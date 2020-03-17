openbase logo
msk

by vtex
1.0.5 (see all)

Small library to mask strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

msk Build Status

Small library to mask strings

Install

$ npm install msk

Usage

const msk = require("msk");

msk("552122222222", "+99 (99) 9999-9999")
// "+55 (21) 2222-2222"

msk.fit("22231-0004131", "99999-999")
// "22231-000"

API

msk(str, mask)

Returns a formatted string based on the mask prodived

str

Type: string

A string to apply the mask.

mask

Type: string

A mask is formed based on the following symbols:

SymbolAccepts
9Numbers ([0-9])
ALetters ([A-ú])
SAlphanumeric chars ([A-ú0-9])
*Anything
other charSpecified char

msk.fit(str, mask)

Returns a formatted string removing the exceeding characters.

Examples

msk("552122222222", "+99 (99) 9999-9999")
// "+55 (21) 2222-2222"

msk("V6G1C9", "A9A 9A9")
// "V6G 1C9"

msk("I love msk", "*-****-***")
// "I-love-msk"

msk.fit("22231-0004131", "99999-999")
// "22231-000"

License

MIT © VTEX

