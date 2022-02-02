mStream Music

mStream is a personal music streaming server. You can use mStream to stream your music from your home computer to any device, anywhere.

Main Shared Admin

Server Features

Cross Platform. Works on Windows, OSX, Linux, & FreeBSD

Light on memory and CPU

Tested on multi-terabyte libraries

Runs on ARM boards like the Raspberry Pi

WebApp Features

Gapless Playback

Milkdrop Visualizer

Playlist Sharing

Upload Files through the file explorer

Installing mStream

Install From Source

Docker Instructions

Binaries for Win/OSX/Linux - mStream binaries are compiled with Electron and have some extra features Runs in background and starts mStream on boot Automatic updates Adds a tray icon to manage mStream

AWS Cloud using Terraform

Quick Install from CLI

Install From Git git clone https://github.com/IrosTheBeggar/mStream.git cd mStream npm install --production Boot mStream node cli-boot-wrapper.js

Android App

This App is Open Source. See the Source Code

Technical Details

Dependencies: NodeJS v10 or greater

Supported File Formats: flac, mp3, mp4, wav, ogg, opus, aac, m4a

Credits

mStream is built on top some great open-source libraries:

music-metadata - The best metadata parser for NodeJS

LokiJS - A native, in-memory, database written in JavaScript. LokiJS is the reason mStream is so fast and easy to install

Butterchurn - A clone of Milkdrop Visualizer written in JavaScript

And thanks to the LinuxServer.io group for maintaining the Docker image!