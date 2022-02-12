openbase logo
msw

by mswjs
0.36.3

Seamless REST/GraphQL API mocking library for browser and Node.js.

Overview

Readme


Mock Service Worker logo

Mock Service Worker

Mock Service Worker (MSW) is an API mocking library for browser and Node.js.

Package version Build status Downloads per month Discord server


Features

  • Seamless. A dedicated layer of requests interception at your disposal. Keep your application's code and tests unaware of whether something is mocked or not.
  • Deviation-free. Request the same production resources and test the actual behavior of your app. Augment an existing API, or design it as you go, when there is none.
  • Familiar & Powerful. Use Express-like routing syntax to capture outgoing requests. Use parameters, wildcards, and regular expressions to match requests, and respond with necessary status codes, headers, cookies, delays, or completely custom resolvers.

"I found MSW and was thrilled that not only could I still see the mocked responses in my DevTools, but that the mocks didn't have to be written in a Service Worker and could instead live alongside the rest of my app. This made it silly easy to adopt. The fact that I can use it for testing as well makes MSW a huge productivity booster."

Kent C. Dodds

Documentation

Examples

Browser

How does it work?

Browser usage is what sets Mock Service Worker apart from other tools. Utilizing the Service Worker API, which can intercept requests for the purpose of caching, Mock Service Worker responds to captured requests with your mock definition on the network level. This way your application knows nothing about the mocking.

Watch a 30 seconds explanation on how Mock Service Worker works in a browser:

What is Mock Service Worker?

How is it different?

  • Intercepts requests on the network level, not the application level.
  • If you think of your application as a box, Mock Service Worker lives in its own box next to yours, instead of opening and altering it for the purpose of mocking.
  • Agnostic of request-issuing libraries, so you can use it with fetch, axios, react-query, you-name-it.
  • The same mock definition can be reused for unit, integration, E2E testing, and debugging.

Usage example

// src/mocks.js
// 1. Import mocking utils.
import { setupWorker, rest } from 'msw'

// 2. Define request handlers and response resolvers.
const worker = setupWorker(
  rest.get('https://github.com/octocat', (req, res, ctx) => {
    return res(
      ctx.delay(1500),
      ctx.status(202, 'Mocked status'),
      ctx.json({
        message: 'Mocked response JSON body',
      }),
    )
  }),
)

// 3. Start the Service Worker.
worker.start()

Performing a GET https://github.com/octocat request in your application will result into a mocked response that you can inspect in your browser's "Network" tab:

Chrome DevTools Network screenshot with the request mocked

Tip: Did you know that although Service Worker runs in a separate thread, your mock definition executes on the client-side? That way you can use the same languages (i.e. TypeScript), third-party libraries, and internal logic in mocks.

Node

How does it work?

Although Service Worker is a browser-specific API, this library allows reusing of the same mock definition to have API mocking in Node.js through augmenting native request issuing modules.

How is it different?

  • Prevents from stubbing fetch/axios/etc. as a part of your test, allowing you to treat API mocking as a pre-requisite and focus on what actually matters during testing.
  • The same mock definition you use for local development can be reused for testing.

Usage example

Here's an example of an actual integration test in Jest that uses React Testing Library and Mock Service Worker:

// test/LoginForm.test.js
import '@testing-library/jest-dom'
import React from 'react'
import { rest } from 'msw'
import { setupServer } from 'msw/node'
import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react'
import userEvent from '@testing-library/user-event'
import Login from '../src/components/Login'

const server = setupServer(
  rest.post('/login', (req, res, ctx) => {
    // Respond with a mocked user token that gets persisted
    // in the `sessionStorage` by the `Login` component.
    return res(ctx.json({ token: 'mocked_user_token' }))
  }),
)

// Enable API mocking before tests.
beforeAll(() => server.listen())

// Reset any runtime request handlers we may add during the tests.
afterEach(() => server.resetHandlers())

// Disable API mocking after the tests are done.
afterAll(() => server.close())

test('allows the user to log in', async () => {
  render(<Login />)
  userEvent.type(
    screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /username/i }),
    'john.maverick',
  )
  userEvent.type(
    screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /password/i }),
    'super-secret',
  )
  userEvent.click(screen.getByText(/submit/i))
  const alert = await screen.findByRole('alert')

  // Assert successful login state
  expect(alert).toHaveTextContent(/welcome/i)
  expect(window.sessionStorage.getItem('token')).toEqual(fakeUserResponse.token)
})

test('handles login exception', () => {
  server.use(
    rest.post('/login', (req, res, ctx) => {
      // Respond with "500 Internal Server Error" status for this test.
      return res(
        ctx.status(500),
        ctx.json({ message: 'Internal Server Error' }),
      )
    }),
  )

  render(<Login />)
  userEvent.type(
    screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /username/i }),
    'john.maverick',
  )
  userEvent.type(
    screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /password/i }),
    'super-secret',
  )
  userEvent.click(screen.getByText(/submit/i))

  // Assert meaningful error message shown to the user
  expect(alert).toHaveTextContent(/sorry, something went wrong/i)
  expect(window.sessionStorage.getItem('token')).toBeNull()
})

Tip: Did you know that although the API is called setupServer, there are no actual servers involved? The name is chosen for familiarity, and the API is designed to resemble operating with an actual server.

Sponsors

Golden Sponsors

Become our first golden sponsor and get featured right here, enjoying other perks like issue prioritization and a personal consulting session with us.

Learn more on our GitHub Sponsors profile.

Silver Sponsors

Become our first silver sponsor and get your profile image and link featured right here.

Learn more on our GitHub Sponsors profile.

Bronze Sponsors

Become our first bronze sponsor and get your profile image and link featured in this section.

Learn more on our GitHub Sponsors profile.

Awards & Mentions

Technology Radar

Solution Worth Pursuing

Technology Radar (2020–2021)
Open Source Awards 2020

The Most Exciting Use of Technology

Open Source Awards (2020)

Great Documentation6
Easy to Use6
Performant4
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge6
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

It's great to finally have a solution for mocking which allows me to keep mocks consistent between my unit tests, storybook and developing on my local machine. While the library is great I think it can go a step further by helping provide information on how to create mocks (maybe some automated way of listening to api responses). There are also cases where the UI doesn't change but we want to test that an api was called with the expected request, the way I ended up achieving this was by spying on fetch with Jest (my test runner at the time) but again this is something that could be useful to document.

1
Smiter15
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

MSW has been a great addition to the API mocking scene. The great thing about it is that you don't depend on a third party application to run (e.g. separate mock server) because it uses a service worker to mock requests. A great point in comparison to other mocking tools is that MSW does not monkey patch the fetch API, meaning that your code will still make requests as it should, but they will be proxied and from there you can manipulate the response. I've been using it with Storybook and it's an incredible development experience so far. You can also ship MSW alongside a demo application (don't do that in production though) which is great.

0
Mike TobiasCA, USA1 Rating1 Review
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

I've used this in several professional projects. It's works amazingly well for testing and mocking network activity. I have not found a better solution than this for use in testing scenarios. Mocking out `fetch` or `axios` works, but shouldn't be necessary. You should test the whole thing. MSW allows you to do this and still mock network responses.

0
Gautam krishna RKerala, India24 Ratings31 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Open-source Maintainer & Contributor | Software Engineer @RedHatOfficial | @duckduckgo community leader | Polyglot
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This is the best library if you are writing test cases for your react application. Without writing lots of boilerplate code for your test cases, this library allows you to hook into the actual network call mocking it. This greatly improved our test readability and reusability. Also made our components more simple and shareable.

0
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
September 25, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

MSW has made developing component in Storybook even more wonderful! When you don't have the luxury of developing a generic decoupled components before implementing a feature, this allows you to create small components that fetch data directly. Highly recommended!

0

