Microsoft Translator API module for node.js
NOTE: This module currently only supports V2 of the API which will be discontinued on April 30, 2019. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/cognitive-services/translator/migrate-to-v3
See https://github.com/MicrosoftTranslator/Text-Translation-API-V3-NodeJS for examples of working with v3.
Microsoft Translator API Reference
$ npm install mstranslator
An API key from portal.azure.com is needed to create a token as of April 30, 2017. See Microsoft Translator API Documentation. For details on previous authentication API and migration info
var MsTranslator = require('mstranslator');
// Second parameter to constructor (true) indicates that
// the token should be auto-generated.
var client = new MsTranslator({
api_key: "your portal.azure.com api key"
}, true);
var params = {
text: 'How\'s it going?',
from: 'en',
to: 'es'
};
// Don't worry about access token, it will be auto-generated if needed.
client.translate(params, function(err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
var MsTranslator = require('mstranslator');
var client = new MsTranslator({
api_key: "your portal.azure.com api key"
}, true);
var params = {
text: 'How\'s it going?',
from: 'en',
to: 'es'
};
// Using initialize_token manually.
client.initialize_token(function(err, keys) {
console.log(keys);
client.translate(params, function(err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
});
npm test
Licensed under the MIT license.