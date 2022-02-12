Mock Service Worker (MSW) is an API mocking library for browser and Node.js.
"I found MSW and was thrilled that not only could I still see the mocked responses in my DevTools, but that the mocks didn't have to be written in a Service Worker and could instead live alongside the rest of my app. This made it silly easy to adopt. The fact that I can use it for testing as well makes MSW a huge productivity booster."
Browser usage is what sets Mock Service Worker apart from other tools. Utilizing the Service Worker API, which can intercept requests for the purpose of caching, Mock Service Worker responds to captured requests with your mock definition on the network level. This way your application knows nothing about the mocking.
Watch a 30 seconds explanation on how Mock Service Worker works in a browser:
fetch,
axios,
react-query, you-name-it.
// src/mocks.js
// 1. Import mocking utils.
import { setupWorker, rest } from 'msw'
// 2. Define request handlers and response resolvers.
const worker = setupWorker(
rest.get('https://github.com/octocat', (req, res, ctx) => {
return res(
ctx.delay(1500),
ctx.status(202, 'Mocked status'),
ctx.json({
message: 'Mocked response JSON body',
}),
)
}),
)
// 3. Start the Service Worker.
worker.start()
Performing a
GET https://github.com/octocat request in your application will result into a mocked response that you can inspect in your browser's "Network" tab:
Tip: Did you know that although Service Worker runs in a separate thread, your mock definition executes on the client-side? That way you can use the same languages (i.e. TypeScript), third-party libraries, and internal logic in mocks.
Although Service Worker is a browser-specific API, this library allows reusing of the same mock definition to have API mocking in Node.js through augmenting native request issuing modules.
fetch/
axios/etc. as a part of your test, allowing you to treat API mocking as a pre-requisite and focus on what actually matters during testing.
Here's an example of an actual integration test in Jest that uses React Testing Library and Mock Service Worker:
// test/LoginForm.test.js
import '@testing-library/jest-dom'
import React from 'react'
import { rest } from 'msw'
import { setupServer } from 'msw/node'
import { render, screen } from '@testing-library/react'
import userEvent from '@testing-library/user-event'
import Login from '../src/components/Login'
const server = setupServer(
rest.post('/login', (req, res, ctx) => {
// Respond with a mocked user token that gets persisted
// in the `sessionStorage` by the `Login` component.
return res(ctx.json({ token: 'mocked_user_token' }))
}),
)
// Enable API mocking before tests.
beforeAll(() => server.listen())
// Reset any runtime request handlers we may add during the tests.
afterEach(() => server.resetHandlers())
// Disable API mocking after the tests are done.
afterAll(() => server.close())
test('allows the user to log in', async () => {
render(<Login />)
userEvent.type(
screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /username/i }),
'john.maverick',
)
userEvent.type(
screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /password/i }),
'super-secret',
)
userEvent.click(screen.getByText(/submit/i))
const alert = await screen.findByRole('alert')
// Assert successful login state
expect(alert).toHaveTextContent(/welcome/i)
expect(window.sessionStorage.getItem('token')).toEqual(fakeUserResponse.token)
})
test('handles login exception', () => {
server.use(
rest.post('/login', (req, res, ctx) => {
// Respond with "500 Internal Server Error" status for this test.
return res(
ctx.status(500),
ctx.json({ message: 'Internal Server Error' }),
)
}),
)
render(<Login />)
userEvent.type(
screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /username/i }),
'john.maverick',
)
userEvent.type(
screen.getByRole('textbox', { name: /password/i }),
'super-secret',
)
userEvent.click(screen.getByText(/submit/i))
// Assert meaningful error message shown to the user
expect(alert).toHaveTextContent(/sorry, something went wrong/i)
expect(window.sessionStorage.getItem('token')).toBeNull()
})
Tip: Did you know that although the API is called
setupServer, there are no actual servers involved? The name is chosen for familiarity, and the API is designed to resemble operating with an actual server.
|
Solution Worth Pursuing
Technology Radar (2020–2021)
|
The Most Exciting Use of Technology
Open Source Awards (2020)
It's great to finally have a solution for mocking which allows me to keep mocks consistent between my unit tests, storybook and developing on my local machine. While the library is great I think it can go a step further by helping provide information on how to create mocks (maybe some automated way of listening to api responses). There are also cases where the UI doesn't change but we want to test that an api was called with the expected request, the way I ended up achieving this was by spying on fetch with Jest (my test runner at the time) but again this is something that could be useful to document.
MSW has been a great addition to the API mocking scene. The great thing about it is that you don't depend on a third party application to run (e.g. separate mock server) because it uses a service worker to mock requests. A great point in comparison to other mocking tools is that MSW does not monkey patch the fetch API, meaning that your code will still make requests as it should, but they will be proxied and from there you can manipulate the response. I've been using it with Storybook and it's an incredible development experience so far. You can also ship MSW alongside a demo application (don't do that in production though) which is great.
I've used this in several professional projects. It's works amazingly well for testing and mocking network activity. I have not found a better solution than this for use in testing scenarios. Mocking out `fetch` or `axios` works, but shouldn't be necessary. You should test the whole thing. MSW allows you to do this and still mock network responses.
This is the best library if you are writing test cases for your react application. Without writing lots of boilerplate code for your test cases, this library allows you to hook into the actual network call mocking it. This greatly improved our test readability and reusability. Also made our components more simple and shareable.
MSW has made developing component in Storybook even more wonderful! When you don't have the luxury of developing a generic decoupled components before implementing a feature, this allows you to create small components that fetch data directly. Highly recommended!