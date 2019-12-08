







Persist and hydrate MobX-state-tree stores.

Installation

npm i -S mst-persist

Usage

import { types } from 'mobx-state-tree' import localForage from 'localForage' import { persist } from 'mst-persist' const SomeStore = types.model( 'Store' , { name : 'John Doe' , age : 32 }) const someStore = SomeStore.create() persist( 'some' , someStore, { storage : localForage, jsonify : false whitelist : [ 'name' ] }).then( () => console .log( 'someStore has been hydrated' ))

API

arguments key string The key of your storage engine that you want to persist to. store MST store The store to be persisted. options object Additional configuration options. storage localForage / AsyncStorage / localStorage Any Storage Engine that has a Promise-style API similar to localForage . The default is localStorage , which has a built-in adaptor to make it support Promises. For React Native, one may configure AsyncStorage instead.

Any of redux-persist 's Storage Engines should also be compatible with mst-persist . jsonify bool Enables serialization as JSON (default: true ). whitelist Array\<string> Only these keys will be persisted (defaults to all keys). blacklist Array\<string> These keys will not be persisted (defaults to all keys).

returns a void Promise

Node and Server-Side Rendering (SSR) Usage

Node environments are supported so long as you configure a Storage Engine that supports Node, such as redux-persist-node-storage , redux-persist-cookie-storage , etc. This allows you to hydrate your store server-side.

For SSR though, you may not want to hydrate your store server-side, so in that case you can call persist conditionally:

if ( typeof window !== 'undefined' ) { persist(...) }

With this conditional check, your store will only be hydrated client-side.

Examples

None yet, but can take a look at agilgur5/react-native-manga-reader-app which uses it in production. Can view the commit that implements it here.

How it works

Basically just a small wrapper around MST's onSnapshot and applySnapshot . The source code is currently shorter than this README, so take a look under the hood! :)

Credits