mStream Music
mStream is a personal music streaming server. You can use mStream to stream your music from your home computer to any device, anywhere.
Demo & Other Links
Server Features
- Cross Platform. Works on Windows, OSX, Linux, & FreeBSD
- Light on memory and CPU
- Tested on multi-terabyte libraries
- Runs on ARM boards like the Raspberry Pi
WebApp Features
- Gapless Playback
- Milkdrop Visualizer
- Playlist Sharing
- Upload Files through the file explorer
Installing mStream
Quick Install from CLI
# Install From Git
git clone https://github.com/IrosTheBeggar/mStream.git
cd mStream
npm install --production
# Boot mStream
node cli-boot-wrapper.js
Android App
This App is Open Source. See the Source Code
Technical Details
-
Dependencies: NodeJS v10 or greater
-
Supported File Formats: flac, mp3, mp4, wav, ogg, opus, aac, m4a
Credits
mStream is built on top some great open-source libraries:
- music-metadata - The best metadata parser for NodeJS
- LokiJS - A native, in-memory, database written in JavaScript. LokiJS is the reason mStream is so fast and easy to install
- Butterchurn - A clone of Milkdrop Visualizer written in JavaScript
And thanks to the LinuxServer.io group for maintaining the Docker image!