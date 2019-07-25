Keep your mobx-state-tree state in sync with react-router via a RouterModel .

This library provides a RouterModel model which can instantiated and composed as part of your root app store.

This library is for use with react-router v4.

Installation

npm install --save mst-react-router

And if you haven't installed all the peer dependencies, you should probably do that now:

npm install --save mobx-state-tree mobx mobx-react react-router

Usage

index.js

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import createBrowserHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory' ; import { Provider } from 'mobx-react' ; import { Router } from 'react-router' ; import { types } from 'mobx-state-tree' ; import { RouterModel, syncHistoryWithStore } from 'mst-react-router' ; import App from './App' ; const routerModel = RouterModel.create(); const Model = types.model({ router : RouterModel }); export const store = Model.create({ router : routerModel }); const history = syncHistoryWithStore(createBrowserHistory(), routerModel); ReactDOM.render( < Provider store = {store} > < Router history = {history} > < App /> </ Router > </ Provider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) );

App.js

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { inject, observer } from 'mobx-react' ; import { withRouter } from 'react-router' ; class App extends Component { render() { const { location, push, goBack } = this .props.store.router; return ( < div > < span > Current pathname: {location.pathname} </ span > < button onClick = {() => push('/test')}>Change url </ button > < button onClick = {() => goBack()}>Go Back </ button > </ div > ); } } export default withRouter(inject( 'store' )(App));

Troubleshooting

Routes not updating correctly when URL changes

There is a known issue with React Router 4 and MobX (and Redux) where "blocker" components like those created by @observer (and @connect in Redux) block react router updates from propagating down the component tree.

There is a React Router 4 documentation page for information on this issue:

https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router/blob/master/packages/react-router/docs/guides/blocked-updates.md

To fix problems like this, try wrapping components which are being "blocked" with React Router's withRouter higher order component should help, depdending on the case.

Refer to the link above for more information on this solution, and some alternatives.

API

RouterModel

const routerModel = RouterModel.create();

A RouterModel instance has the following properties:

location - history location object

- history location object action - the history API action

And the following history methods, which all have the same signatures as listed on the history API page (follow the link).

push(path, [state]) replace(path, [state]) go(n) goBack() goForward() block(prompt)

history - A variant of a history object, usually browserHistory

- A variant of a history object, usually store - An instance of RouterModel

returns an enhanced history object with the following additional method:

unsubscribe()

Un-syncs the store from the history. The store will no longer update when the history changes.