msteams-ui-icons-react

by OfficeDev
0.4.2 (see all)

Empowering developers to build beautiful Microsoft Teams integrations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

977

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

page_type: sample products:

  • office-365
  • office-teams languages:
  • typescript title: Microsoft Teams UI Components description: This sample showcases UI components that empower developers to build beautiful Microsoft Teams integrations extensions: contentType: samples createdDate: 9/13/2017 11:49:45 AM

Build Status

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

