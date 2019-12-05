Build MSI (Windows Installer) packages on Mac and Linux.

The installer has no wizard. Users just run the installer and your app will be installed and shortcuts created.

Requirements

You must have wixl from msitools available in your path.

Mac

$ brew install msitools

Linux

$ sudo apt-get install wixl

$ sudo apt-get install msitools

$ npm install msi-packager

Node Example

var createMsi = require ( './' ) var options = { source : '/Users/matt/Code/loop/loopjs-packager/build/Loop Drop-win32' , output : '/Users/matt/Code/loop/loopjs-packager/releases/Loop Drop v1.0.0.msi' , name : 'Loop Drop' , upgradeCode : 'YOUR-GUID-HERE' , version : '1.0.0' , manufacturer : 'loopjs.com' , iconPath : '/Users/matt/Code/loop/loopjs-packager/icon.ico' , executable : 'Loop Drop.exe' , description : "Some description" , arch : 'x86' , localInstall : true } createMsi(options, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Outputed to ' + options.output) })

Local User vs Machine Install

By default the app will be installed for all users under Program Files.

If you specify localInstall: true as an option, the app will be installed to the user's AppData folder. This allows non-admin users to install your app.

CLI

Usage: msi-packager < source > <output> [options] source Directory containing app to package output write output .msi to this path Options: -n, --name -v, --version Specify application version -m, --manufacturer -a, --arch Specify the target architecture: x86 or x64 (optional) -u, --upgrade-code Specify GUID to use for upgrading from other versions -i, --icon Specify an icon to use on shortcuts and installer -e, --executable Specify file to create shortcuts for -l, -- local Install per user (no administrator rights required)