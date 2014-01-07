This is a simple little module that lets you have multi-line strings in JavaScript.
Just do this:
var M = require('mstring')
var mystring = M(function(){
/***
Ontario
Mining and
Forestry
Group
***/})
to get
mystring == "Ontario\nMining and\nForestry\nGroup"
And that's pretty much it.
npm install mstring
An empty anonymous function, containing a single multi-line comment
block. The comment block should start and end with
/
and
/. The first and last newlines of the comment are ignored, as is any indentation.
In Node.js, you can call the
.toString method of a
function, and it will give you the source code of the function
definition, including any comments. A regular expression grabs the
content of the comment.
Yes, it's a hack. Inspired by a throwaway comment from Dominic Tarr.