mst

mstream

by Paul
5.8.1 (see all)

The easiest music streaming server available

Readme

mStream Music

mStream is a personal music streaming server. You can use mStream to stream your music from your home computer to any device, anywhere.

Demo & Other Links

Check Out The Demo!

Discord Channel

Website

Server Features

  • Cross Platform. Works on Windows, OSX, Linux, & FreeBSD
  • Light on memory and CPU
  • Tested on multi-terabyte libraries
  • Runs on ARM boards like the Raspberry Pi

WebApp Features

  • Gapless Playback
  • Milkdrop Visualizer
  • Playlist Sharing
  • Upload Files through the file explorer

Installing mStream

Quick Install from CLI

# Install From Git
git clone https://github.com/IrosTheBeggar/mStream.git
cd mStream
npm install --production

# Boot mStream
node cli-boot-wrapper.js

Android App

mStream Android App

This App is Open Source. See the Source Code

Technical Details

  • Dependencies: NodeJS v10 or greater

  • Supported File Formats: flac, mp3, mp4, wav, ogg, opus, aac, m4a

Credits

mStream is built on top some great open-source libraries:

  • music-metadata - The best metadata parser for NodeJS
  • LokiJS - A native, in-memory, database written in JavaScript. LokiJS is the reason mStream is so fast and easy to install
  • Butterchurn - A clone of Milkdrop Visualizer written in JavaScript

And thanks to the LinuxServer.io group for maintaining the Docker image!

