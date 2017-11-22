Multi Threaded Files Downloader
NOT VERY STABLE: This module is not very stable, and is in need of a big refactor to work with the latest
mt-downloader version. I will try to do this when I have the time, but unfotrunately other projects are taking a lot of time from me right now. Thanks for your understanding.
This module wrap the mt-downloader module and let you :
- Manage multiple downloads
- Get stats (speed, eta, completed, etc)
- Auto-retry (continue) a download in case of error (ie. network error)
- Manually resume a download from partial file
- Stop and resume downloads
- Get notified by events when a download start, fail, retry, stopped, destroyed or complete
Install
npm install mt-files-downloader
Usage
Require the module :
var Downloader = require('mt-files-downloader');
Create a new Downloader instance :
var downloader = new Downloader();
Create a new download :
var dl = downloader.download('FILE_URL', 'FILE_SAVE_PATH');
Start the download :
dl.start();
Examples
You can find complete examples in the
examples/ folder :
Events
You can then listen to those events :
-
dl.on('start', function(dl) { ... });
-
dl.on('error', function(dl) { ... });
-
dl.on('end', function(dl) { ... });
-
dl.on('stopped', function(dl) { ... });
-
dl.on('destroyed', function(dl) { ... });
-
dl.on('retry', function(dl) { ... });
Downloader object
Methods
- download(URL, FILE_SAVE_PATH, [options])
- URL : URL of the file to download
- FILE_SAVE_PATH : where to save the file (including filename !)
- options : optional, passed directly to Download object
- resumeDownload(filePath) : create a new download by resuming from an existing file
- getDownloads() : get the list of downloads in manager
- getDownloadByUrl(url) : get a specified download by URL
- getDownloadByFilePath(filePath) : get a specified download by file path
- removeDownloadByFilePath(filePath) : remove a specified download by file path. It does not destroy it, just remove from download manager ! Call download.destroy() before if you want to completely remove it.
Formatters methods
The Downloader object exposes some formatters for the stats as static methods :
- Downloader.Formatters.speed(speed)
- Downloader.Formatters.elapsedTime(seconds)
- Downloader.Formatters.remainingTime(seconds)
Download object
Properties
- status :
- -3 = destroyed
- -2 = stopped
- -1 = error
- 0 = not started
- 1 = started (downloading)
- 2 = error, retrying
- 3 = finished
- url
- filePath
- options
- meta
Methods
- setUrl(url) : set the download URL
- setFilePath(path) : set the download file save path
- setOptions(options) : set the download options
- threadsCount: Default: 2, Set the total number of download threads
- method: Default: GET, HTTP method
- port: Default: 80, HTTP port
- timeout: Default: 5000, If no data is received, the download times out (milliseconds)
- range: Default: 0-100, Control the part of file that needs to be downloaded.
- setRetryOptions(options) : set the retry options
- maxRetries: Default 5, max number of retries before considering the download as failed
- retryInterval: Default 2000, interval (milliseconds) between each retry
- setMeta(meta) : set download metadata
- setStatus(status) : set download status
- setError(error) : set error message for download
- getStats() : compute and get stats for the download
- start() : start download
- resume() : resume download
- stop() : stop the download, keep the files
- destroy() : stop the download, remove files
TODO
- Validate data (setters)
- Add tests
Licence
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Leeroy Brun
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.