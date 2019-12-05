openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mp

msi-packager

by Matt McKegg
1.3.0 (see all)

Build MSI (Windows Installer) packages on Mac and Linux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

msi-packager

Build MSI (Windows Installer) packages on Mac and Linux.

The installer has no wizard. Users just run the installer and your app will be installed and shortcuts created.

Requirements

You must have wixl from msitools available in your path.

Mac

$ brew install msitools

Linux

# ubuntu / debian
$ sudo apt-get install wixl

# older ubuntu / debian
$ sudo apt-get install msitools

Install via npm

$ npm install msi-packager

Node Example

var createMsi = require('./')

var options = {

  // required
  source: '/Users/matt/Code/loop/loopjs-packager/build/Loop Drop-win32',
  output: '/Users/matt/Code/loop/loopjs-packager/releases/Loop Drop v1.0.0.msi',
  name: 'Loop Drop',
  upgradeCode: 'YOUR-GUID-HERE',
  version: '1.0.0',
  manufacturer: 'loopjs.com',
  iconPath: '/Users/matt/Code/loop/loopjs-packager/icon.ico',
  executable: 'Loop Drop.exe',

  // optional
  description: "Some description",
  arch: 'x86',
  localInstall: true

}

createMsi(options, function (err) {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log('Outputed to ' + options.output)
})

Local User vs Machine Install

By default the app will be installed for all users under Program Files.

If you specify localInstall: true as an option, the app will be installed to the user's AppData folder. This allows non-admin users to install your app.

CLI

Usage: msi-packager <source> <output> [options]

source     Directory containing app to package
output     write output .msi to this path

Options:
   -n, --name           
   -v, --version        Specify application version
   -m, --manufacturer   
   -a, --arch           Specify the target architecture: x86 or x64 (optional)
   -u, --upgrade-code   Specify GUID to use for upgrading from other versions
   -i, --icon           Specify an icon to use on shortcuts and installer
   -e, --executable     Specify file to create shortcuts for
   -l, --local          Install per user (no administrator rights required)

All options are required except for --local and --arch.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial