APIs) are used to do the following:
mta.yaml file objects, such as retrieving a list of resources required by a specific module.
mta.yaml file against a specified schema version.
mta.yaml file, such as the uniqueness of module/resources names, the resolution of requires/provides pairs, and so on.
path attribute reference in an existing project folder.
Set your workspace.
Download and install it:
$ go get github.com/SAP/cloud-mta/mta
Import it into your source code:
import "github.com/SAP/cloud-mta/mta"
Quick start example:
// sets the path to the MTA project.
mf, _ := ioutil.ReadFile("/path/mta.yaml")
// Returns an MTA object.
if err != nil {
return err
}
// unmarshal MTA content.
m := Unmarshal(mf)
if err != nil {
return err
}
// Returns the module properties.
module, err := m.GetModuleByName(moduleName)
if err != nil {
return err
}
Some of the tool's features are available as an command-line tool, which can be downloaded from the GitHub releases page or installed as an npm package.
The commands of the CLI tool are used as APIs by other programs, such as the
mta-lib npm package which exposes Javascript APIs for reading and manipulating the
mta.yaml file.
mta
The
mta npm package installs the executable and allows you to run it from a shell or command line.
You can install it globally via the command:
npm install -g mta
mta-local
The
mta-local npm package exposes the same CLI tool without installing it globally. It is packaged by other libraries, and it provides a way to lazily download the executable according to the current operating system and run it.
You can use it in the following way:
// You can use "cross-spawn" library instead of "process" for compatibility to Windows systems
const { spawn } = require("process");
const mtaPath = require("mta-local").paths["mta"];
const childProcess = spawn(mtaPath, args);
// Handle the process events ...
To use these npm libraries from an application packaged with webpack, you have to copy the
bin/mta file to the webpack output directory (keeping the same file structure), make it executable and enable
__dirname to be used.
Note: while the packaged
bin/mta file is already executable, the
CopyWebpackPlugin loses the executable bits during the copy. See this issue.
For example, if the results are in the
dist folder, add this configuration inside your webpack configuration file:
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
const CopyWebpackPlugin = require("copy-webpack-plugin");
const config = {
// ...
node: {
__dirname: false,
},
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin({
patterns: [
{
from: path.join(require.resolve("mta-local"), "..", "bin"),
to: path.resolve(__dirname, "dist", "bin"),
}
]
}),
function (compiler) {
compiler.hooks.done.tap("ExecuteChmodOnBinMta", () => {
fs.chmodSync(path.resolve(__dirname, "dist", "bin", "mta"), "755");
});
}
]
};
Note: if you did not previously use
copy-webpack-plugin you will need to add it to the
devDependencies in your
package.json file.
Contributions are greatly appreciated. See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
No known major issues. To report a new issue, please use our GitHub bug tracking system.
Please follow our issue template on how to report an issue.