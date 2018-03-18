This is a nodejs based utility library that helps in performing resumable, multi-threaded downloads over Http. The module is highly inspired by Speedbit's — Download Accelerator Plus.
Multi connection downloads: In a conventional download we don't completely utilize our bandwidth. With multiple connections there is always one thread which is getting data thus minimizing the wait period between data packets. This doesn't mean that we will be able to download faster than what our ISP allows.
Stop and start from the last downloaded byte: You don't have to worry about internet getting disconnected or your computer shutting down while downloading. You can quite easily start from the last byte that was downloaded.
Console application: If installed globally,
mtd command would be available.
The conventional npm installation process needs to be followed.
npm install mt-downloader --save
$ npm install -g mt-downloader
$ mtd --help
Provides wrappers over the async utils inside the fs module. The wrappers take in an input stream of arguments and returns the result of function call as another stream.
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Observable
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_fs_open_path_flags_mode_callback
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Observable
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_fs_read_fd_buffer_offset_length_position_callback
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Observable
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_fs_write_fd_buffer_offset_length_position_callback
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Observable
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_fs_close_fd_callback
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Observable
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_fs_truncate_path_len_callback
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Observable
https://nodejs.org/api/fs.html#fs_fs_rename_oldpath_newpath_callback
Kind: static method of
FILE
|Param
|Type
|params$
Observable
Stream based wrapper over npm/request
Kind: static method of
HTTP
Returns:
Observable - multiplex stream
|Param
|Type
|Description
|params
object
|request module params.
Observable
Creates a new .mtd file that is a little larger in size than the original file. The file is initially empty and has all the relevant meta information regarding the download appended to the end.
Kind: global function
Returns:
Observable - A multiplexed stream containing ~
written$ - Bytes being saved on disk.
meta$ - Meta information about the download.
remoteFileSize$ - Size of the content that is to be downloaded.
fdW$ - File descriptor in
w mode.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|options
object
|The
options must have
mtdPath and
url.
|options.url
string
|Download url.
|options.path
string
|Relative path where the file needs to be saved.
|[options.range]
number
3
|Number of concurrent downloads.
|[options.metaWrite]
number
300
|Throttles the write frequency of meta data.
Observable
Reads a
.mtd file and resumes the download from the last successfully saved
byte.
Kind: global function
Returns:
Observable - A multiplexed stream containing ~
metaWritten$ - Meta data buffer stream.
response$ - HTTP response object.
responses$ - List of all the HTTP response objects.
localFileSize$ - Size of the
.mtd file on disk.
fdR$ - File Descriptor in
r+ mode.
meta$ - Download meta information.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mtdPath
String
|Relative path to the
.mtd file.
|[meta]
Object
|Optional meta data to override the one that's being loaded from the
.mtd file.
Observable
Removes the meta information and the
.mtd extension from the file once the
download is successfully completed.
Kind: global function
Returns:
Observable - A multiplexed stream containing ~
truncated$ - Fired when the meta data is removed.
renamed$ - Fired when the
.mtd extension is removed.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|params
object
{fd$, meta$}
|params.fd$
Observable
|File descriptor Observable
|params.meta$
Observable
|Download meta information
Observable
Util method that calculates the total completion percentage (between 0-100).
Kind: global function
Returns:
Observable - Value between 0-100
|Param
|Type
|Description
|meta$
Observable
|Meta data stream ie. exposed by DownloadFromMTDFile
Once the download starts the library will create a file with a .mtd extension. This file contains some meta information related to the download and is a little bigger (around 4kb) than the original file size. The .mtd file can be used later to restart downloads from where the last byte that was downloaded. After the download is completed the downloader will truncate the
.mtd file to remove that meta information.
There are two release channels viz. —
latest and
next. The
next is unstable and must be used with caution.
Latest
npm i mt-downloader
Next
npm i mt-downloader@next