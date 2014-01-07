mstring

Multi-line Strings Module for Node.js

This is a simple little module that lets you have multi-line strings in JavaScript.

Just do this:

var M = require ( 'mstring' ) var mystring = M( function ( ) { })

to get

mystring == "Ontario

Mining and

Forestry

Group"

And that's pretty much it.

Install

npm install mstring

Format

An empty anonymous function, containing a single multi-line comment block. The comment block should start and end with / and / . The first and last newlines of the comment are ignored, as is any indentation.

How it Works

In Node.js, you can call the .toString method of a function, and it will give you the source code of the function definition, including any comments. A regular expression grabs the content of the comment.

Yes, it's a hack. Inspired by a throwaway comment from Dominic Tarr.