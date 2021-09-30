This is a React hook based on the Microsoft Teams JavaScript SDK and the Fluent UI components, which is used when generating Microsoft Teams Apps using the Microsoft Teams Yeoman Generator.
To use this package in a Teams tab or extension import the
useTeams Hook and then call it inside a functional component.
const [{inTeams}] = useTeams();
The
useTeams hook will return a tuple of where an object of properties are in the first field and an object of methods in the second.
NOTE: using the hook will automatically call
microsoftTeams.initialize()and
microsoftTeams.getContext()if the Microsoft Teams JS SDK is available.
The
useTeams hook can take an optional object argument:
|Argument
|Description
initialTheme?: string
|Manually set the initial theme (
default,
dark or
contrast)
setThemeHandler?: (theme?: string) => void
|Custom handler for themes
|Property name
|Type
|Description
inTeams
|boolean?
true if hosted in Teams and
false for outside of Microsoft Teams
fullScreen
|boolean?
true if the Tab is in full-screen, otherwise
false
themeString
|string
|The value of
default,
dark or
contrast
theme
|ThemePrepared
|The Fluent UI Theme object for the current theme
context
microsoftTeams.Context?
undefined while the Tab is loading or if not hosted in Teams, set to a value once the Tab is initialized and context available
|Method name
|Description
setTheme(theme?: string)
|Method for manually setting the theme
Example of usage:
import * as React from "react";
import { Provider, Flex, Header } from "@fluentui/react-northstar";
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import { useTeams } from "msteams-react-base-component";
/**
* Implementation of the hooks Tab content page
*/
export const HooksTab = () => {
const [{ inTeams, theme }] = useTeams({});
const [message, setMessage] = useState("Loading...");
useEffect(() => {
if (inTeams === true) {
setMessage("In Microsoft Teams!");
} else {
if (inTeams !== undefined) {
setMessage("Not in Microsoft Teams");
}
}
}, [inTeams]);
return (
<Provider theme={theme}>
<Flex fill={true}>
<Flex.Item>
<Header content={message} />
</Flex.Item>
</Flex>
</Provider>
);
};
The package also exports two helper methods, both used internally by the
useTeams hook.
getQueryVariable(name: string): string - returns the value of the query string variable identified by the name.
checkInTeams(): boolean - returns true if hosted inside Microsoft Teams.
Copyright (c) Wictor Wilén. All rights reserved.
Licensed under the MIT license.