MSVGC

Utils for generating react components from plain svg files

(compatible with react-native)

npm install -g msvgc

msvgc -f ./path/to/pic.svg -o ./svgComponents/

--camelCase flag creates components with camel-case class names

--react-native flag creates components using react-native-svg library

--color flag creates react-native components with color props passed to the svg children's fill prop

--typescript flag will use typescript import statements e.g. ( import * as React )

--coffeescript flag will use CoffeeScript CJSX syntax for creating components

Notes:

If default params are not set, the current working directory will be used as the path to .svg files with output in the ./svg directory.

Subdirectories containing .svg files will generate their corresponding react components within a subdirectory in the output path.

The output path contains an index.js that exports all generated components.

React JS:

Use generated components in your jsx/tsx/cjsx files:

[...] import Pic from './svgComponents/Pic' class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < Pic width = {300} height = {100} /> < p > Lorem ipsum... </ p > </ div > ); } } [...]