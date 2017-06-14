openbase logo
msv

msvgc

by Max Vyz.
0.1.1 (see all)

Make React components from your plain SVG files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

MSVGC

Utils for generating react components from plain svg files
(compatible with react-native)

Install:

# install package globally
npm install -g msvgc

Usage:

# provide for utils
msvgc -f ./path/to/pic.svg -o ./svgComponents/

--camelCase flag creates components with camel-case class names

--react-native flag creates components using react-native-svg library

--color flag creates react-native components with color props passed to the svg children's fill prop

--typescript flag will use typescript import statements e.g. (import * as React)

--coffeescript flag will use CoffeeScript CJSX syntax for creating components

Notes:

If default params are not set, the current working directory will be used as the path to .svg files with output in the ./svg directory.

Subdirectories containing .svg files will generate their corresponding react components within a subdirectory in the output path.

The output path contains an index.js that exports all generated components.

React JS:

Use generated components in your jsx/tsx/cjsx files:

[...]

import Pic from './svgComponents/Pic'

class MyComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Pic width={300} height={100} />
        <p>Lorem ipsum...</p>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

[...]

TODO:

  • Create index file in target component directory.
    • Provide warning when duplicate component names exist in the index.
  • Compare existing files in target component directory.

