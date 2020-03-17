msk

Small library to mask strings

Install

$ npm install msk

Usage

const msk = require ( "msk" ); msk( "552122222222" , "+99 (99) 9999-9999" ) msk.fit( "22231-0004131" , "99999-999" )

API

Returns a formatted string based on the mask prodived

str

Type: string

A string to apply the mask.

mask

Type: string

A mask is formed based on the following symbols:

Symbol Accepts 9 Numbers ( [0-9] ) A Letters ( [A-ú] ) S Alphanumeric chars ( [A-ú0-9] ) * Anything other char Specified char

Returns a formatted string removing the exceeding characters.

Examples

msk( "552122222222" , "+99 (99) 9999-9999" )

msk( "V6G1C9" , "A9A 9A9" )

msk( "I love msk" , "*-****-***" )

msk.fit( "22231-0004131" , "99999-999" )

License

MIT © VTEX