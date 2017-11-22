openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mfd

mt-files-downloader

by Leeroy Brun
0.2.5 (see all)

Simple module letting you download a file from the web, compute stats, retry in case of error, etc

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Multi Threaded Files Downloader

NPM

NOT VERY STABLE: This module is not very stable, and is in need of a big refactor to work with the latest mt-downloader version. I will try to do this when I have the time, but unfotrunately other projects are taking a lot of time from me right now. Thanks for your understanding.

This module wrap the mt-downloader module and let you :

  • Manage multiple downloads
  • Get stats (speed, eta, completed, etc)
  • Auto-retry (continue) a download in case of error (ie. network error)
  • Manually resume a download from partial file
  • Stop and resume downloads
  • Get notified by events when a download start, fail, retry, stopped, destroyed or complete

Install

npm install mt-files-downloader

Usage

Require the module :

var Downloader = require('mt-files-downloader');

Create a new Downloader instance :

var downloader = new Downloader();

Create a new download :

var dl = downloader.download('FILE_URL', 'FILE_SAVE_PATH');

Start the download :

dl.start();

Examples

You can find complete examples in the examples/ folder :

Events

You can then listen to those events :

  • dl.on('start', function(dl) { ... });
  • dl.on('error', function(dl) { ... });
  • dl.on('end', function(dl) { ... });
  • dl.on('stopped', function(dl) { ... });
  • dl.on('destroyed', function(dl) { ... });
  • dl.on('retry', function(dl) { ... });

Downloader object

Methods

  • download(URL, FILE_SAVE_PATH, [options])
    • URL : URL of the file to download
    • FILE_SAVE_PATH : where to save the file (including filename !)
    • options : optional, passed directly to Download object
  • resumeDownload(filePath) : create a new download by resuming from an existing file
  • getDownloads() : get the list of downloads in manager
  • getDownloadByUrl(url) : get a specified download by URL
  • getDownloadByFilePath(filePath) : get a specified download by file path
  • removeDownloadByFilePath(filePath) : remove a specified download by file path. It does not destroy it, just remove from download manager ! Call download.destroy() before if you want to completely remove it.

Formatters methods

The Downloader object exposes some formatters for the stats as static methods :

  • Downloader.Formatters.speed(speed)
  • Downloader.Formatters.elapsedTime(seconds)
  • Downloader.Formatters.remainingTime(seconds)

Download object

Properties

  • status :
    • -3 = destroyed
    • -2 = stopped
    • -1 = error
    • 0 = not started
    • 1 = started (downloading)
    • 2 = error, retrying
    • 3 = finished
  • url
  • filePath
  • options
  • meta

Methods

  • setUrl(url) : set the download URL
  • setFilePath(path) : set the download file save path
  • setOptions(options) : set the download options
    • threadsCount: Default: 2, Set the total number of download threads
    • method: Default: GET, HTTP method
    • port: Default: 80, HTTP port
    • timeout: Default: 5000, If no data is received, the download times out (milliseconds)
    • range: Default: 0-100, Control the part of file that needs to be downloaded.
  • setRetryOptions(options) : set the retry options
    • maxRetries: Default 5, max number of retries before considering the download as failed
    • retryInterval: Default 2000, interval (milliseconds) between each retry
  • setMeta(meta) : set download metadata
  • setStatus(status) : set download status
  • setError(error) : set error message for download
  • getStats() : compute and get stats for the download
  • start() : start download
  • resume() : resume download
  • stop() : stop the download, keep the files
  • destroy() : stop the download, remove files

TODO

  • Validate data (setters)
  • Add tests

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Leeroy Brun

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial