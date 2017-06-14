Utils for generating react components from plain svg files
(compatible with react-native)
# install package globally
npm install -g msvgc
# provide for utils
msvgc -f ./path/to/pic.svg -o ./svgComponents/
--camelCase flag creates components with camel-case class names
--react-native flag creates components using react-native-svg library
--color flag creates react-native components with color props passed to the svg children's fill prop
--typescript flag will use typescript import statements e.g. (
import * as React)
--coffeescript flag will use CoffeeScript CJSX syntax for creating components
Notes:
If default params are not set, the current working directory will be used as the path to .svg files with output in the ./svg directory.
Subdirectories containing .svg files will generate their corresponding react components within a subdirectory in the output path.
The output path contains an index.js that exports all generated components.
Use generated components in your jsx/tsx/cjsx files:
[...]
import Pic from './svgComponents/Pic'
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Pic width={300} height={100} />
<p>Lorem ipsum...</p>
</div>
);
}
}
[...]