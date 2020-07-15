openbase logo
mst

mstranslator

by Kenan Shifflett
3.0.0 (see all)

Microsoft Translator API module for node.js

Reviews

Readme

DEPRECATED

Microsoft Translator API module for node.js

NOTE: This module currently only supports V2 of the API which will be discontinued on April 30, 2019. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/cognitive-services/translator/migrate-to-v3

See https://github.com/MicrosoftTranslator/Text-Translation-API-V3-NodeJS for examples of working with v3.

Methods

Microsoft Translator API Reference

API Docs

  • addTranslation
  • addTranslationArray (not implemented)
  • breakSentences (not working)
  • detect
  • detectArray
  • getLanguageNames
  • getLanguagesForSpeak
  • getLanguagesForTranslate
  • getTranslations
  • getTranslationsArray
  • speak
  • translate
  • translateArray
  • translateArray2

Installation

$ npm install mstranslator

An API key from portal.azure.com is needed to create a token as of April 30, 2017. See Microsoft Translator API Documentation. For details on previous authentication API and migration info

Example Usage - Auto-generated token

var MsTranslator = require('mstranslator');
// Second parameter to constructor (true) indicates that
// the token should be auto-generated.

var client = new MsTranslator({
  api_key: "your portal.azure.com api key"
}, true);

var params = {
  text: 'How\'s it going?',
  from: 'en',
  to: 'es'
};

// Don't worry about access token, it will be auto-generated if needed.
client.translate(params, function(err, data) {
  console.log(data);
});

Example Usage - Generate token manually

var MsTranslator = require('mstranslator');

var client = new MsTranslator({
  api_key: "your portal.azure.com api key"
}, true);

var params = {
  text: 'How\'s it going?',
  from: 'en',
  to: 'es'
};

// Using initialize_token manually.
client.initialize_token(function(err, keys) {
  console.log(keys);
  client.translate(params, function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
  });
});

Tests

npm test

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

