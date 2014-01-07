openbase logo
mst

mstring

by Richard Rodger
0.1.2 (see all)

Multi-line Strings Module for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mstring

Multi-line Strings Module for Node.js

This is a simple little module that lets you have multi-line strings in JavaScript.

Just do this:

var M = require('mstring')

var mystring = M(function(){
  /***
  Ontario
  Mining and
  Forestry
  Group
  ***/})

to get

mystring == "Ontario\nMining and\nForestry\nGroup"

And that's pretty much it.

Install

npm install mstring

Format

An empty anonymous function, containing a single multi-line comment block. The comment block should start and end with / and /. The first and last newlines of the comment are ignored, as is any indentation.

How it Works

In Node.js, you can call the .toString method of a function, and it will give you the source code of the function definition, including any comments. A regular expression grabs the content of the comment.

Yes, it's a hack. Inspired by a throwaway comment from Dominic Tarr.

