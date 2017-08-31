Mstdn is a desktop application based on the mobile version of the Mastodon page and the Electron framework. It basically uses Mastodon's mobile page and provides various desktop application features (such as desktop notifications, keybindings, and multi-account support).
Features:
Mastodon is an open source project. So if you want to make a new UI, you can just fork the project, implement your favorite UI and host it on your place. Then you can participate Mastodon networks from it.
However, Mastodon is a web application. So we can't use it outside of a browser. This small tool provides the ability to use the Mastodon page in a desktop application window outside of a browser.
$ npm install -g mstdn
$ yarn global add mstdn --prefix /usr/local
Download a package archive from the Release page, put the unarchived app into the proper place, and open it.
Install the
mstdn package from the AUR.
If you installed this app via npm or yarn, the following command is available to start app:
$ open-mstdn-app
At first, a dialog which recommends that you create a config is shown and JSON
config file will be opened in your editor. You need to fill in the
"name" and
"host" keys in first element of
"accounts". Please see the
accounts
section below for more information about how to configure the option.
Then please try to start app again. Usage is the same as web client on mobile devices. Some shortcuts are available by default (please see the 'Customization' section below).
Supported platforms are macOS (confirmed with 10.12), Linux (confirmed on Arch Linux kernel version 4.11) and Windows (confirmed with Windows 8.1).
There are two window modes in this app: 'menubar mode' and 'normal window mode'.
You can switch them with
"normal_window" option (please see below
'Customization' section for how to configure it).
In both modes, the app remembers the size and location of its window. So you need to specify window size (or location in normal window mode) only once.
After starting the app, you would see the login page of your instance. Some instances allow to login with other web services. However, Mstdn.app cannot fully support it. If you encounter problems with a customized login feature, please try to login with normal flow instead.
Mstdn can be customized using the JSON config file at
{app dir}/config.json
The
{app dir} is:
~/Library/Application\ Support/Mstdn for macOS
~/.config/Mstdn for Linux
%APPDATA%\Mstdn for Windows.
The JSON file can contain the following key-values:
hot_key
hot_key is a key sequence to toggle application window. The shortcut key is
defined globally. The format is an Electron's
accelerator.
Please see the document to know how to configure this value. Default value is
"CmdOrCtrl+Shift+Enter". If you want to disable, please set this value to an
empty string or
null.
icon_color
The color of icon in menubar.
"black" or
"white" can be specified.
always_on_top
When this value is set to
true, the window won't be hidden if it loses a
focus. Default value is
false.
normal_window
When this value is set to
true, application will be launched as a normal
window application. If the menu bar behavior does not work for you, please set
this value to
true to avoid it. Default value is
false on macOS or Linux,
true on Windows because window position is broken in some versions of Windows.
hide_menu
When this value is set to
true, the application will be launched with the
menubar hidden, assuming
normal_window is also true. When set to
false, the
menubar will be visible on launch. Default value is
false.
On Windows, typing Alt key shows the hidden menubar.
zoom_factor
Font zoom factor in application. It should be positive number. For example,
0.7 means
70% font zooming. Default font size is a bit bigger because the UI
is originally for mobile devices. So default value is
0.9.
accounts
Array of your accounts. Each element should have
"name",
"host" and
"default_page" keys.
"name" represents your screen name. If your name is
@foo then please
specify
"foo" for it.
"host" represents a host part of URL of your mastodon instance. If you
belong to
https://mastodon.social, please specify
mastodon.social.
https:// is not necessary.
"default_page" is a path of the first shown page on app start. If
/web/notifications is specified,
https://{your host}/web/notifications
will be opened when the app starts.
You need to write up this config at first.
chromium_sandbox
If
true is specified, Chromium's native sandbox is enabled (and default value
is
true). Sandbox provides some OS level security protection such as resource
access control like tabs in Chromium. However, sandbox also blocks plugins for
Electron application.
If
false is specified, you can use some advanced features (user CSS and key
shortcut plugin). Before setting
false to this value, please read and
understand sandbox documentation in Electron repo to know what
you're doing.
Please note that this sandbox feature is different from Node.js integration in Electron. Node.js integration is always disabled.
keymaps
Object whose key is a key sequence and whose value is an action name.
|Action Name
|Description
|Default Key
scroll-down
|Scroll down window
j
scroll-up
|Scroll up window
k
scroll-top
|Scroll up to top of window
i
scroll-bottom
|Scroll down to bottom of window
m
next-account
|Switch to next account
|N/A
prev-account
|Switch to previous account
|N/A
open-in-browser
|Open current page in browser
|N/A
If an action name starts with
/, it will navigate to the path. For example,
if you set
"/web/timelines/home" to some key shortcut and you input the key,
browser will navigate page to
https://{your host}/web/timelines/home.
Below is a default path actions. They are corresponding the position of tab items.
|Path
|Description
|Default Key
/web/statuses/new
|Move to 'make a new toot' page
1
/web/timelines/home
|Move to 'home timeline' page
2
/web/notifications
|Move to 'notifications' page
3
/web/timelines/public/local
|Move to 'local timeline' page
4
/web/timelines/public
|Move to 'federated timeline' page
5
/web/getting-started
|Move to 'getting started' page
6
If an action name ends with
.js, it will run key shortcut plugin (please see
below 'Key Shortcut Plugin' section). This plugin feature requires
"chromium_sandbox": true.
By default, some key shortcuts for tab items are set in addition to above table.
{
"hot_key": "F8",
"icon_color": "black",
"always_on_top": false,
"normal_window": false,
"zoom_factor": 0.9,
"chromium_sandbox": true,
"accounts": [
{
"name": "Linda_pp",
"host": "mstdn.jp",
"default_page": "/web/timelines/home"
},
{
"name": "inudog",
"host": "mastodon.social",
"default_page": "/web/timelines/home"
}
],
"keymaps": {
"1": "/web/statuses/new",
"2": "/web/timelines/home",
"3": "/web/notifications",
"4": "/web/timelines/public/local",
"5": "/web/timelines/public",
"6": "/web/getting-started",
"ctrl+1": "/web/statuses/new",
"ctrl+2": "/web/timelines/home",
"ctrl+3": "/web/notifications",
"ctrl+4": "/web/timelines/public/local",
"ctrl+5": "/web/timelines/public",
"ctrl+6": "/web/getting-started",
"j": "scroll-down",
"k": "scroll-up",
"i": "scroll-top",
"m": "scroll-bottom",
"n": "next-account",
"p": "prev-account"
}
}
If you add multiple accounts to the
accounts array in
config.json, an
Accounts menu item will appear in the application menu.
It will show the list of your accounts. The check mark indicates the current user. When you click menu item of non-current user, application window will be recreated and switch page to the account.
By specifying JavaScript file to action name in
keymaps of
config.json, you
can write your favorite behavior with JavaScript directly. Please note that
"chromium_sandbox" : true is also required (if you don't know what happens
with
"chromium_sandbox" : true, please read the above config section).
{
...
"chromium_sandbox": false,
...
"keymaps": {
"r": "hello.js"
}
}
The script file path is a relative path from your
Mstdn application directory.
For example, Specifying
hello.js will run
/Users/You/Application Support/Mstdn/hello.js on Mac.
The plugin script MUST export one function. The function receives a
configuration object and the current account object as its parameters. So the
above
hello.js would look like:
module.exports = function (config, account) {
alert('Hello, ' + account.name);
}
With above example config, typing
r will show 'Hello, {your name}' alert
dialog. You can use any DOM APIs, Node.js's standard libraries and Electron APIs
in a plugin script.
When
user.css is put in your
Mstdn application directory, it will be loaded
automatically. To enable this feature,
"chromium_sandbox" : true is also
required (if you don't know what happens with
"chromium_sandbox" : true,
please read the above config section).
For example, the below
/Users/You/Application Support/Mstdn/user.css will
change font color to red on Mac.
body {
color: red !important;
}
You can make a Node.js package which is run inner mastodon page.
Plugin is enabled if
chromium_sandbox option is set to
false. Please read
above configuration section before using any plugin.
Create a
node_modules directory in your application directory at first. And
then, please make
mstdn-plugin-hello directory. It consists a node package.
The package name must start with
mastdn-plugin-.
Make
package.json manually or by
$ npm init in the directory.
{
"name": "mstdn-plugin-hello",
"version": "0.0.0",
"description": "Sample plugin of Mstdn.app",
"main": "index.js",
"author": "Your name",
"license": "Some license"
}
And make
index.js as below:
module.exports = {
preload(config, account) {
console.log('Hello from plugin!', config, account);
}
};
Each package must export one object. If the object has a function as a value of
preload key, it will be called when the page is being loaded. The function
receives two parameters
config and
account.
By defining
keymaps key you can define plugin-defined key shortcut action.
module.exports = {
preload(config, account) {
console.log('Hello from plugin!', config, account);
},
keymaps: {
'alert-hello'(event, config, account) {
event.preventDefault();
alert('Hello, ' + account.name);
}
}
};
The
keymaps object has keymap action name (key) and its handler (value).
Here 'alert-hello' key shortcut action is defined. Key shortcut handler takes 3
arguments.
config and
account is the same as
preload's.
event is a
KeyboardEvent browser event on the key shortcut being called. You can cancel
default event behavior using the
.preventDefault() method.
User can specify the key shortcut as
plugin:{plugin name}:{action name}. In
above example,
plugin:hello:alert-hello is available in
keymaps section in
config.json.
Note that you can use below APIs in the script.
require (e.g.
require('fs'))
package.json of the plugin
Do not leak Node.js stuff to global namespace like below.
// Never do things like this!
window.my_require = require;
If you didn't try above 'How to make' section, please install plugin package at
first. Below will install 'hello' plugin to
{app directory}/node_modules/mstdn-plugin-hello.
$ cd {Your application directory}
$ npm install mstdn-plugin-hello
And then write what plugin should be loaded to
"plugins" section of your
account in
config.json.
"hello" should be added to the list. If listed
plugin defines some keymaps, you can specify it in
keymaps section with
plugin:{name}:{action} format.
{
...
"accounts": [
{
...
"plugins": [
"hello"
]
}
],
"keymaps": {
...
"ctrl+h": "plugin:hello:alert-hello"
},
...
}
Note that you can enable different plugin for each your accounts.
Finally open Mstdn.app and open the DevTools via [Menu] -> [View] -> [Developper Tools] -> console. If window is too small to see DevTools, please make window size bigger.
In the developer console, the message 'Hello from plugin!', config information and account information should be output.
To be made
By setting
NODE_ENV environment variable to
development, Mstdn will start in
debug mode.
In debug mode, app outputs all logs to stdout and opens DevTools for a page rendered in a window automatically. You can also see logs in 'console' tab of DevTools for debugging renderer process.
# If you installed this app via npm or yarn
$ NODE_ENV=development open-mstdn-app
# Package on macOS
$ NODE_ENV=development /path/to/Mstdn.app/Contents/MacOS/Mstdn
# Package on Linux
$ NODE_ENV=development /path/to/Mstdn-linux-xxx-x.y.z/Mstdn
# Package on cmd.exe on Windows
$ set NODE_ENV=development
$ \path\to\Mstdn-win32-xxx-x.y.z\Mstdn.exe
Please feel free to create an issue on GitHub or mention me on Mastodon/Twitter.