Persist and hydrate MobX-state-tree stores.
npm i -S mst-persist
import { types } from 'mobx-state-tree'
import localForage from 'localForage'
import { persist } from 'mst-persist'
const SomeStore = types.model('Store', {
name: 'John Doe',
age: 32
})
const someStore = SomeStore.create()
persist('some', someStore, {
storage: localForage, // or AsyncStorage in react-native.
// default: localStorage
jsonify: false // if you use AsyncStorage, this shoud be true
// default: true
whitelist: ['name'] // only these keys will be persisted
}).then(() => console.log('someStore has been hydrated'))
persist(key, store, options)
arguments
localForage.
The default is
localStorage, which has a built-in adaptor to make it support Promises.
For React Native, one may configure
AsyncStorage instead.
redux-persist's Storage Engines should also be compatible with
mst-persist.
true).
returns a void Promise
Node environments are supported so long as you configure a Storage Engine that supports Node, such as
redux-persist-node-storage,
redux-persist-cookie-storage, etc.
This allows you to hydrate your store server-side.
For SSR though, you may not want to hydrate your store server-side, so in that case you can call
persist conditionally:
if (typeof window !== 'undefined') { // window is undefined in Node
persist(...)
}
With this conditional check, your store will only be hydrated client-side.
None yet, but can take a look at agilgur5/react-native-manga-reader-app which uses it in production. Can view the commit that implements it here.
Basically just a small wrapper around MST's
onSnapshot and
applySnapshot.
The source code is currently shorter than this README, so take a look under the hood! :)
Inspiration for parts of the code and API came from
redux-persist,
mobx-persist, and this MST persist PoC gist