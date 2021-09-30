Microsoft Teams UI Controls base component

This is a React hook based on the Microsoft Teams JavaScript SDK and the Fluent UI components, which is used when generating Microsoft Teams Apps using the Microsoft Teams Yeoman Generator.

@master @preview

Usage

To use this package in a Teams tab or extension import the useTeams Hook and then call it inside a functional component.

const [{inTeams}] = useTeams();

The useTeams hook will return a tuple of where an object of properties are in the first field and an object of methods in the second.

NOTE: using the hook will automatically call microsoftTeams.initialize() and microsoftTeams.getContext() if the Microsoft Teams JS SDK is available.

useTeams Hook arguments

The useTeams hook can take an optional object argument:

Argument Description initialTheme?: string Manually set the initial theme ( default , dark or contrast ) setThemeHandler?: (theme?: string) => void Custom handler for themes

Available properties

Property name Type Description inTeams boolean? true if hosted in Teams and false for outside of Microsoft Teams fullScreen boolean? true if the Tab is in full-screen, otherwise false themeString string The value of default , dark or contrast theme ThemePrepared The Fluent UI Theme object for the current theme context microsoftTeams.Context? undefined while the Tab is loading or if not hosted in Teams, set to a value once the Tab is initialized and context available

Available methods

Method name Description setTheme(theme?: string) Method for manually setting the theme

Full example

Example of usage:

import * as React from "react" ; import { Provider, Flex, Header } from "@fluentui/react-northstar" ; import { useState, useEffect } from "react" ; import { useTeams } from "msteams-react-base-component" ; export const HooksTab = () => { const [{ inTeams, theme }] = useTeams({}); const [message, setMessage] = useState( "Loading..." ); useEffect( () => { if (inTeams === true ) { setMessage( "In Microsoft Teams!" ); } else { if (inTeams !== undefined ) { setMessage( "Not in Microsoft Teams" ); } } }, [inTeams]); return ( <Provider theme={theme}> <Flex fill={ true }> <Flex.Item> <Header content={message} /> < /Flex.Item> </ Flex> < /Provider> ); };

Additional helper methods

The package also exports two helper methods, both used internally by the useTeams hook.

getQueryVariable(name: string): string - returns the value of the query string variable identified by the name.

checkInTeams(): boolean - returns true if hosted inside Microsoft Teams.

License

Copyright (c) Wictor Wilén. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the MIT license.