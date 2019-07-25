Keep your
mobx-state-tree state in sync with react-router via a
RouterModel.
This library provides a
RouterModel model which can instantiated and composed as part of your root app store.
This library is for use with react-router v4.
npm install --save mst-react-router
And if you haven't installed all the peer dependencies, you should probably do that now:
npm install --save mobx-state-tree mobx mobx-react react-router
index.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import createBrowserHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory';
import { Provider } from 'mobx-react';
import { Router } from 'react-router';
import { types } from 'mobx-state-tree';
import { RouterModel, syncHistoryWithStore } from 'mst-react-router';
import App from './App';
const routerModel = RouterModel.create();
// Define root model type
const Model = types.model({
router: RouterModel
});
export const store = Model.create({ router: routerModel });
// Hook up router model to browser history object
const history = syncHistoryWithStore(createBrowserHistory(), routerModel);
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<Router history={history}>
<App />
</Router>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { inject, observer } from 'mobx-react';
import { withRouter } from 'react-router';
class App extends Component {
render() {
const { location, push, goBack } = this.props.store.router;
return (
<div>
<span>Current pathname: {location.pathname}</span>
<button onClick={() => push('/test')}>Change url</button>
<button onClick={() => goBack()}>Go Back</button>
</div>
);
}
}
// withRouter helps avoid update "block" issues
export default withRouter(inject('store')(App));
Routes not updating correctly when URL changes
There is a known issue with React Router 4 and MobX (and Redux) where "blocker" components like those
created by
@observer (and
@connect in Redux) block react router updates from propagating down the
component tree.
There is a React Router 4 documentation page for information on this issue:
https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router/blob/master/packages/react-router/docs/guides/blocked-updates.md
To fix problems like this, try wrapping components which are being "blocked" with React Router's
withRouter higher
order component should help, depdending on the case.
Refer to the link above for more information on this solution, and some alternatives.
const routerModel = RouterModel.create();
A
RouterModel instance has the following properties:
location - history location object
action - the history API action
And the following history methods, which all have the same signatures as listed on the history API page (follow the link).
push(path, [state])
replace(path, [state])
go(n)
goBack()
goForward()
block(prompt)
history - A variant of a history object, usually
browserHistory
store - An instance of
RouterModel
returns an enhanced history object with the following additional method:
const history = syncHistoryWithStore(createBrowserHistory(), routingModel);
history.unsubscribe();
// Store no longer updates