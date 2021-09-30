openbase logo
mrb

msteams-react-base-component

by Wictor Wilén
3.1.1 (see all)

React helper components for Microsoft Teams apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Microsoft Teams UI Controls base component

npm version npm MIT GitHub issues GitHub closed issues

This is a React hook based on the Microsoft Teams JavaScript SDK and the Fluent UI components, which is used when generating Microsoft Teams Apps using the Microsoft Teams Yeoman Generator.

@master@preview
Build StatusBuild Status

Usage

To use this package in a Teams tab or extension import the useTeams Hook and then call it inside a functional component.

const [{inTeams}] = useTeams();

The useTeams hook will return a tuple of where an object of properties are in the first field and an object of methods in the second.

NOTE: using the hook will automatically call microsoftTeams.initialize() and microsoftTeams.getContext() if the Microsoft Teams JS SDK is available.

useTeams Hook arguments

The useTeams hook can take an optional object argument:

ArgumentDescription
initialTheme?: stringManually set the initial theme (default, dark or contrast)
setThemeHandler?: (theme?: string) => voidCustom handler for themes

Available properties

Property nameTypeDescription
inTeamsboolean?true if hosted in Teams and false for outside of Microsoft Teams
fullScreenboolean?true if the Tab is in full-screen, otherwise false
themeStringstringThe value of default, dark or contrast
themeThemePreparedThe Fluent UI Theme object for the current theme
contextmicrosoftTeams.Context?undefined while the Tab is loading or if not hosted in Teams, set to a value once the Tab is initialized and context available

Available methods

Method nameDescription
setTheme(theme?: string)Method for manually setting the theme

Full example

Example of usage:

import * as React from "react";
import { Provider, Flex, Header } from "@fluentui/react-northstar";
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import { useTeams } from "msteams-react-base-component";

/**
 * Implementation of the hooks Tab content page
 */
export const HooksTab = () => {
    const [{ inTeams, theme }] = useTeams({});
    const [message, setMessage] = useState("Loading...");

    useEffect(() => {
        if (inTeams === true) {
            setMessage("In Microsoft Teams!");
        } else {
            if (inTeams !== undefined) {
                setMessage("Not in Microsoft Teams");
            }
        }
    }, [inTeams]);

    return (
        <Provider theme={theme}>
            <Flex fill={true}>
                <Flex.Item>
                    <Header content={message} />
                </Flex.Item>
            </Flex>
        </Provider>
    );
};

Additional helper methods

The package also exports two helper methods, both used internally by the useTeams hook.

getQueryVariable(name: string): string - returns the value of the query string variable identified by the name.

checkInTeams(): boolean - returns true if hosted inside Microsoft Teams.

License

Copyright (c) Wictor Wilén. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the MIT license.

