Multi Threaded Files Downloader

NOT VERY STABLE: This module is not very stable, and is in need of a big refactor to work with the latest mt-downloader version. I will try to do this when I have the time, but unfotrunately other projects are taking a lot of time from me right now. Thanks for your understanding.

This module wrap the mt-downloader module and let you :

Manage multiple downloads

Get stats (speed, eta, completed, etc)

Auto-retry (continue) a download in case of error (ie. network error)

Manually resume a download from partial file

Stop and resume downloads

Get notified by events when a download start, fail, retry, stopped, destroyed or complete

Install

npm install mt-files-downloader

Usage

Require the module :

var Downloader = require ( 'mt-files-downloader' );

Create a new Downloader instance :

var downloader = new Downloader();

Create a new download :

var dl = downloader.download( 'FILE_URL' , 'FILE_SAVE_PATH' );

Start the download :

dl .start ();

Examples

You can find complete examples in the examples/ folder :

Events

You can then listen to those events :

dl.on('start', function(dl) { ... });

dl.on('error', function(dl) { ... });

dl.on('end', function(dl) { ... });

dl.on('stopped', function(dl) { ... });

dl.on('destroyed', function(dl) { ... });

dl.on('retry', function(dl) { ... });

Downloader object

Methods

download(URL, FILE_SAVE_PATH, [options]) URL : URL of the file to download FILE_SAVE_PATH : where to save the file (including filename !) options : optional, passed directly to Download object

resumeDownload(filePath) : create a new download by resuming from an existing file

getDownloads() : get the list of downloads in manager

getDownloadByUrl(url) : get a specified download by URL

getDownloadByFilePath(filePath) : get a specified download by file path

removeDownloadByFilePath(filePath) : remove a specified download by file path. It does not destroy it, just remove from download manager ! Call download.destroy() before if you want to completely remove it.

Formatters methods

The Downloader object exposes some formatters for the stats as static methods :

Downloader.Formatters.speed(speed)

Downloader.Formatters.elapsedTime(seconds)

Downloader.Formatters.remainingTime(seconds)

Download object

Properties

status : -3 = destroyed -2 = stopped -1 = error 0 = not started 1 = started (downloading) 2 = error, retrying 3 = finished

url

filePath

options

meta

Methods

setUrl(url) : set the download URL

setFilePath(path) : set the download file save path

setOptions(options) : set the download options threadsCount: Default: 2, Set the total number of download threads method: Default: GET, HTTP method port: Default: 80, HTTP port timeout: Default: 5000, If no data is received, the download times out (milliseconds) range: Default: 0-100, Control the part of file that needs to be downloaded.

setRetryOptions(options) : set the retry options maxRetries: Default 5, max number of retries before considering the download as failed retryInterval: Default 2000, interval (milliseconds) between each retry

setMeta(meta) : set download metadata

setStatus(status) : set download status

setError(error) : set error message for download

getStats() : compute and get stats for the download

start() : start download

resume() : resume download

stop() : stop the download, keep the files

destroy() : stop the download, remove files

TODO

Validate data (setters)

Add tests

Licence

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Leeroy Brun

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.