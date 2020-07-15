DEPRECATED

Microsoft Translator API module for node.js

NOTE: This module currently only supports V2 of the API which will be discontinued on April 30, 2019. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/cognitive-services/translator/migrate-to-v3

See https://github.com/MicrosoftTranslator/Text-Translation-API-V3-NodeJS for examples of working with v3.

Methods

Microsoft Translator API Reference

API Docs

addTranslation

addTranslationArray (not implemented)

breakSentences (not working)

detect

detectArray

getLanguageNames

getLanguagesForSpeak

getLanguagesForTranslate

getTranslations

getTranslationsArray

speak

translate

translateArray

translateArray2

Installation

npm install mstranslator

An API key from portal.azure.com is needed to create a token as of April 30, 2017. See Microsoft Translator API Documentation. For details on previous authentication API and migration info

Example Usage - Auto-generated token

var MsTranslator = require ( 'mstranslator' ); var client = new MsTranslator({ api_key : "your portal.azure.com api key" }, true ); var params = { text : 'How\'s it going?' , from : 'en' , to : 'es' }; client.translate(params, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Example Usage - Generate token manually

var MsTranslator = require ( 'mstranslator' ); var client = new MsTranslator({ api_key : "your portal.azure.com api key" }, true ); var params = { text : 'How\'s it going?' , from : 'en' , to : 'es' }; client.initialize_token( function ( err, keys ) { console .log(keys); client.translate(params, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); });

Tests

npm test

License

Licensed under the MIT license.