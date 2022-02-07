Microsoft SQL Server client for Node.js

Supported TDS drivers:

Installation

npm install mssql

Short Example: Use Connect String

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) async () => { try { await sql.connect( 'Server=localhost,1433;Database=database;User Id=username;Password=password;Encrypt=true' ) const result = await sql.query `select * from mytable where id = ${value} ` console .dir(result) } catch (err) { } }

If you're on Windows Azure, add ?encrypt=true to your connection string. See docs to learn more.

Parts of the connection URI should be correctly URL encoded so that the URI can be parsed correctly.

Longer Example: Connect via Config Object

Assuming you have set the appropriate environment variables, you can construct a config object as follows:

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) const sqlConfig = { user : process.env.DB_USER, password : process.env.DB_PWD, database : process.env.DB_NAME, server : 'localhost' , pool : { max : 10 , min : 0 , idleTimeoutMillis : 30000 }, options : { encrypt : true , trustServerCertificate : false } } async () => { try { await sql.connect(sqlConfig) const result = await sql.query `select * from mytable where id = ${value} ` console .dir(result) } catch (err) { } }

Config

const config = { user : '...' , password : '...' , server : 'localhost' , database : '...' , }

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) ( async function ( ) { try { let pool = await sql.connect(config) let result1 = await pool.request() .input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value) .query( 'select * from mytable where id = @input_parameter' ) console .dir(result1) let result2 = await pool.request() .input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value) .output( 'output_parameter' , sql.VarChar( 50 )) .execute( 'procedure_name' ) console .dir(result2) } catch (err) { } })() sql.on( 'error' , err => { })

Promises

Queries

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) sql.on( 'error' , err => { }) sql.connect(config).then( pool => { return pool.request() .input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value) .query( 'select * from mytable where id = @input_parameter' ) }).then( result => { console .dir(result) }).catch( err => { });

Stored procedures

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) sql.on( 'error' , err => { }) sql.connect(config).then( pool => { return pool.request() .input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value) .output( 'output_parameter' , sql.VarChar( 50 )) .execute( 'procedure_name' ) }).then( result => { console .dir(result) }).catch( err => { })

Native Promise is used by default. You can easily change this with sql.Promise = require('myownpromisepackage') .

ES6 Tagged template literals

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) sql.connect(config).then( () => { return sql.query `select * from mytable where id = ${value} ` }).then( result => { console .dir(result) }).catch( err => { }) sql.on( 'error' , err => { })

All values are automatically sanitized against sql injection. This is because it is rendered as prepared statement, and thus all limitations imposed in MS SQL on parameters apply. e.g. Column names cannot be passed/set in statements using variables.

Callbacks

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) sql.connect(config, err => { new sql.Request().query( 'select 1 as number' , (err, result) => { console .dir(result) }) new sql.Request() .input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value) .output( 'output_parameter' , sql.VarChar( 50 )) .execute( 'procedure_name' , (err, result) => { console .dir(result) }) const request = new sql.Request() request.query(request.template `select * from mytable where id = ${value} ` , (err, result) => { console .dir(result) }) }) sql.on( 'error' , err => { })

Streaming

If you plan to work with large amount of rows, you should always use streaming. Once you enable this, you must listen for events to receive data.

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) sql.connect(config, err => { const request = new sql.Request() request.stream = true request.query( 'select * from verylargetable' ) request.on( 'recordset' , columns => { }) request.on( 'row' , row => { }) request.on( 'rowsaffected' , rowCount => { }) request.on( 'error' , err => { }) request.on( 'done' , result => { }) }) sql.on( 'error' , err => { })

When streaming large sets of data you want to back-off or chunk the amount of data you're processing to prevent memory exhaustion issues; you can use the Request.pause() function to do this. Here is an example of managing rows in batches of 15:

let rowsToProcess = []; request.on( 'row' , row => { rowsToProcess.push(row); if (rowsToProcess.length >= 15 ) { request.pause(); processRows(); } }); request.on( 'done' , () => { processRows(); }); function processRows ( ) { rowsToProcess = []; request.resume(); }

Connection Pools

An important concept to understand when using this library is Connection Pooling as this library uses connection pooling extensively. As one Node JS process is able to handle multiple requests at once, we can take advantage of this long running process to create a pool of database connections for reuse; this saves overhead of connecting to the database for each request (as would be the case in something like PHP, where one process handles one request).

With the advantages of pooling comes some added complexities, but these are mostly just conceptual and once you understand how the pooling is working, it is simple to make use of it efficiently and effectively.

The Global Connection Pool

To assist with pool management in your application there is the sql.connect() function that is used to connect to the global connection pool. You can make repeated calls to this function, and if the global pool is already connected, it will resolve to the connected pool. The following example obtains the global connection pool by running sql.connect() , and then runs the query against the pool.

NB: It's important to note that there can only be one global connection pool connected at a time. Providing a different connection config to the connect() function will not create a new connection if it is already connected.

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) const config = { ... } function runQuery ( query ) { return sql.connect(config).then( ( pool ) => { return pool.query(query) }) }

Awaiting or .then -ing the pool creation is a safe way to ensure that the pool is always ready, without knowing where it is needed first. In practice, once the pool is created then there will be no delay for the next connect() call.

Also notice that we do not close the global pool by calling sql.close() after the query is executed, because other queries may need to be run against this pool and closing it will add additional overhead to running subsequent queries. You should only ever close the global pool if you're certain the application is finished. Or for example, if you are running some kind of CLI tool or a CRON job you can close the pool at the end of the script.

Global Pool Single Instance

The ability to call connect() and close() repeatedly on the global pool is intended to make pool management easier, however it is better to maintain your own reference to the pool, where connect() is called once, and the resulting global pool's connection promise is re-used throughout the entire application.

For example, in Express applications, the following approach uses a single global pool instance added to the app.locals so the application has access to it when needed. The server start is then chained inside the connect() promise.

const express = require ( 'express' ) const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) const config = { } const appPool = new sql.ConnectionPool(config) const route1 = require ( './routes/route1' ) const app = express() app.get( '/path' , route1) appPool.connect().then( function ( pool ) { app.locals.db = pool; const server = app.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { const host = server.address().address const port = server.address().port console .log( 'Example app listening at http://%s:%s' , host, port) }) }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'Error creating connection pool' , err) });

Then the route uses the connection pool in the app.locals object:

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ); module .exports = function ( req, res ) { req.locals.db.query( 'SELECT TOP 10 * FROM table_name' , function ( err, recordset ) { if (err) { console .error(err) res.status( 500 ).send( 'SERVER ERROR' ) return } res.status( 200 ).json({ message : 'success' }) }) }

Advanced Pool Management

For some use-cases you may want to implement your own connection pool management, rather than using the global connection pool. Reasons for doing this include:

Supporting connections to multiple databases

Creation of separate pools for read vs read/write operations

The following code is an example of a custom connection pool implementation.

const mssql = require ( 'mssql' ) const pools = new Map (); module .exports = { get : ( name, config ) => { if (!pools.has(name)) { if (!config) { throw new Error ( 'Pool does not exist' ); } const pool = new mssql.ConnectionPool(config); const close = pool.close.bind(pool); pool.close = ( ...args ) => { pools.delete(name); return close(...args); } pools.set(name, pool.connect()); } return pools.get(name); }, closeAll : () => Promise .all( Array .from(pools.values()).map( ( connect ) => { return connect.then( ( pool ) => pool.close()); })), };

This file can then be used in your application to create, fetch, and close pools.

const { get } = require('./pool-manager') async function example() { const pool = await get ('default') return pool.request().query('SELECT 1') }

Similar to the global connection pool, you should aim to only close a pool when you know it will never be needed by the application again. Typically this will only be when your application is shutting down.

Result value manipulation

In some instances it is desirable to manipulate the record data as it is returned from the database, this may be to cast it as a particular object (eg: moment object instead of Date ) or similar.

In v8.0.0+ it is possible to register per-datatype handlers:

const sql = require ( 'mssql' ) sql.valueHandler.set(sql.TYPES.Int, (value) => value + 1 ) sql.query( 'SELECT * FROM [example]' ).then( ( result ) => { })

Configuration

The following is an example configuration object:

const config = { user : '...' , password : '...' , server : 'localhost' , database : '...' , pool : { max : 10 , min : 0 , idleTimeoutMillis : 30000 } }

General (same for all drivers)

user - User name to use for authentication.

- User name to use for authentication. password - Password to use for authentication.

- Password to use for authentication. server - Server to connect to. You can use 'localhost\instance' to connect to named instance.

- Server to connect to. You can use 'localhost\instance' to connect to named instance. port - Port to connect to (default: 1433 ). Don't set when connecting to named instance.

- Port to connect to (default: ). Don't set when connecting to named instance. domain - Once you set domain, driver will connect to SQL Server using domain login.

- Once you set domain, driver will connect to SQL Server using domain login. database - Database to connect to (default: dependent on server configuration).

- Database to connect to (default: dependent on server configuration). connectionTimeout - Connection timeout in ms (default: 15000 ).

- Connection timeout in ms (default: ). requestTimeout - Request timeout in ms (default: 15000 ). NOTE: msnodesqlv8 driver doesn't support timeouts < 1 second. When passed via connection string, the key must be request timeout

- Request timeout in ms (default: ). NOTE: msnodesqlv8 driver doesn't support timeouts < 1 second. When passed via connection string, the key must be stream - Stream recordsets/rows instead of returning them all at once as an argument of callback (default: false ). You can also enable streaming for each request independently ( request.stream = true ). Always set to true if you plan to work with large amount of rows.

- Stream recordsets/rows instead of returning them all at once as an argument of callback (default: ). You can also enable streaming for each request independently ( ). Always set to if you plan to work with large amount of rows. parseJSON - Parse JSON recordsets to JS objects (default: false ). For more information please see section JSON support.

- Parse JSON recordsets to JS objects (default: ). For more information please see section JSON support. pool.max - The maximum number of connections there can be in the pool (default: 10 ).

- The maximum number of connections there can be in the pool (default: ). pool.min - The minimum of connections there can be in the pool (default: 0 ).

- The minimum of connections there can be in the pool (default: ). pool.idleTimeoutMillis - The Number of milliseconds before closing an unused connection (default: 30000 ).

- The Number of milliseconds before closing an unused connection (default: ). arrayRowMode - Return row results as a an array instead of a keyed object. Also adds columns array. See Handling Duplicate Column Names

Complete list of pool options can be found here.

Formats

In addition to configuration object there is an option to pass config as a connection string. Connection strings are supported.

Classic Connection String

Server =localhost, 1433 ; Database = database ; User Id=username; Password = password ;Encrypt= true Driver=msnodesqlv8; Server =( local )\INSTANCE; Database = database ;UID= DOMAIN \username;PWD= password ;Encrypt= true

Drivers

Tedious

Default driver, actively maintained and production ready. Platform independent, runs everywhere Node.js runs. Officially supported by Microsoft.

Extra options:

beforeConnect(conn) - Function, which is invoked before opening the connection. The parameter conn is the configured tedious Connection . It can be used for attaching event handlers like in this example:

require ( 'mssql' ).connect({...config, beforeConnect : conn => { conn.once( 'connect' , err => { err ? console .error(err) : console .log( 'mssql connected' )}) conn.once( 'end' , err => { err ? console .error(err) : console .log( 'mssql disconnected' )}) }})

options.instanceName - The instance name to connect to. The SQL Server Browser service must be running on the database server, and UDP port 1434 on the database server must be reachable.

- The instance name to connect to. The SQL Server Browser service must be running on the database server, and UDP port 1434 on the database server must be reachable. options.useUTC - A boolean determining whether or not use UTC time for values without time zone offset (default: true ).

- A boolean determining whether or not use UTC time for values without time zone offset (default: ). options.encrypt - A boolean determining whether or not the connection will be encrypted (default: true ).

- A boolean determining whether or not the connection will be encrypted (default: ). options.tdsVersion - The version of TDS to use (default: 7_4 , available: 7_1 , 7_2 , 7_3_A , 7_3_B , 7_4 ).

- The version of TDS to use (default: , available: , , , , ). options.appName - Application name used for SQL server logging.

- Application name used for SQL server logging. options.abortTransactionOnError - A boolean determining whether to rollback a transaction automatically if any error is encountered during the given transaction's execution. This sets the value for XACT_ABORT during the initial SQL phase of a connection.

Authentication:

On top of the extra options, an authentication property can be added to the pool config option

authentication - An object with authentication settings, according to the Tedious Documentation. Passing this object will override user , password , domain settings.

- An object with authentication settings, according to the Tedious Documentation. Passing this object will override , , settings. authentication.type - Type of the authentication method, valid types are default , ntlm , azure-active-directory-password , azure-active-directory-access-token , azure-active-directory-msi-vm , or azure-active-directory-msi-app-service

- Type of the authentication method, valid types are , , , , , or authentication.options - Options of the authentication required by the tedious driver, depends on authentication.type . For more details, check Tedious Authentication Interfaces

More information about Tedious specific options: http://tediousjs.github.io/tedious/api-connection.html

Microsoft / Contributors Node V8 Driver for Node.js for SQL Server

Requires Node.js v10+ or newer. Windows 32-64 bits or Linux/macOS 64 bits only. This driver is not part of the default package and must be installed separately by npm install msnodesqlv8@^2 . To use this driver, use this require syntax: const sql = require('mssql/msnodesqlv8') .

Note: If you use import into your lib to prepare your request ( const { VarChar } = require('mssql') ) you also need to upgrade all your types import into your code ( const { VarChar } = require('mssql/msnodesqlv8') ) or a connection.on is not a function error will be thrown.

Extra options:

beforeConnect(conn) - Function, which is invoked before opening the connection. The parameter conn is the connection configuration, that can be modified to pass extra parameters to the driver's open() method.

- Function, which is invoked before opening the connection. The parameter is the connection configuration, that can be modified to pass extra parameters to the driver's method. connectionString - Connection string (default: see below).

- Connection string (default: see below). options.instanceName - The instance name to connect to. The SQL Server Browser service must be running on the database server, and UDP port 1444 on the database server must be reachable.

- The instance name to connect to. The SQL Server Browser service must be running on the database server, and UDP port 1444 on the database server must be reachable. options.trustedConnection - Use Windows Authentication (default: false ).

- Use Windows Authentication (default: ). options.useUTC - A boolean determining whether or not to use UTC time for values without time zone offset (default: true ).

Default connection string when connecting to port:

Driver={ SQL Server Native Client 11.0 }; Server ={#{ server },#{port}}; Database ={#{ database }};Uid={#{ user }};Pwd={#{ password }};Trusted_Connection={#{ trusted }};

Default connection string when connecting to named instance:

Driver={ SQL Server Native Client 11.0 }; Server ={#{ server }\\#{instance}}; Database ={#{ database }};Uid={#{ user }};Pwd={#{ password }};Trusted_Connection={#{ trusted }};

Please note that the connection string with this driver is not the same than tedious and use yes/no instead of true/false. You can see more on the ODBC documentation.

Connections

Internally, each ConnectionPool instance is a separate pool of TDS connections. Once you create a new Request / Transaction / Prepared Statement , a new TDS connection is acquired from the pool and reserved for desired action. Once the action is complete, connection is released back to the pool. Connection health check is built-in so once the dead connection is discovered, it is immediately replaced with a new one.

IMPORTANT: Always attach an error listener to created connection. Whenever something goes wrong with the connection it will emit an error and if there is no listener it will crash your application with an uncaught error.

const pool = new sql.ConnectionPool({ })

Events

error(err) - Dispatched on connection error.

connect ([callback])

Create a new connection pool. The initial probe connection is created to find out whether the configuration is valid.

Arguments

callback(err) - A callback which is called after initial probe connection has established, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const pool = new sql.ConnectionPool({ user : '...' , password : '...' , server : 'localhost' , database : '...' }) pool.connect( err => { })

Errors

ELOGIN ( ConnectionError ) - Login failed.

) - Login failed. ETIMEOUT ( ConnectionError ) - Connection timeout.

) - Connection timeout. EALREADYCONNECTED ( ConnectionError ) - Database is already connected!

) - Database is already connected! EALREADYCONNECTING ( ConnectionError ) - Already connecting to database!

) - Already connecting to database! EINSTLOOKUP ( ConnectionError ) - Instance lookup failed.

) - Instance lookup failed. ESOCKET ( ConnectionError ) - Socket error.

Close all active connections in the pool.

Example

pool.close()

Request

const request = new sql.Request( )

If you omit pool/transaction argument, global pool is used instead.

Events

recordset(columns) - Dispatched when metadata for new recordset are parsed.

- Dispatched when metadata for new recordset are parsed. row(row) - Dispatched when new row is parsed.

- Dispatched when new row is parsed. done(returnValue) - Dispatched when request is complete.

- Dispatched when request is complete. error(err) - Dispatched on error.

- Dispatched on error. info(message) - Dispatched on informational message.

execute (procedure, [callback])

Call a stored procedure.

Arguments

procedure - Name of the stored procedure to be executed.

- Name of the stored procedure to be executed. callback(err, recordsets, returnValue) - A callback which is called after execution has completed, or an error has occurred. returnValue is also accessible as property of recordsets. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const request = new sql.Request() request.input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value) request.output( 'output_parameter' , sql.Int) request.execute( 'procedure_name' , (err, result) => { console .log(result.recordsets.length) console .log(result.recordsets[ 0 ].length) console .log(result.recordset) console .log(result.returnValue) console .log(result.output) console .log(result.rowsAffected) })

Errors

EREQUEST ( RequestError ) - Message from SQL Server

) - Message from SQL Server ECANCEL ( RequestError ) - Cancelled.

) - Cancelled. ETIMEOUT ( RequestError ) - Request timeout.

) - Request timeout. ENOCONN ( RequestError ) - No connection is specified for that request.

) - No connection is specified for that request. ENOTOPEN ( ConnectionError ) - Connection not yet open.

) - Connection not yet open. ECONNCLOSED ( ConnectionError ) - Connection is closed.

) - Connection is closed. ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

) - Transaction has not begun. EABORT ( TransactionError ) - Transaction was aborted (by user or because of an error).

input (name, [type], value)

Add an input parameter to the request.

Arguments

name - Name of the input parameter without @ char.

- Name of the input parameter without @ char. type - SQL data type of input parameter. If you omit type, module automatically decide which SQL data type should be used based on JS data type.

- SQL data type of input parameter. If you omit type, module automatically decide which SQL data type should be used based on JS data type. value - Input parameter value. undefined and NaN values are automatically converted to null values.

Example

request.input( 'input_parameter' , value) request.input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int, value)

JS Data Type To SQL Data Type Map

String -> sql.NVarChar

-> Number -> sql.Int

-> Boolean -> sql.Bit

-> Date -> sql.DateTime

-> Buffer -> sql.VarBinary

-> sql.Table -> sql.TVP

Default data type for unknown object is sql.NVarChar .

You can define your own type map.

sql.map.register(MyClass, sql.Text)

You can also overwrite the default type map.

sql.map.register( Number , sql.BigInt)

Errors (synchronous)

EARGS ( RequestError ) - Invalid number of arguments.

) - Invalid number of arguments. EINJECT ( RequestError ) - SQL injection warning.

NB: Do not use parameters @p{n} as these are used by the internal drivers and cause a conflict.

output (name, type, [value])

Add an output parameter to the request.

Arguments

name - Name of the output parameter without @ char.

- Name of the output parameter without @ char. type - SQL data type of output parameter.

- SQL data type of output parameter. value - Output parameter value initial value. undefined and NaN values are automatically converted to null values. Optional.

Example

request.output( 'output_parameter' , sql.Int) request.output( 'output_parameter' , sql.VarChar( 50 ), 'abc' )

Errors (synchronous)

EARGS ( RequestError ) - Invalid number of arguments.

) - Invalid number of arguments. EINJECT ( RequestError ) - SQL injection warning.

toReadableStream

Convert request to a Node.js ReadableStream

Example

const { pipeline } = require ( 'stream' ) const request = new sql.Request() const readableStream = request.toReadableStream() pipeline(readableStream, transformStream, writableStream) request.query( 'select * from mytable' )

OR if you wanted to increase the highWaterMark of the read stream to buffer more rows in memory

const { pipeline } = require ( 'stream' ) const request = new sql.Request() const readableStream = request.toReadableStream({ highWaterMark : 100 }) pipeline(readableStream, transformStream, writableStream) request.query( 'select * from mytable' )

pipe (stream)

Sets request to stream mode and pulls all rows from all recordsets to a given stream.

Arguments

stream - Writable stream in object mode.

Example

const request = new sql.Request() request.pipe(stream) request.query( 'select * from mytable' ) stream.on( 'error' , err => { }) stream.on( 'finish' , () => { })

query (command, [callback])

Execute the SQL command. To execute commands like create procedure or if you plan to work with local temporary tables, use batch instead.

Arguments

command - T-SQL command to be executed.

- T-SQL command to be executed. callback(err, recordset) - A callback which is called after execution has completed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const request = new sql.Request() request.query( 'select 1 as number' , (err, result) => { console .log(result.recordset[ 0 ].number) })

Errors

ETIMEOUT ( RequestError ) - Request timeout.

) - Request timeout. EREQUEST ( RequestError ) - Message from SQL Server

) - Message from SQL Server ECANCEL ( RequestError ) - Cancelled.

) - Cancelled. ENOCONN ( RequestError ) - No connection is specified for that request.

) - No connection is specified for that request. ENOTOPEN ( ConnectionError ) - Connection not yet open.

) - Connection not yet open. ECONNCLOSED ( ConnectionError ) - Connection is closed.

) - Connection is closed. ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

) - Transaction has not begun. EABORT ( TransactionError ) - Transaction was aborted (by user or because of an error).

const request = new sql.Request() request.query( 'select 1 as number; select 2 as number' , (err, result) => { console .log(result.recordset[ 0 ].number) console .log(result.recordsets[ 0 ][ 0 ].number) console .log(result.recordsets[ 1 ][ 0 ].number) })

NOTE: To get number of rows affected by the statement(s), see section Affected Rows.

batch (batch, [callback])

Execute the SQL command. Unlike query, it doesn't use sp_executesql , so is not likely that SQL Server will reuse the execution plan it generates for the SQL. Use this only in special cases, for example when you need to execute commands like create procedure which can't be executed with query or if you're executing statements longer than 4000 chars on SQL Server 2000. Also you should use this if you're plan to work with local temporary tables (more information here).

NOTE: Table-Valued Parameter (TVP) is not supported in batch.

Arguments

batch - T-SQL command to be executed.

- T-SQL command to be executed. callback(err, recordset) - A callback which is called after execution has completed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const request = new sql.Request() request.batch( 'create procedure #temporary as select * from table' , (err, result) => { })

Errors

ETIMEOUT ( RequestError ) - Request timeout.

) - Request timeout. EREQUEST ( RequestError ) - Message from SQL Server

) - Message from SQL Server ECANCEL ( RequestError ) - Cancelled.

) - Cancelled. ENOCONN ( RequestError ) - No connection is specified for that request.

) - No connection is specified for that request. ENOTOPEN ( ConnectionError ) - Connection not yet open.

) - Connection not yet open. ECONNCLOSED ( ConnectionError ) - Connection is closed.

) - Connection is closed. ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

) - Transaction has not begun. EABORT ( TransactionError ) - Transaction was aborted (by user or because of an error).

You can enable multiple recordsets in queries with the request.multiple = true command.

bulk (table, [options,][callback])

Perform a bulk insert.

Arguments

table - sql.Table instance.

- instance. options - Options object to be passed through to driver (currently tedious only). Optional. If argument is a function it will be treated as the callback.

- Options object to be passed through to driver (currently tedious only). Optional. If argument is a function it will be treated as the callback. callback(err, rowCount) - A callback which is called after bulk insert has completed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const table = new sql.Table( 'table_name' ) table.create = true table.columns.add( 'a' , sql.Int, { nullable : true , primary : true }) table.columns.add( 'b' , sql.VarChar( 50 ), { nullable : false }) table.rows.add( 777 , 'test' ) const request = new sql.Request() request.bulk(table, (err, result) => { })

IMPORTANT: Always indicate whether the column is nullable or not!

TIP: If you set table.create to true , module will check if the table exists before it start sending data. If it doesn't, it will automatically create it. You can specify primary key columns by setting primary: true to column's options. Primary key constraint on multiple columns is supported.

TIP: You can also create Table variable from any recordset with recordset.toTable() . You can optionally specify table type name in the first argument.

Errors

ENAME ( RequestError ) - Table name must be specified for bulk insert.

) - Table name must be specified for bulk insert. ETIMEOUT ( RequestError ) - Request timeout.

) - Request timeout. EREQUEST ( RequestError ) - Message from SQL Server

) - Message from SQL Server ECANCEL ( RequestError ) - Cancelled.

) - Cancelled. ENOCONN ( RequestError ) - No connection is specified for that request.

) - No connection is specified for that request. ENOTOPEN ( ConnectionError ) - Connection not yet open.

) - Connection not yet open. ECONNCLOSED ( ConnectionError ) - Connection is closed.

) - Connection is closed. ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

) - Transaction has not begun. EABORT ( TransactionError ) - Transaction was aborted (by user or because of an error).

Cancel currently executing request. Return true if cancellation packet was send successfully.

Example

const request = new sql.Request() request.query( 'waitfor delay \'00:00:05\'; select 1 as number' , (err, result) => { console .log(err instanceof sql.RequestError) console .log(err.message) console .log(err.code) }) request.cancel()

Transaction

IMPORTANT: always use Transaction class to create transactions - it ensures that all your requests are executed on one connection. Once you call begin , a single connection is acquired from the connection pool and all subsequent requests (initialized with the Transaction object) are executed exclusively on this connection. After you call commit or rollback , connection is then released back to the connection pool.

const transaction = new sql.Transaction( )

If you omit connection argument, global connection is used instead.

Example

const transaction = new sql.Transaction( ) transaction.begin( err => { const request = new sql.Request(transaction) request.query( 'insert into mytable (mycolumn) values (12345)' , (err, result) => { transaction.commit( err => { console .log( "Transaction committed." ) }) }) })

Transaction can also be created by const transaction = pool.transaction() . Requests can also be created by const request = transaction.request() .

Aborted transactions

This example shows how you should correctly handle transaction errors when abortTransactionOnError ( XACT_ABORT ) is enabled. Added in 2.0.

const transaction = new sql.Transaction( ) transaction.begin( err => { let rolledBack = false transaction.on( 'rollback' , aborted => { rolledBack = true }) new sql.Request(transaction) .query( 'insert into mytable (bitcolumn) values (2)' , (err, result) => { if (err) { if (!rolledBack) { transaction.rollback( err => { }) } } else { transaction.commit( err => { }) } }) })

Events

begin - Dispatched when transaction begin.

- Dispatched when transaction begin. commit - Dispatched on successful commit.

- Dispatched on successful commit. rollback(aborted) - Dispatched on successful rollback with an argument determining if the transaction was aborted (by user or because of an error).

begin ([isolationLevel], [callback])

Begin a transaction.

Arguments

isolationLevel - Controls the locking and row versioning behavior of TSQL statements issued by a connection. Optional. READ_COMMITTED by default. For possible values see sql.ISOLATION_LEVEL .

- Controls the locking and row versioning behavior of TSQL statements issued by a connection. Optional. by default. For possible values see . callback(err) - A callback which is called after transaction has began, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const transaction = new sql.Transaction() transaction.begin( err => { })

Errors

ENOTOPEN ( ConnectionError ) - Connection not yet open.

) - Connection not yet open. EALREADYBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has already begun.

commit ([callback])

Commit a transaction.

Arguments

callback(err) - A callback which is called after transaction has committed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const transaction = new sql.Transaction() transaction.begin( err => { transaction.commit( err => { }) })

Errors

ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

) - Transaction has not begun. EREQINPROG ( TransactionError ) - Can't commit transaction. There is a request in progress.

rollback ([callback])

Rollback a transaction. If the queue isn't empty, all queued requests will be Cancelled and the transaction will be marked as aborted.

Arguments

callback(err) - A callback which is called after transaction has rolled back, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const transaction = new sql.Transaction() transaction.begin( err => { transaction.rollback( err => { }) })

Errors

ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

) - Transaction has not begun. EREQINPROG ( TransactionError ) - Can't rollback transaction. There is a request in progress.

Prepared Statement

IMPORTANT: always use PreparedStatement class to create prepared statements - it ensures that all your executions of prepared statement are executed on one connection. Once you call prepare , a single connection is acquired from the connection pool and all subsequent executions are executed exclusively on this connection. After you call unprepare , the connection is then released back to the connection pool.

const ps = new sql.PreparedStatement( )

If you omit the connection argument, the global connection is used instead.

Example

const ps = new sql.PreparedStatement( ) ps.input( 'param' , sql.Int) ps.prepare( 'select @param as value' , err => { ps.execute({ param : 12345 }, (err, result) => { ps.unprepare( err => { }) }) })

IMPORTANT: Remember that each prepared statement means one reserved connection from the pool. Don't forget to unprepare a prepared statement when you've finished your queries!

You can execute multiple queries against the same prepared statement but you must unprepare the statement when you have finished using it otherwise you will cause the connection pool to run out of available connections.

TIP: You can also create prepared statements in transactions ( new sql.PreparedStatement(transaction) ), but keep in mind you can't execute other requests in the transaction until you call unprepare .

input (name, type)

Add an input parameter to the prepared statement.

Arguments

name - Name of the input parameter without @ char.

- Name of the input parameter without @ char. type - SQL data type of input parameter.

Example

ps.input( 'input_parameter' , sql.Int) ps.input( 'input_parameter' , sql.VarChar( 50 ))

Errors (synchronous)

EARGS ( PreparedStatementError ) - Invalid number of arguments.

) - Invalid number of arguments. EINJECT ( PreparedStatementError ) - SQL injection warning.

output (name, type)

Add an output parameter to the prepared statement.

Arguments

name - Name of the output parameter without @ char.

- Name of the output parameter without @ char. type - SQL data type of output parameter.

Example

ps.output( 'output_parameter' , sql.Int) ps.output( 'output_parameter' , sql.VarChar( 50 ))

Errors (synchronous)

EARGS ( PreparedStatementError ) - Invalid number of arguments.

) - Invalid number of arguments. EINJECT ( PreparedStatementError ) - SQL injection warning.

prepare (statement, [callback])

Prepare a statement.

Arguments

statement - T-SQL statement to prepare.

- T-SQL statement to prepare. callback(err) - A callback which is called after preparation has completed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const ps = new sql.PreparedStatement() ps.prepare( 'select @param as value' , err => { })

Errors

ENOTOPEN ( ConnectionError ) - Connection not yet open.

) - Connection not yet open. EALREADYPREPARED ( PreparedStatementError ) - Statement is already prepared.

) - Statement is already prepared. ENOTBEGUN ( TransactionError ) - Transaction has not begun.

execute (values, [callback])

Execute a prepared statement.

Arguments

values - An object whose names correspond to the names of parameters that were added to the prepared statement before it was prepared.

- An object whose names correspond to the names of parameters that were added to the prepared statement before it was prepared. callback(err) - A callback which is called after execution has completed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const ps = new sql.PreparedStatement() ps.input( 'param' , sql.Int) ps.prepare( 'select @param as value' , err => { ps.execute({ param : 12345 }, (err, result) => { console .log(result.recordset[ 0 ].value) console .log(result.rowsAffected) ps.unprepare( err => { }) }) })

You can also stream executed request.

const ps = new sql.PreparedStatement() ps.input( 'param' , sql.Int) ps.prepare( 'select @param as value' , err => { ps.stream = true const request = ps.execute({ param : 12345 }) request.on( 'recordset' , columns => { }) request.on( 'row' , row => { }) request.on( 'error' , err => { }) request.on( 'done' , result => { console .log(result.rowsAffected) ps.unprepare( err => { }) }) })

TIP: To learn more about how number of affected rows works, see section Affected Rows.

Errors

ENOTPREPARED ( PreparedStatementError ) - Statement is not prepared.

) - Statement is not prepared. ETIMEOUT ( RequestError ) - Request timeout.

) - Request timeout. EREQUEST ( RequestError ) - Message from SQL Server

) - Message from SQL Server ECANCEL ( RequestError ) - Cancelled.

unprepare ([callback])

Unprepare a prepared statement.

Arguments

callback(err) - A callback which is called after unpreparation has completed, or an error has occurred. Optional. If omitted, returns Promise.

Example

const ps = new sql.PreparedStatement() ps.input( 'param' , sql.Int) ps.prepare( 'select @param as value' , err => { ps.unprepare( err => { }) })

Errors

ENOTPREPARED ( PreparedStatementError ) - Statement is not prepared.

CLI

Before you can start using CLI, you must install mssql globally with npm install mssql -g . Once you do that you will be able to execute mssql command.

Setup

Create a .mssql.json configuration file (anywhere). Structure of the file is the same as the standard configuration object.

{ "user" : "..." , "password" : "..." , "server" : "localhost" , "database" : "..." }

Example

echo "select * from mytable" | mssql /path/to/config

Results in:

[[{ "username" : "patriksimek" , "password" : "tooeasy" }]]

You can also query for multiple recordsets.

echo "select * from mytable; select * from myothertable" | mssql

Results in:

[[{ "username" : "patriksimek" , "password" : "tooeasy" }],[{ "id" : 15 , "name" : "Product name" }]]

If you omit config path argument, mssql will try to load it from current working directory.

Geography and Geometry

node-mssql has built-in deserializer for Geography and Geometry CLR data types.

Geography

Geography types can be constructed several different ways. Refer carefully to documentation to verify the coordinate ordering; the ST methods tend to order parameters as longitude (x) then latitude (y), while custom CLR methods tend to prefer to order them as latitude (y) then longitude (x).

The query:

select geography::STGeomFromText(N 'POLYGON((1 1, 3 1, 3 1, 1 1))' , 4326 )

results in:

{ srid : 4326 , version : 2 , points : [ Point { lat : 1 , lng : 1 , z : null , m : null }, Point { lat : 1 , lng : 3 , z : null , m : null }, Point { lat : 1 , lng : 3 , z : null , m : null }, Point { lat : 1 , lng : 1 , z : null , m : null } ], figures : [ { attribute : 1 , pointOffset : 0 } ], shapes : [ { parentOffset : -1 , figureOffset : 0 , type : 3 } ], segments : [] }

NOTE: You will also see x and y coordinates in parsed Geography points, they are not recommended for use. They have thus been omitted from this example. For compatibility, they remain flipped (x, the horizontal offset, is instead used for latitude, the vertical), and thus risk misleading you. Prefer instead to use the lat and lng properties.

Geometry

Geometry types can also be constructed in several ways. Unlike Geographies, they are consistent in always placing x before y. node-mssql decodes the result of this query:

select geometry::STGeomFromText(N 'POLYGON((1 1, 3 1, 3 7, 1 1))' , 4326 )

into the JavaScript object:

{ srid : 4326 , version : 1 , points : [ Point { x : 1 , y : 1 , z : null , m : null }, Point { x : 1 , y : 3 , z : null , m : null }, Point { x : 7 , y : 3 , z : null , m : null }, Point { x : 1 , y : 1 , z : null , m : null } ], figures : [ { attribute : 2 , pointOffset : 0 } ], shapes : [ { parentOffset : -1 , figureOffset : 0 , type : 3 } ], segments : [] }

Table-Valued Parameter (TVP)

Supported on SQL Server 2008 and later. You can pass a data table as a parameter to stored procedure. First, we have to create custom type in our database.

CREATE TYPE TestType AS TABLE ( a VARCHAR ( 50 ), b INT );

Next we will need a stored procedure.

CREATE PROCEDURE MyCustomStoredProcedure (@tvp TestType readonly) AS SELECT * FROM @tvp

Now let's go back to our Node.js app.

const tvp = new sql.Table() tvp.columns.add( 'a' , sql.VarChar( 50 )) tvp.columns.add( 'b' , sql.Int) tvp.rows.add( 'hello tvp' , 777 )

You can send table as a parameter to stored procedure.

const request = new sql.Request() request.input( 'tvp' , tvp) request.execute( 'MyCustomStoredProcedure' , (err, result) => { console .dir(result.recordsets[ 0 ][ 0 ]) })

TIP: You can also create Table variable from any recordset with recordset.toTable() . You can optionally specify table type name in the first argument.

You can clear the table rows for easier batching by using table.rows.clear()

const tvp = new sql.Table() tvp.columns.add( 'a' , sql.VarChar( 50 )) tvp.columns.add( 'b' , sql.Int) tvp.rows.add( 'hello tvp' , 777 ) tvp.rows.clear()

Response Schema

An object returned from a sucessful basic query would look like the following.

{ recordsets : [ [ { COL1 : "some content" , COL2 : "some more content" } ] ], recordset : [ { COL1 : "some content" , COL2 : "some more content" } ], output : {}, rowsAffected : [ 1 ] }

Affected Rows

If you're performing INSERT , UPDATE or DELETE in a query, you can read number of affected rows. The rowsAffected variable is an array of numbers. Each number represents number of affected rows by a single statement.

Example using Promises

const request = new sql.Request() request.query( 'update myAwesomeTable set awesomness = 100' ).then( result => { console .log(result.rowsAffected) })

Example using callbacks

const request = new sql.Request() request.query( 'update myAwesomeTable set awesomness = 100' , (err, result) => { console .log(result.rowsAffected) })

Example using streaming

In addition to the rowsAffected attribute on the done event, each statement will emit the number of affected rows as it is completed.

const request = new sql.Request() request.stream = true request.query( 'update myAwesomeTable set awesomness = 100' ) request.on( 'rowsaffected' , rowCount => { console .log(rowCount) }) request.on( 'done' , result => { console .log(result.rowsAffected) })

JSON support

SQL Server 2016 introduced built-in JSON serialization. By default, JSON is returned as a plain text in a special column named JSON_F52E2B61-18A1-11d1-B105-00805F49916B .

Example

SELECT 1 AS 'a.b.c' , 2 AS 'a.b.d' , 3 AS 'a.x' , 4 AS 'a.y' FOR JSON PATH

Results in:

recordset = [ { 'JSON_F52E2B61-18A1-11d1-B105-00805F49916B' : '{"a":{"b":{"c":1,"d":2},"x":3,"y":4}}' } ]

You can enable built-in JSON parser with config.parseJSON = true . Once you enable this, recordset will contain rows of parsed JS objects. Given the same example, result will look like this:

recordset = [ { a : { b : { c : 1 , d : 2 }, x : 3 , y : 4 } } ]

IMPORTANT: In order for this to work, there must be exactly one column named JSON_F52E2B61-18A1-11d1-B105-00805F49916B in the recordset.

More information about JSON support can be found in official documentation.

Handling Duplicate Column Names

If your queries contain output columns with identical names, the default behaviour of mssql will only return column metadata for the last column with that name. You will also not always be able to re-assemble the order of output columns requested.

Default behaviour:

const request = new sql.Request() request .query( "select 'asdf' as name, 'qwerty' as other_name, 'jkl' as name" ) .then( result => { console .log(result) });

Results in:

{ recordsets : [ [ { name : [ 'asdf' , 'jkl' ], other_name : 'qwerty' } ] ], recordset : [ { name : [ 'asdf' , 'jkl' ], other_name : 'qwerty' } ], output : {}, rowsAffected : [ 1 ] }

You can use the arrayRowMode configuration parameter to return the row values as arrays and add a separate array of column values. arrayRowMode can be set globally during the initial connection, or per-request.

const request = new sql.Request() request.arrayRowMode = true request .query( "select 'asdf' as name, 'qwerty' as other_name, 'jkl' as name" ) .then( result => { console .log(result) });

Results in:

{ recordsets : [ [ [ 'asdf' , 'qwerty' , 'jkl' ] ] ], recordset : [ [ 'asdf' , 'qwerty' , 'jkl' ] ], output : {}, rowsAffected : [ 1 ], columns : [ [ { index : 0 , name : 'name' , length : 4 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true }, { index : 1 , name : 'other_name' , length : 6 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true }, { index : 2 , name : 'name' , length : 3 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true } ] ] }

Streaming Duplicate Column Names

When using arrayRowMode with stream enabled, the output from the recordset event (as described in Streaming) is returned as an array of column metadata, instead of as a keyed object. The order of the column metadata provided by the recordset event will match the order of row values when arrayRowMode is enabled.

Default behaviour (without arrayRowMode ):

const request = new sql.Request() request.stream = true request.query( "select 'asdf' as name, 'qwerty' as other_name, 'jkl' as name" ) request.on( 'recordset' , recordset => console .log(recordset))

Results in:

{ name : { index : 2 , name : 'name' , length : 3 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true }, other_name : { index : 1 , name : 'other_name' , length : 6 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true } }

With arrayRowMode :

const request = new sql.Request() request.stream = true request.arrayRowMode = true request.query( "select 'asdf' as name, 'qwerty' as other_name, 'jkl' as name" ) request.on( 'recordset' , recordset => console .log(recordset))

Results in:

[ { index : 0 , name : 'name' , length : 4 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true }, { index : 1 , name : 'other_name' , length : 6 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true }, { index : 2 , name : 'name' , length : 3 , type : [sql.VarChar], scale : undefined , precision : undefined , nullable : false , caseSensitive : false , identity : false , readOnly : true } ]

Errors

There are 4 types of errors you can handle:

ConnectionError - Errors related to connections and connection pool.

- Errors related to connections and connection pool. TransactionError - Errors related to creating, committing and rolling back transactions.

- Errors related to creating, committing and rolling back transactions. RequestError - Errors related to queries and stored procedures execution.

- Errors related to queries and stored procedures execution. PreparedStatementError - Errors related to prepared statements.

Those errors are initialized in node-mssql module and its original stack may be cropped. You can always access original error with err.originalError .

SQL Server may generate more than one error for one request so you can access preceding errors with err.precedingErrors .

Error Codes

Each known error has name , code and message properties.

Name Code Message ConnectionError ELOGIN Login failed. ConnectionError ETIMEOUT Connection timeout. ConnectionError EDRIVER Unknown driver. ConnectionError EALREADYCONNECTED Database is already connected! ConnectionError EALREADYCONNECTING Already connecting to database! ConnectionError ENOTOPEN Connection not yet open. ConnectionError EINSTLOOKUP Instance lookup failed. ConnectionError ESOCKET Socket error. ConnectionError ECONNCLOSED Connection is closed. TransactionError ENOTBEGUN Transaction has not begun. TransactionError EALREADYBEGUN Transaction has already begun. TransactionError EREQINPROG Can't commit/rollback transaction. There is a request in progress. TransactionError EABORT Transaction has been aborted. RequestError EREQUEST Message from SQL Server. Error object contains additional details. RequestError ECANCEL Cancelled. RequestError ETIMEOUT Request timeout. RequestError EARGS Invalid number of arguments. RequestError EINJECT SQL injection warning. RequestError ENOCONN No connection is specified for that request. PreparedStatementError EARGS Invalid number of arguments. PreparedStatementError EINJECT SQL injection warning. PreparedStatementError EALREADYPREPARED Statement is already prepared. PreparedStatementError ENOTPREPARED Statement is not prepared.

Detailed SQL Errors

SQL errors ( RequestError with err.code equal to EREQUEST ) contains additional details.

err.number - The error number.

- The error number. err.state - The error state, used as a modifier to the number.

- The error state, used as a modifier to the number. err.class - The class (severity) of the error. A class of less than 10 indicates an informational message. Detailed explanation can be found here.

- The class (severity) of the error. A class of less than 10 indicates an informational message. Detailed explanation can be found here. err.lineNumber - The line number in the SQL batch or stored procedure that caused the error. Line numbers begin at 1; therefore, if the line number is not applicable to the message, the value of LineNumber will be 0.

- The line number in the SQL batch or stored procedure that caused the error. Line numbers begin at 1; therefore, if the line number is not applicable to the message, the value of LineNumber will be 0. err.serverName - The server name.

- The server name. err.procName - The stored procedure name.

Informational messages

To receive informational messages generated by PRINT or RAISERROR commands use:

const request = new sql.Request() request.on( 'info' , info => { console .dir(info) }) request.query( 'print \'Hello world.\';' , (err, result) => { })

Structure of informational message:

info.message - Message.

- Message. info.number - The message number.

- The message number. info.state - The message state, used as a modifier to the number.

- The message state, used as a modifier to the number. info.class - The class (severity) of the message. Equal or lower than 10. Detailed explanation can be found here.

- The class (severity) of the message. Equal or lower than 10. Detailed explanation can be found here. info.lineNumber - The line number in the SQL batch or stored procedure that generated the message. Line numbers begin at 1; therefore, if the line number is not applicable to the message, the value of LineNumber will be 0.

- The line number in the SQL batch or stored procedure that generated the message. Line numbers begin at 1; therefore, if the line number is not applicable to the message, the value of LineNumber will be 0. info.serverName - The server name.

- The server name. info.procName - The stored procedure name.

Metadata

Recordset metadata are accessible through the recordset.columns property.

const request = new sql.Request() request.query( 'select convert(decimal(18, 4), 1) as first, \'asdf\' as second' , (err, result) => { console .dir(result.recordset.columns) console .log(result.recordset.columns.first.type === sql.Decimal) console .log(result.recordset.columns.second.type === sql.VarChar) })

Columns structure for example above:

{ first : { index : 0 , name : 'first' , length : 17 , type : [sql.Decimal], scale : 4 , precision : 18 , nullable : true , caseSensitive : false identity : false readOnly : true }, second : { index : 1 , name : 'second' , length : 4 , type : [sql.VarChar], nullable : false , caseSensitive : false identity : false readOnly : true } }

Data Types

You can define data types with length/precision/scale:

request.input( "name" , sql.VarChar, "abc" ) request.input( "name" , sql.VarChar( 50 ), "abc" ) request.input( "name" , sql.VarChar(sql.MAX), "abc" ) request.output( "name" , sql.VarChar) request.output( "name" , sql.VarChar, "abc" ) request.input( "name" , sql.Decimal, 155.33 ) request.input( "name" , sql.Decimal( 10 ), 155.33 ) request.input( "name" , sql.Decimal( 10 , 2 ), 155.33 ) request.input( "name" , sql.DateTime2, new Date ()) request.input( "name" , sql.DateTime2( 5 ), new Date ())

List of supported data types:

sql .Bit sql .BigInt sql .Decimal ([ precision ], [scale]) sql .Float sql .Int sql .Money sql .Numeric ([ precision ], [scale]) sql .SmallInt sql .SmallMoney sql .Real sql .TinyInt sql .Char ([length]) sql .NChar ([length]) sql .Text sql .NText sql .VarChar ([length]) sql .NVarChar ([length]) sql .Xml sql .Time ([scale]) sql .Date sql .DateTime sql .DateTime2 ([scale]) sql .DateTimeOffset ([scale]) sql .SmallDateTime sql .UniqueIdentifier sql .Variant sql .Binary sql .VarBinary ([length]) sql .Image sql .UDT sql .Geography sql .Geometry

To setup MAX length for VarChar , NVarChar and VarBinary use sql.MAX length. Types sql.XML and sql.Variant are not supported as input parameters.

SQL injection

This module has built-in SQL injection protection. Always use parameters or tagged template literals to pass sanitized values to your queries.

const request = new sql.Request() request.input( 'myval' , sql.VarChar, '-- commented' ) request.query( 'select @myval as myval' , (err, result) => { console .dir(result) })

Known issues

Tedious

If you're facing problems with connecting SQL Server 2000, try setting the default TDS version to 7.1 with config.options.tdsVersion = '7_1' (issue)

(issue) If you're executing a statement longer than 4000 chars on SQL Server 2000, always use batch instead of query (issue)

7.x to 8.x changes

Upgraded to tedious version 14

Removed internal library for connection string parsing. Connection strings can be resolved using the static method parseConnectionString on ConnectionPool

6.x to 7.x changes

Upgraded tedious version to v11

Upgraded msnodesqlv8 version support to v2

Upgraded tarn.js version to v3

Requests in stream mode that pipe into other streams no longer pass errors up the stream chain

Request.pipe now pipes a true node stream for better support of backpressure

tedious config option trustServerCertificate defaults to false if not supplied

defaults to if not supplied Dropped support for Node < 10

5.x to 6.x changes

Upgraded tarn.js so _poolDestroy can take advantage of being a promise

so can take advantage of being a promise ConnectionPool.close() now returns a promise / callbacks will be executed once closing of the pool is complete; you must make sure that connections are properly released back to the pool otherwise the pool may fail to close.

now returns a promise / callbacks will be executed once closing of the pool is complete; you must make sure that connections are properly released back to the pool otherwise the pool may fail to close. It is safe to pass read-only config objects to the library; config objects are now cloned

options.encrypt is now true by default

is now by default TYPES.Null has now been removed

has now been removed Upgraded tedious driver to v6 and upgraded support for msnodesqlv8]

You can now close the global connection by reference and this will clean up the global connection, eg: const conn = sql.connect(); conn.close() will be the same as sql.close()

will be the same as Bulk table inserts will attempt to coerce dates from non-Date objects if the column type is expecting a date

Repeat calls to the global connect function ( sql.connect() ) will return the current global connection if it exists (rather than throwing an error)

) will return the current global connection if it exists (rather than throwing an error) Attempting to add a parameter to queries / stored procedures will now throw an error; use replaceInput and replaceOutput instead

and instead Invalid isolation levels passed to Transaction s will now throw an error

s will now throw an error ConnectionPool now reports if it is healthy or not ( ConnectionPool.healthy ) which can be used to determine if the pool is able to create new connections or not

now reports if it is healthy or not ( ) which can be used to determine if the pool is able to create new connections or not Pause/Resume support for streamed results has been added to the msnodesqlv8 driver

4.x to 5.x changes

Moved pool library from node-pool to tarn.js

to ConnectionPool.pool.size deprecated, use ConnectionPool.size instead

deprecated, use instead ConnectionPool.pool.available deprecated, use ConnectionPool.available instead

deprecated, use instead ConnectionPool.pool.pending deprecated, use ConnectionPool.pending instead

deprecated, use instead ConnectionPool.pool.borrowed deprecated, use ConnectionPool.borrowed instead

3.x to 4.x changes